Al Gore promotes new documentary 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' + Ryan Reynolds approves
Former Vice President Al Gore offers up some steamy climate change-themed pick-up lines that might land you a date to his film 'An Inconvenient Sequel.'
Al Gore visits The Late Show, The Late Late Show, and Pod Save America to talk about his new documentary and what's going on in politics. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is in select theaters now and is coming to the rest of the US on August 4th.
The 45th Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Sequel' documentarian Al Gore once found himself at a moral crossroads eerily similar to Donald Trump Jr.'s.
James asks former Vice President Al Gore about President Donald Trump's moves to break down much of the previous administration's accomplishments, and the two discuss the 9-minute gap between tweets announcing transgender individuals are no longer eligible to serve in the military.
Former Vice President Al Gore talks with Jon, Jon, and Tommy about his new movie Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Lovett also made some jokes. - This is an excellent interview, must listen!
This film is so important. So timely. And surprisingly uplifting. Thanks to @algore and @ClimateReality https://t.co/0PW71ErCyy— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
What climate change pick up line are you using next fam? Get some while you can.
Would 9/11 have still happened? Hm... probably. And we probably would still have gotten involved in Afganistan. BUT we would not have gotten into Iraq. Gore would probably have pushed for better climate policies earlier. More liberal appointees in the judicial system. Lots of things would be different.
And also... I feel like the 2000 election and the way it ended did a LOT to contribute to the sense of division and 'red' vs 'blue' in this country.
I don't think W orchestrated it let it happen, no conspiracy theories. But he was presented with intel and incurious.
I think a Gore admin would've taken a different approach and therefore somehow altered the outcome.
We need to fix that shit.
Climate change would still exist but we'd make more of an effort to slow it down. I don't remember Gore's views on healthcare but I can say for sure that he would never threaten Congress like Trump did. Hurricane Katrina would still have been bad but it would have been handled better.
Edited at 2017-07-30 11:39 pm (UTC)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_elections_in_which_the_winner_lost_the_popular_vote
"I thought you were different dude."
"Way to fall for this liberal agenda."
"You're better than this Ryan!"
"Stick to acting! No one wants to hear what you liberal actors have to say."
Like THEY elected a celebrity into office. They made sure a woman who was the most qualified at that lost to a celebrity who was running a reality show.
I hate them. I hate Trump. I hate everyone who was the reason why Hillary AND Gore weren't elected.
I love how Republicans think celebrities are some sort of mythical creatures that aren't affected by politics.
But Lovett is the funniest.
Sometimes the panels work out really well when the guests are good, but sometimes the panels are awful. It's very hit or miss. The live audience I do like though. Mostly because I live in LA and thus have opportunity to go watch a live show at some point. hahaha
also, any good podcast recs? i have seen people here mentioning some during true crime stories and stuff and im def into that stuff. any history podcasts or anything?
The Axe Files with David Axelrod is another good politics podcast.
Better Off with Jill Schlesinger is a good money and finance pod.
Ctrl Alt Delete has eps about mental health, feminism, and stuff like that.
Edited at 2017-07-30 09:44 pm (UTC)
thanks for the recs!
- Trump's presidency being nbd and to get over it
- How "intolerant" liberals were when those college students protested Pence at their graduation
- Recent anti trans posts
#IRihfuse
But maybe I'll check out Harry Potter and the Truth to Power and try to find hope in something that isn't assholes never knowing peace.
....like, why didn't he up and running when shit got real? dude been already ahead of the game but this is definitely the alt!universe and look at 45 now, that shit's W I L D beyond to see. like, the earth is legit shook that we somehow entered an alternative dimension and what kind of inception realness??