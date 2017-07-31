MTV officially renames VMA 'Moonman' to 'Moon Person'

Ok.



Someone @ the source said they could have called it a Lunarnaut to keep the neutrality and make it sound better and yeah that'd be cool.



Edited at 2017-07-30 09:50 pm (UTC)

Lunarnaut sounds cute and way less clunky than moon person. Reply

Lunarnaut's a cute name! Reply

That's actually really cute.



Or call it The Star Sailor! Reply

Lunarnaut is cute, if they were set on changing the name it should've been to that. Reply

lol they def should have gone that route instead Reply

Lunarnaut is cute. Reply

Yeah, that definitely works better Reply

i like that name! Reply

I came here looking for a comment about other names they could use because Moon Person is awful lol! Reply

no thank you Reply

Its... an inanimate object. Reply

Jesus fucking Christ 😂 Reply

The onion Reply

wow Reply

mtv awards are doing the most lately Reply

What a time to be alive. Reply

they're so desperate Reply

It's literally based on an image of Buzz Aldrin though so...I guess yes it would have to be a man. Unless they are scrapping the old statue and coming up with a new design.



Also would TRL even work today as MTV doesn't even air videos? Reply

and theres no point of celebrities going to the show. and i doubt people will be allow to be on the street like back in the good ol days Reply

And are there even really the rivalries between fan bases to fuel endless voting daily for #1 like *NSYNC vs BSB had? Reply

i think this was during the today show though. lol Reply

I'm curious as to what she's singing, she's me at concerts lol. Reply

mtv is a joke except for catfish since that's the only thing i'll watch there. and i don't understand what this trl would be like. it's not gonna be the same so they need to leave it and do something new for this generation of ingrates. Reply

i love how mtv still has the vma's but doesnt really play music videos anymore. i LOVED watching music videos. i was always excited for new ones to premiere bc there was some great ingenuity back in the 90s and early 2000s. i remember watching trl from the premiere date until my senior year in HS. shame that mtv is such trash now.



Edited at 2017-07-30 09:56 pm (UTC)

I don't know if it's around anymore but back in like 2005 I had this channel called mtv hits and all they did was play music videos, it was fun



besides that they just played them from like 2-4 in the morning lol Reply

It's Nick Music now ... no commercials, but they mostly play videos by fetuses and I feel weird for watching it! MTV Classic is OK, though. Reply

I used to watch MTV Hits all day back in 2004. I loved music videos. Reply

i remember being all excited for TRL during the same timeline you mentioned, it was so fun back then. i went to times square a couple of times it was live-broadcasting and damn at the crowds of teens. it was surreal to see it in person lmao Reply

In New Zealand and Australia there's an MTV channel that plays music videos 24/7, in addition to regular MTV. I always figured there would be something similar in America. Reply

MTV was so perfect in the late 90s and early 00s, with the boy bands and girl popstars. RIP. Reply

there's still a ton of great music videos nowadays but not really a dedicated platform to promote them which sucks Reply

And this isn't a joke from Clickhole?



Huh. Reply

Officially doing the most. Reply

anyway, i guess that's good.



It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender

there's probably a better way to put it anyway, i guess that's good.there's probably a better way to put it Reply

lol mte...like I think they meant say non-binary but lacked the vocabulary to complete the thought. Reply

You'd think one of the writers they laid off as part of their pivot to video could've written a piece explaining it for him to read. Reply

