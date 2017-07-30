Ageism and Homophobia Are Stalling Golden Girls-Inspired Show 'Silver Foxes'
Let's get "Silver Foxes" made. @hulu @AmazonVideo @amazon @netflix @LogoTV https://t.co/kYns0t1Mwl— jasan23 (@jasan23) July 30, 2017
-Would feature four gay older men living in Palm Springs.
-Created by Stan Zimmerman and James Berg, who were writers on Golden Girls.
-Silver Foxes does not reboot or spin-off from Golden Girls, just takes inspiration from the series.
-A private reading was held with potential castmates George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch, and Todd Sherry as the older men. Daniele Gaither and Cheri Oteri would feature as lesbian neighbors.
-No networks are willing to even look at the pilot script.
Do YOU think we need a show about old gays, ONTD?
Yes.
Man, Golden Girls was such an amazing show. :(
That's why you become the boss, IMO.
i'm 28 and i'm already worried about the fact that i'm Too Old to be single
Hell, cast Betty White and she can play Sophia.
Call me TV Land.