Khloe Kardashian shares bikini selfie of Kris Khloe Instagrammed a pic of Kris in a bikini. The caption reads, "Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"
All of them are starting to look like people from whoville. horrifying.
her face looks fucked, i thought this was krislol nothing to see here
lol It's kris!
Bloop you edited your comment. Lemme quickly edit mine too lol
That's how positive that their bodies are 50%+ fake
How's your diet and exercise going, ONTD?
It was my dad's birthday this past week and I've eaten like shit in general yet I'm still on the "lower end" of what I could be.
Also took pictures to track my progress.
i took a year long break from exercising but got back into it 3 weeks ago. i've lost a lot of muscle but i'm committed now at least. working on that fall bod lol
I don't eat beef or pork so I'm actually having a hard time eating more fat than protein.
