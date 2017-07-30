Paris Jackson goes on a spiritual retreat, wants us to behave more like her pets
if our two cats and three [soon to be four] dogs can all coexist in one house despite their differences SO CAN ALL OF US— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 29, 2017
Are u spiritual, ONTD? Do u commune with nature in the nude? Do ur pets get along?
I'm ready for the era of the superior Paris, tbh.
Live like a monk even though you've got 5 figures in the bank and mommy and daddy pay your bills.
shuttttttt uppppp
someone should tell her to get an education...
And now this year's Eurovision entry from Italy (deserved much more, robbed, etc.) will be stuck in my head. Occidentali's Karma indeed.