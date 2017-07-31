MTV officially renames VMA 'Moonman' to 'Moon Person'
MTV is relaunching 'TRL,' making VMA 'Moonman' gender neutral https://t.co/22MCJDGmxv— billboard (@billboard) July 30, 2017
- MTV president Chris McCarthy revealed that the Video Music Awards’ Moonman trophy now be called the Moon Person in order to be gender-neutral.
- He explains: “Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”
- A reality show about gender-nonconforming teens called We Are They is also being developed, he added.
- New TRL (coming Oct.) will have 5 hosts, including rapper DC Young Fly & radio host Erik Zachary. It will run 1 hour a day & increase to 2-3 hours eventually.
Someone @ the source said they could have called it a Lunarnaut to keep the neutrality and make it sound better and yeah that'd be cool.
Or call it The Star Sailor!
Also would TRL even work today as MTV doesn't even air videos?
besides that they just played them from like 2-4 in the morning lol
It's Nick Music now ... no commercials, but they mostly play videos by fetuses and I feel weird for watching it! MTV Classic is OK, though.
anyway, i guess that's good.
