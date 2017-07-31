Cat

MTV officially renames VMA 'Moonman' to 'Moon Person'


- MTV president Chris McCarthy revealed that the Video Music Awards’ Moonman trophy now be called the Moon Person in order to be gender-neutral.

- He explains: “Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

- A reality show about gender-nonconforming teens called We Are They is also being developed, he added.

- New TRL (coming Oct.) will have 5 hosts, including rapper DC Young Fly & radio host Erik Zachary. It will run 1 hour a day & increase to 2-3 hours eventually.

