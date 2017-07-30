Ageism and Homophobia Are Stalling Golden Girls-Inspired Show 'Silver Foxes'



-Would feature four gay older men living in Palm Springs.
-Created by Stan Zimmerman and James Berg, who were writers on Golden Girls.
-Silver Foxes does not reboot or spin-off from Golden Girls, just takes inspiration from the series.
-A private reading was held with potential castmates George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch, and Todd Sherry as the older men. Daniele Gaither and Cheri Oteri would feature as lesbian neighbors.
-No networks are willing to even look at the pilot script.

Source

Do YOU think we need a show about old gays, ONTD?
