Halloween isn't for another like 3 months. Reply

Thread

Link

Those hips though... Reply

Thread

Link

Whose waist is that leading to those hips? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they don't lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

milf Reply

Thread

Link

weird Reply

Thread

Link

idk why but this looks shopped? especially those hips Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure it is. this family calculates everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao to me it looks like the head is photoshopped onto another woman's body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100% sure. There's some blurring around her waist that is definite photoshop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah totally shopped. Flat stomach, the hips, legs, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The waist is prob pinched Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her waist definitely looks shopped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the first thing i do with a kardashian photo is scan all the shit behind them for warp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They all need to stop with the facial plastic surgery.



All of them are starting to look like people from whoville. horrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

So natural! Reply

Thread

Link

her face looks fucked, i thought this was kris lol nothing to see here



Edited at 2017-07-30 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol It's kris!



Bloop you edited your comment. Lemme quickly edit mine too lol



Edited at 2017-07-30 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its funny how my brain went "she and Kim have the same body --- SAME SURGEON" before I went "--- THEY'RE RELATED".



That's how positive that their bodies are 50%+ fake Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me of my co-workers who drew on their eyebrows the exact same way and that's how I knew that they were sisters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

photoshopped but I think she looks great for 61 Reply

Thread

Link

She does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she does look amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Am I supposed to believe that picture isn't photoshopped? Reply

Thread

Link

Why ever would it be photoshopped?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine's been half-assed the past couple of months. I lost like 25 pounds from December to April and then got lazy. Didn't gain but didn't lose. The past week I've been really good though. Reply

Thread

Link

Meh. Two weeks ago I worked out for like 3 days straight and then stopped lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to be better about snacking. I'm going hard at the gym but I keep screwing it up with what I eat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dealing with a bad injury so it's complete garbage and I'm really frustrated. Trying to keep my diet clean though but most exercise is totally out of the question Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean as long as you didn't gain any of it back that's still a great success! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! I've dealt with eating issues my entire life so maintaining a weight for 3 months without really trying is a pretty major step for me. I've been doing low carb, which I realize doesn't work for everyone, but my calories were pretty crazy for a few months and it worked for me so I think I figured out the right way of eating for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started going for walks on my lunch time and then it rained for a week straight and put and end to the walks. It's supposed to storm all week again here :(



It was my dad's birthday this past week and I've eaten like shit in general yet I'm still on the "lower end" of what I could be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been working out pretty much every day for like 2 weeks so i see progress. i've been anxious so i've been eating some garbage (mainly sweets and chocolate) :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait to go back to the gym. It's been weeks life's been stressful these past weeks so I just couldn't go😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not good. Gained about 15 pounds since May. Now getting my life back together. Gave up alocohol last night lol and started a gym / diet regiment today. I am going to get that Fall body.



Also took pictures to track my progress. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pretty bad, its been too hot to be active outside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm finally trying to lose weight and I'm using myfitnesspal but I'm having a bitch of a time staying under my calorie count :( I'm always too hungry and end going over :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



ugh I weighed myself at home before going to the dr and the dr's scale put me 9 pounds heavier than my home scale. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't exercise for the past three weeks because i had a cold that hit me like a train but now i finally feel well enough to get back in the saddle. i don't think i got that out of shape in the meantime thankfully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty good. I bought a new bike so I've been biking for an hour in the morning and keeping up with my lifting 2-3 times a week. My eating is ok..ish. I had a lobster roll and fries for lunch but I just made some ratatouille and the stuff to make quinoa and pulled chicken bowls for the rest of the week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I joined planet fitness today! So not great yet but hopefully soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ever since i switched to plant based diet i've been eating super healthy. i've discovered so many fun ways to make veggies and bought a couple cookbooks i'm going through so eating has been a treat!

i took a year long break from exercising but got back into it 3 weeks ago. i've lost a lot of muscle but i'm committed now at least. working on that fall bod lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started a Keto diet. I was having insane heartburn all the time and after a week on this plan it's completely gone. AND I've lost about 13 lbs.



I don't eat beef or pork so I'm actually having a hard time eating more fat than protein. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not too bad. i've been doing low carb and i've lost 12 lbs since may so roughly a pound a week. i think i can see it in my face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you still on keto, sis? I've gone off the rails this week T_T Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate the term snack lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm about to eat a snack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same lol I see it on twitter and cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds like an insult to me. Like, a snack is something you eat without really thinking about it. A meal is something you plan and look forward to. I'd much rather be a meal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same why is it suddenly a thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too!!! I don't know why!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

T H I C C Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not real?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is just as shopped if not more so lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link