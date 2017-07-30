July 30th, 2017, 10:15 pm notyeezy Ludacris posts child support card. Deadbeats 50 Cent and Dwyane Wade respond. Source Tagged: 50 cent, black celebrities, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), sports / athletes - basketball Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 159159 comments Add comment
I've heard from so many women whose exes would scream at them for using their child support money for rent or for electricity. Like, your child has to live somewhere, dick.
Men ain't shit.
Edited at 2017-07-30 10:07 pm (UTC)
It was awful.
why did I think Dwyane Wade's ex was out of the picture? I thought him and Gabrielle had custody of his kids so why would he be paying his ex child support anyway?
men ain't shit
Too many times I've seen situations in which a mother is getting child support and literally just spends it on herself for personal reasons. Not rent or stuff like that.
My uncle was paying his ex-wife $5000 a month in child support for one kid for like 10 years. Now he's 17 years old and getting ready for college and stuff and she's like "you're paying for college and paying for your own car because I have no money."
I'm like where'd all that money go though?
Mind you, she had a job too.
I don't know. I feel like some moms ruin it for others.
I'm not saying every mom was like this.
My mom sure as hell wasnt.
EDITING MY COMMENT because I don't want folks thinking I'm against moms spending it on clothes, rent, shoes etc.
I didn't read what this controls though soooo maybe I should have kept my trap shut :/
Edited at 2017-07-30 10:00 pm (UTC)
I took a personal situation and made it more large scale than it was without thinking about it or thinking about the moms who actually care for their kids.
Controlling the ex who raises YOUR kids? So the kids learns from an early age on that mothers are thieves and absent fathers rule the world?
This is even more awful when you consider the shady shit Luda did to basically steal his baby mama's child away from her.
Most of these men grew up with their dads and are now being jackasses.
Probably why I barely talk to him anymore.
Edited at 2017-07-30 11:13 pm (UTC)
All they get is "pee pee goes into da hole".
