Ageism and Homophobia Are Stalling Golden Girls-Inspired Show 'Silver Foxes'

Bring back Vicious! Reply

yaaasss Reply

hot in cleveland was a legit heir to golden girls imo. it wasn't as iconic (what is?) but it had a great cast and it stayed hilarious throughout. it's one of my fave sitcoms in recent memory. Reply

I loved Hot in Cleveland when I had cable. I liked how the show didn't hide the middle-aged aspect of the women's lives, but really looked at the women as more than just one trait. Any woman over 40 seems to be a grandma in Hollywood stereotypes. I loved how Betty White's character didn't roll over into her grave the minute she aged past 60. She was still funny, interesting, and kept the other women hopping throughout the show's run. Reply

I looooved Hot in Cleveland it was so damn funny Reply

Do YOU think we need a show about old gays, ONTD?



Yes. Reply

The second I started reading I was like "this HAS to be based in Palm Springs" lmao I'd definitely watch it tbh Reply

I don't usually find old men funny or endearing, perhaps if they were gay??? Reply

the older gay men on Gracie and Frankie are easily the least funny part of the show tbh Reply

Yeah I don't like them :/ Reply

they're so uninteresting. i always skip over them. Reply

that's bc they're played by h*terosexuals Reply

They make Sol so annoying it's hard to care about him. On the other end, there's just something innately sad about Robert. I'd rather they focus more on Grace and Frankie and sometimes their kids. Reply

everyone on that show bar grace and frankie dont seem like real ppl. i wish they were more like background characters Reply

my ex-roommate and I would've watched the hell out of this, sad tbh Reply

Ageism in general is a big problem, in the Western world at least. You hit sixty and society is like "ok go be old somewhere else."



Man, Golden Girls was such an amazing show. :( Reply

why did I read that



That's why you become the boss, IMO. Reply

it's before then if you're a single woman, or a woman in an industry where looks "matter".



i'm 28 and i'm already worried about the fact that i'm Too Old to be single Reply

not to get all opression olympics on anyone but gay men get far more representation than lesbians so if it's inspired by golden girls, idg why it can't be with women. Reply

or at least have two lesbians and two gays as housemates Reply

That would be fantastic tbh Reply

that would be fun Reply

"Golden Girls but they're all lesbians" sounds like a fantastic show.



Hell, cast Betty White and she can play Sophia.



Call me TV Land. Reply

Yeah, came to comment something similar. A show about a group of old lesbian (hopefully not all white)friends sounds great. sdpt's idea of two lesbians and two gays is great too. Reply

Why can't it be a show about older queer women? Men aren't funny. Reply

"men aren't funny" loll Reply

leslie jordan is hilarious. as for the other three, idk. Reply

keep it! Reply

You can't replicate the GG, you just can't. Reply

if they had just said that they were making a show about older gay men, i'd go "eh whatever, sounds like it could be a funny show." but the fact that it's supposed to be inspired from golden girls makes it annoying that they apparently couldn't envision a show about older lesbians. Reply

basically this tbh Reply

RME gay cultures are not interchangeable. Lesbians (as a whole) didn't give a shit about Golden Girls. Gay men have always been the most prominent fanbase for the show. It would be only natural for any type of successor to be about gay men. Reply

this is wild to me because almost every lesbian I know online and off be quoting GG every three seconds (inc me) Tho I've never thought about cultures and GG one way or another. Reply

Just make a show about the 'dream daddy' game tbh Reply

craig is my dream daddy tbh Reply

yas! i dont even have the game so im just watching ppl play it atm. Markiplier was so into Craig it was hilarious Reply

Robert was the best for me. Reply

yes! Hugo is my favorite, I legit want to find him in real life Reply

