The 15 Longest Celebrity Marriages
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman
Duration: 50 years
About: Paul Newman met actress Joanne Woodward in 1953 and the got married on January 29, 1958. The Newmans moved away from Hollywood in the early 1960s, buying a home and starting a family in Westport, Connecticut. They were one of the very first Hollywood movie star couples to choose to raise their families outside of California. They remained married for 50 years, until his death in 2008. They had three daughters: Elinor "Nell" Teresa (b. 1959), Melissa "Lissy" Stewart (b. 1961), and Claire "Clea" Olivia (b. 1965). Newman was well known for his devotion to his wife and family. When once asked about his (imperfect) reputation for fidelity, he famously quipped, "Why go out for a hamburger when you have steak at home?"
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
Duration: 37 years
About: In 1980, Jackson married actress and sports channel producer LaTanya Richardson, whom he met while attending Morehouse College. The couple have a daughter, Zoe (born 1982). In 2009, they started their own charitable organization to help support education.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Duration: 29 years
About: In 1988, Hanks married actress Rita Wilson, with whom he costarred in the film Volunteers. They have two sons. The elder, Chester Marlon "Chet" Hanks (born 1990) and their younger son, Truman Theodore (born 1995).
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Duration: 21 years
About: Jackman married Deborra-Lee Furness on 11 April 1996, at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne. They met on the set of Australian TV show Correlli. Jackman personally designed an engagement ring for Furness, and their wedding rings bore the Sanskrit inscription "Om paramar mainamar", translated as "we dedicate our union to a greater source". Furness and Jackman have adopted two mixed-race children, Oscar and Ava.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Duration: 20 years
About: On May 19, 1997, she married actor Matthew Broderick to whom she was introduced by one of her brothers at the Naked Angels theater company, where they both performed. The couple married in a civil ceremony in a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. The couple's son, James Wilkie Broderick, was born in 2002. Parker and Broderick's twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, were delivered via surrogate in June 2009.
that and him being gay
living the dream
Monogamy is comforting to me.
I think they are the ones that have been married the longest and are still alive
But there have been rumors that they have an open marriage for years. It's pretty well known she had an affair with Jack Nicholson in the mid-80s when they made "Heartburn" and "Ironweed" back-to-back. Vanity Fair even wrote about how they had such wild sex in his Winnebago on set that it embarrassed the whole crew.
Edited at 2017-07-30 11:39 pm (UTC)
I can get jealous 😪
I hope that i'm with my bf forever, but i feel like that's just not realistic anymore cause i see everyone around me either divorcing or just putting up with A LOT of shit and disrespect in order to stay together
I do wonder how many of them are in open relationships, seems pretty much inevitable.