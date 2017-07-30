Women get vilified for actually taking care of the kid and expecting the father to cough up some damn money and men get to abandon their child and act like giving the mother some of their money to take care of THEIR child is some sort of dumbass punishment Reply

mte Reply

Exactly Reply

Yup Reply

fucking yup Reply

mte Reply

and that is if they even bother to pay at all. my mums ex-husband never bothered to pay anything or do anything and then complaint that mum wasn't raising my half-sister right. my dad then threatend to beat him up and we never heard from him again. and nothing of value was lost tbh. Reply

IA Reply

Yep, men are the worst Reply

Men are such assholes about child support.



I've heard from so many women whose exes would scream at them for using their child support money for rent or for electricity. Like, your child has to live somewhere, dick. Reply

my cousins went through that. their father would constantly argue that certain things like shoes, clothes, food from McDonald's, etc., were expenses and they could go on living with much smaller amounts than what he paid. they were barely living above poverty level, at that. Reply

yep, and that's when they pay it at all. i feel like most single moms i know have to basically beg the fathers to contribute and a lot of times they act like they have nothing to do with suppporting the child Reply

that's one thing I've got to give a lot of credit to my dad to, his child support checks were never even an hour late Reply

my dad constantly changed jobs to avoid payments. i remember my mom telling me there was a time where she got $11 a month from my dad. like what the fuck is $11 going to do? Reply

my mom was bullied into lowering child support like 3 times throughout the course of my childhood because my dad was such a fucking piece of shit Reply

That's one reason my friend moved from Washington state to back home in Texas. She knew the state would make her son's father pay for child support. The father was a deadbeat to his other children and she was aware. The pregnancy was an accident based on bad decisions, but she fully made sure son had what he would need to succeed once she decided to keep him. Reply

My dad never paid a penny of child support until I was 14 and child services pretty much took every penny he owed me and put it in an account.



Men ain't shit.







Edited at 2017-07-30 10:07 pm (UTC)

My favorite is when they try to argue that because they're paying x amount, and maybe visiting their kids once or twice a year, it means that the mom "isn't a single mom". Like being court ordered to pay child support and visit every once a while means they're actively parenting. Reply

Men who aren't the primary caretakers have no idea. My parents are divorce and they ave a great relationship, so my dad never really had to pay child support (he paid for my school), but still whenever he'd complain, even jokingly, about me asking him money for something, my mom would roll her eyes and go "yes, because you're not the one who has to pay for whenever she needs more pencils, or a new uniform, and so on." And it was true, they don't understand daily expenses rack up. Reply

lmao shut up & pay up Reply

my mom is still owed back child support. i'm almost 29. Reply

yep, it drives me crazy that so many people think there should be ANY limits on what the mother spends it on. As long as the kid is cared for, idgaf if she buys shoes with it. Reply

I had a friend in high school with a shit dad like that, I remeber being at her house once and we heard her start crying and it was because the scumbag just called to yell at her for using "his money" on amenities.



It was awful. Reply

From my experience with my dad that didn´t gave enough money and never on time, I agree with this comment. That said, a close friend is living the opposite situation with his still wife that sued him not one, but two times only letting him live with 10% of his salary and that´s after he gave her the house and the car (and my friend has their kids half the week and the weekends). And she´s not signing the divorce papers, even if she´s living with another guy, until he pay her. Reply

Men are absolute trash. My dad didn't pay any child support at all. Reply

my head just exploded from rage Reply

why did I think Dwyane Wade's ex was out of the picture? I thought him and Gabrielle had custody of his kids so why would he be paying his ex child support anyway? Reply

probably paying support on the love child he had had with the sidechick like two (?) years back. But don't worry, he says he and Gabrielle were "on a break" lol. Reply

yeah great leave the woman in a shitty situation and on top of that keep controling it



men ain't shit Reply

50 Cent and Dbag aside, I actually agree with this idea.



Too many times I've seen situations in which a mother is getting child support and literally just spends it on herself for personal reasons. Not rent or stuff like that.



My uncle was paying his ex-wife $5000 a month in child support for one kid for like 10 years. Now he's 17 years old and getting ready for college and stuff and she's like "you're paying for college and paying for your own car because I have no money."



I'm like where'd all that money go though?



Mind you, she had a job too.



I don't know. I feel like some moms ruin it for others.



I'm not saying every mom was like this.



My mom sure as hell wasnt.



EDITING MY COMMENT because I don't want folks thinking I'm against moms spending it on clothes, rent, shoes etc.



