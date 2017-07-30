Dog rescuer says Lisa Vanderpump stiffed her out of $32K
“They actively came after my rescue [shelter], and ruined me” https://t.co/dKyRTdDR1j— Page Six (@PageSix) July 29, 2017
· Lizzie Scherer of Saving Spot dog rescue says the Vanderpumps, who were supporters of her rescue, agreed to basically buy her out of her rescue because they were looking for rental space. Scherer says the agreement was that Ken would pay rent on her facility for 3 years and offer her a job within their rescue
· Ken never paid her rent but offered one month's rent if Scherer would sign a NDA and let the Vanderpumps out of the deal
· Lisa, who runs Vanderpump Dogs rescue, says they helped pay her rent out of their love for dogs and that Saving Spot was a mess. Vanderpump's rep says Scherer was unable to run her rescue to the Vanderpumps' standards. Saving Spot lost their non-profit status in 2015, which Scherer blames on an administrative error. Their non-profit status has been reinstated but Scherer's rescue is still expected to shut down. Scherer's considering legal action
source
ps thank u for commenting on what may be the least successful post i've ever made here. I didn't even get a notif for this post,t hat's how little lj cares, hahaha
I was gonna say I'm surprised he's still alive but he's allegedly a young dog?? good for him.
So not knowing anything about any of the people involved, I'd say any of the claims from all sides may be true.