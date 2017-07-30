Al Gore promotes new documentary 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' + Ryan Reynolds approves

I wonder how different this country would be had W not had his brother to steal the election for him. Would we eventually end up here, regardless? Reply

I think we'd probably be 10 steps ahead of where we are now. Reply

no. Things would have been very different, imo.



Would 9/11 have still happened? Hm... probably. And we probably would still have gotten involved in Afganistan. BUT we would not have gotten into Iraq. Gore would probably have pushed for better climate policies earlier. More liberal appointees in the judicial system. Lots of things would be different.



And also... I feel like the 2000 election and the way it ended did a LOT to contribute to the sense of division and 'red' vs 'blue' in this country. Reply

Yes. And it also normalized stupidity in a way not seen in perhaps forever. Till now when we have a dumbass who can't even speak in complete sentences. Reply

I agree completely, but I also think there is always a momentum of backlash built up against any administration and people tend to react to it by going in the opposite direction so who knows how extreme it would get had 9/11 happened on a Dem's watch. Reply

Personally I don't feel 911 would've happened at least not in the exact way.



I don't think W orchestrated it let it happen, no conspiracy theories. But he was presented with intel and incurious.



I think a Gore admin would've taken a different approach and therefore somehow altered the outcome. Reply

I was thinking about this yesterday and it made me so damn sad. Two incredible democratic leaders arguably had the Presidency stolen in my lifetime.



We need to fix that shit. Reply

Don't forget Daddy's friends in the Supreme Court! Reply

same with jimmy carter Reply

this is what that hbo alternative history show should be about Reply

I think about this a LOT. I guess it depends on if 9/11 would have happened under Gore, because that's guided basically all of our foreign policy decisions since tbh.



Climate change would still exist but we'd make more of an effort to slow it down. I don't remember Gore's views on healthcare but I can say for sure that he would never threaten Congress like Trump did. Hurricane Katrina would still have been bad but it would have been handled better.



Edited at 2017-07-30 11:39 pm (UTC) Reply

It's wild that in less than 20 years, we've had 2 presidents who are highly qualified and smart as fuck be defeated by an archaic system that opened the doors for 2 morons to be President and ruin everything. Reply

The electoral college needs to die. Reply

It'll die once it stops benefitting Republicans. Reply

I posted that on Facebook after the election and a family member from BFE tried to argue how it makes sure her vote counts. What people always forget about that argument is that if the electoral college makes their vote "count" it means someone else's won't. It's called simple math, people. Reply

The way in which we hold elections needs to die. Since we have FPPP we're bound to have a two party system and that needs to stop. But idek if it would be possible to change the way we vote. Reply

It's insane it happened twice in less than 20 years. Reply

It's still crazy to me how an election can come down to 70 000 votes in three states while almost 2 millions of vote don't even matter. Reply

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_elections_in_which_the_winner_lost_the_popular_vote I was saying to someone else above it's happened I think 5x in USA. All but one, the democrat won the popular vote but GOP became president. Reply

nobel peace prize award winning king 👑 Reply

Well thanks, Ryan Reynolds. Reply

Reading through Ryan Reynolds mentions and Trump supporters really are dumb and out in full force.



"I thought you were different dude."



"Way to fall for this liberal agenda."



"You're better than this Ryan!"



"Stick to acting! No one wants to hear what you liberal actors have to say."



Like THEY elected a celebrity into office. They made sure a woman who was the most qualified at that lost to a celebrity who was running a reality show.



I hate them. I hate Trump. I hate everyone who was the reason why Hillary AND Gore weren't elected.

"Stick to acting! No one wants to hear what you liberal actors have to say."



I love how Republicans think celebrities are some sort of mythical creatures that aren't affected by politics. Reply

Right? Like they definitely have it easier because they have more options if things shit the fan but they're still people too and anything that happens politically in a country they live in, would affect them too.







Republicans elected an actor and a reality TV show host. They need to STFU forever. Reply

The irony is always lost on them. They don't care what celebrities have to say unless that celebrity's beliefs align with theirs directly. Reply

I got to see Al Gore speak in college, and ugh, I had already been frustrated for a long time that he lost the election. But sitting in the same room as him and listening to him speak just really drove home how fucked up our political system can be...and he wasn't even talking politics. Reply

Just listened to the the special he did on Pod Save America....he is great. Reply

The PSA interview with Al Gore was great, btw. lol. Lovett making lots of jokes and like 50% of them landing had me cackling. Oh Lovett. Reply

Lovett is my fav. I wish Lovett or Leave it was just him complaining with one other person. I hate the live audience and panel format. Reply

I refuse to choose a favorite because I love all my children equally.



But Lovett is the funniest.



Sometimes the panels work out really well when the guests are good, but sometimes the panels are awful. It's very hit or miss. The live audience I do like though. Mostly because I live in LA and thus have opportunity to go watch a live show at some point. hahaha Reply

Parent

so i started listening to the pod save america show today (the al gore episode actually!) but i know nothing about podcasts.... am i able to listen on my galaxy s8? or can i only listen on my laptop? do i need a specific app and can listen to any podcast i want? or do certain podcasts work off certain apps? im such a newb.



also, any good podcast recs? i have seen people here mentioning some during true crime stories and stuff and im def into that stuff. any history podcasts or anything? Reply

It's on itunes and spotify, you can listen on your phone too.



The Axe Files with David Axelrod is another good politics podcast.



Better Off with Jill Schlesinger is a good money and finance pod.



Ctrl Alt Delete has eps about mental health, feminism, and stuff like that.



Edited at 2017-07-30 09:44 pm (UTC) Reply

ok ill have to download spotify then. i guess i can just do a search for different podcasts in the app?



thanks for the recs! Reply

I don't know Android, but I'm 95% sure you can listen to pods on your phone. You might need to download and app though? idk. Reply

I listen to podcasts on the spotify app Reply

You need a podcast app to download the eps to listen to them offline. A great free one is called Podcast Addict. Reply

Definitely check out the Podcast "Bad with Money with Gaby Dunn". You can probably find it on any podcast app. I know she's been uploading all the episodes to Youtube as well. They're not all there yet, but all of the first season is.







- Trump's presidency being nbd and to get over it

- How "intolerant" liberals were when those college students protested Pence at their graduation

- Recent anti trans posts



#IRihfuse



At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017



But maybe I'll check out Harry Potter and the Truth to Power and try to find hope in something that isn't assholes never knowing peace. Also timely and uplifting:But maybe I'll check out Harry Potter and the Truth to Power and try to find hope in something that isn't assholes never knowing peace. Reply

Omg I'm scared to watch this just from that screen cap. I'm afraid I will die from embarrassment Reply

He's only on for a second, looming menacingly with his nachos. It looks like they just caught the end of the confrontation. Reply

"bye fat ass" Reply

how the fuck do you fasten your pants that high and not realize how fucking stupid you look Reply

huh. al gore looks like rodney dangerfield in that first still. Reply

I remember the 2000 election was the first election I ever cared about, my civics teacher made us cover the whole thing for class. I remember staying up late to watch the election night covered, and my Best friend of the time crying when gore lost. I'll always have a spot for him. Reply