I didn't read what this controls though soooo maybe I should have kept my trap shut :/



Edited at 2017-07-30 10:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Have you done a large scale study or something? Reply

that's the thing, not all mothers/those who receive child support are like this. I don't believe it's fair to put restrictions on something like this because in this society it's generally accepted to think that moms don't deserve the money, I feel like it's more of people wanting to hate on others than it is them actually thinking of the children's wellbeing. Reply

Yea like I said I put my foot in my mouth.



I took a personal situation and made it more large scale than it was without thinking about it or thinking about the moms who actually care for their kids. Reply

Grrl, what is this shit?

Controlling the ex who raises YOUR kids? So the kids learns from an early age on that mothers are thieves and absent fathers rule the world? Reply

i understand how it could be seen as a solution but implementing a card as a way to monitor money spending would still be very difficult to maintain, plus it would beg the question of what exactly would count as a "luxury" and what would be a "necessity", especially if you have a parent vindictive enough to count anything as a luxury. Reply

I agree. Also, there are so many stories of fathers paying for children that they end up finding out aren't even theirs biologically. There are so many women who abuse the system and ruin it for the "good" mothers. Child support needs to be watched and monitored to ensure that the child is the biggest beneficiary. This is a step in the right direction! Reply

If you knew a damn thing about how child support or the law works, you wouldn't think so. Reply

Fucking MRAs. Reply

Can't your uncle pay for college? Reply

this is the same anecdote everyone has about how they know so-and-so who is on welfare but has a maserati and eats lobster for dinner every night. its an imaginary boogeyman used to vilify every woman who needs child support and uses it appropriately. Reply

There are also a lot of men who refuse to pay anything. Reply

Most people aren't getting much and don't need some trifling ass deadbeat with another book over their money. My mom got $150 a month for TWO kids. I wish my dad would have had shit to say about how the money was spent. Reply

one person in your life experience does not mean every mother should be judged like this Reply

Like....this shit is vile. Just another way to control women.



This is even more awful when you consider the shady shit Luda did to basically steal his baby mama's child away from her. Reply

These trifling negroes would. I love Gabby Union but I do not understand what the fuck she sees in that jackass. Reply

Thread

Seriously after what he did to her smh 😒 Reply

she's trash too tho Reply

She was one of the Nate Parker apologists. She does not love herself. Reply

Uhhh Gabby is no better. She was down to fuck with a married dude. Reply

So basically this is just outing men that people knew or suspected were trash. The backlash women face for having to take care of children while these deadbeat motherfuckers go out and impregnate someone else or act like they are without attachments is disgusting.



Most of these men grew up with their dads and are now being jackasses. Reply

men really just want to control everything women do. wheres that men are weak gif from lord of the rings at bc my god it is so fucking relevant all. the. time. Reply

This. Control is literally the only thing this is about. Reply

Fuck them. As someone who's dad would cry over giving their mom child support, fuck you. It's nice to know that your kids mean that little to you tbh. My mom would work 50+ hrs a week and barely be able to scrape it. My dad would moan about having to give her $400 a month (and sometimes would fight my mom for it tooth and nail), when he and his wife probably easily made 80k - 100k a year combined. Then when his dad died, he spent my own inheritance as my child support for the last 2-3 years. When he knew that was the only money i'd ever get for college.





Probably why I barely talk to him anymore. Reply

Reddit had a really good thread on this the other day. The usual BS about how they knew someone who knew someone who blew all their child support on booze and hookers but a lot of good replies on how money is liquid and you can't nickel and dime someone on that shit or it's going to come down to stuff like, "She spent money on the expensive brand of frozen chicken vrs the one I'd buy". Anyways men are trash. Reply

How about you control your sperm before you go running your mouth about what women should and shouldn't be able to purchase? Then your dumbass wouldn't be in that situation. Reply

Yup Reply

Yessss Reply

Most men really should get snipped tbh, the dint want to wear condoms but they also clearly don't want to take care of kids



Edited at 2017-07-30 11:13 pm (UTC)

Bloop lol Reply

That's too difficult for them to understand BB, most men can't handle complex thought.



All they get is "pee pee goes into da hole". Reply

Exactly lol Reply

How about you control your sperm



/END POST Reply

dwyane wade especially has some nerve when he goes out and knocks someone up while cheating and defends it by saying he's growing his legacy or some shit Reply

that whole situation still blows my mind. i would never get back with a man who disrespects me like that. Reply

birth control and vasectomies should be free. Reply

I live in south texas, and it's appalling that this is a generally accepted mindset in some places. too close to home tbh. Reply

