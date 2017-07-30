Padme Purple

Al Gore promotes new documentary 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' + Ryan Reynolds approves



Former Vice President Al Gore offers up some steamy climate change-themed pick-up lines that might land you a date to his film 'An Inconvenient Sequel.'

Al Gore visits The Late Show, The Late Late Show, and Pod Save America to talk about his new documentary and what's going on in politics. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is in select theaters now and is coming to the rest of the US on August 4th.




The 45th Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Sequel' documentarian Al Gore once found himself at a moral crossroads eerily similar to Donald Trump Jr.'s.




James asks former Vice President Al Gore about President Donald Trump's moves to break down much of the previous administration's accomplishments, and the two discuss the 9-minute gap between tweets announcing transgender individuals are no longer eligible to serve in the military.




Former Vice President Al Gore talks with Jon, Jon, and Tommy about his new movie Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Lovett also made some jokes. - This is an excellent interview, must listen!






What climate change pick up line are you using next fam? Get some while you can.
