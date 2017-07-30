Dog rescuer says Lisa Vanderpump stiffed her out of $32K

I don't buy Lisa's activism she just collects animals. Like that mini horse she thought had an issue, she could have found someone to take it if she cared i kept thinking it would probably put down bc it was unsellable Reply

Thread

Link

I know, I wonder what happened to that mini horse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I actually grew up in the town where that horse was and know a few people who might know....I may check around. I know the farm was for sale during the time that episode aired, not sure if it ever sold though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most rich ppl are animal collectors, nevermind when u add rescuing into it. I'm surprised she's not one of those ppl who refuses to adopt animals out bc nobody is good enough, lol



ps thank u for commenting on what may be the least successful post i've ever made here. I didn't even get a notif for this post,t hat's how little lj cares, hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white women fights are so scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not up to date on the Beverly Hills crew, what ever happened to Giggy? Reply

Thread

Link





I was gonna say I'm surprised he's still alive but he's allegedly a young dog?? good for him. he just met Hayden PAnettiere , apparentlyI was gonna say I'm surprised he's still alive but he's allegedly a young dog?? good for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow, I always assumed Giggy was older and that's why Lisa insisted on carrying him everywhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

My time volunteering with (pre-vet school) and working with rescue groups (after I graduated) has led me to believe that 99% of people running rescues are just fucking nuts. Well-meaning, yes, but most of them have zero organizational skills, no logic, and have a hard time saying no, which is why so many "rescues" turn out to be just as bad as or worse than hoarders.



So not knowing anything about any of the people involved, I'd say any of the claims from all sides may be true. Reply

Thread

Link