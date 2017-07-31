The 15 Longest Celebrity Marriages

Doesn't Mathew Broderick cheat on SJP? Reply

never heard that one. Reply

I didn't know he killed someone in a car accident until somewhat recently. Reply

He killed two people and got off with a $175 fine. He should have done jail time. Reply

yep, and jennifer grey was w him Reply

yeah, and he was supposed to meet with the family, but i think they got blown off. i understand that was traumatic for everyone involved, but come on. Reply

omg what? i didn't know that. jesus. Reply

i read somewhere that he would sleep with wannabe broadway actresses and promise them a part in a film or show 😒 Reply

yeah that rumor has been going around for years



that and him being gay Reply

im sure all these men cheat



How many of these ppl are cheating, I wonder. 🤔 Reply

felicity huffman and william h. macy are my fave long time celeb couple...i still think of them as filliam h. muffman because of stephen colbert lmao Reply

came here to say this. they've been married 20 years now (yes i looked this up lol)! Reply

i rewatched sports night recently and they are a rare acting couple that actually has good chemistry on screen. ultra faves Reply

lol in my mind though William H Macy and Joan Allen are married thanks to Pleasantville and Room. Reply

omg looooool colbert Reply

i thought filliam h muffman came from the soup Reply

Aww, I adore all the couples in this post ♥♥ Reply

i love the photo of joanne woodward with an oscar in one hand and paul newman in the other



living the dream Reply

monogamy is for the birds. i literally can't imagine not getting sick of someone after 20+ years Reply

All couples will get sick of each other at some point. Friends get sick of each other, but it doesn't mean they give up on the friendship.



Monogamy is comforting to me. Reply

non monogamy isn't the same as giving up on each other wtf Reply

Actually even a good percentage of birds cheat. Reply

I don't have a problem with monogamy but I'll never get the appeal of forever relationships, when I'm over you, I'm over you, that's it. Reply

You can get sick of someone but theres also a big co dependency problem with humans Reply

I just want companionship really. Reply

Oops at Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor being on the list considering they are getting divorced. Reply

lmao I noticed that too. Reply

Yeah someone should tell them to update their article or better yet research it better. Reply

Maybe they meant Ben's parents...Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were married for over 50 years. Reply

Does Meryl and Don Gummer count? They've been married for 39 years Reply

they're on the list at the source! Reply

Oh Right! Thanks

I think they are the ones that have been married the longest and are still alive Reply

Theirs is a marriage I would never have expected to last, considering she married him on the rebound just months after her fiance died.



But there have been rumors that they have an open marriage for years. It's pretty well known she had an affair with Jack Nicholson in the mid-80s when they made "Heartburn" and "Ironweed" back-to-back. Vanity Fair even wrote about how they had such wild sex in his Winnebago on set that it embarrassed the whole crew.



Edited at 2017-07-30 11:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Open relationships seems to be the key to everlasting marriage. Reply

i believe so Reply

that makes sense, esp if you're ~in the industry Reply

I don't know how people manage it. I'm open minded and don't care how people go about their relationships, but it's a little baffling to me. Maybe I'm just a jealous bitch. Reply

I am absolutely a jealous bitch could not do it I would rather just not be in a relationship if that's the case and fuck who i want without clauses Reply

same. i don't care what other people do with their relationships but for my own relationship I really need that exclusivity and I always wonder how people can feel comfortable enough in themselves to not need that. Reply

Lol same

I can get jealous 😪 Reply

in hollywood maybe, but how many of our parents are in open relationships smh lol Reply

not to my future marriage Reply

what with the bags under newman's eyes? hmmm still fine af tho Reply

he was tired Reply

everytime I see posts like this I think: shit, they will announce a divorce next week. Reply

paul newman was so beautiful. Reply

Ugh the romantic in me wants to believe that none of these people cheat and they are just excellent communicators and have trust in each other



I hope that i'm with my bf forever, but i feel like that's just not realistic anymore cause i see everyone around me either divorcing or just putting up with A LOT of shit and disrespect in order to stay together Reply

I remember ppl would make fun of sjp's looks a lot. I think she was even named the ugliest woman by some big magazine once. Mathews comments defending her was very sweet. Ive had a soft spot for them ever since.

I do wonder how many of them are in open relationships, seems pretty much inevitable. Reply

