July 30th, 2017, 05:10 pm ichdontthinksoo Major Lazer - Sua Cara feat. Brazilian Queen Anitta & Drag Super Star Pabllo Vittar sourceQUEENS! Tagged: latino celebrities, music / musician, music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
idg why it looks so budget yet it doesn't at the same time. weird ass editing too but whatever. i didn't like it as much as i wanted to but i'm acting like i do
best video
we're about to save pop music
etc
Edited at 2017-07-30 08:21 pm (UTC)
the editing is shitty like why focus on anitta during pablo's falsetto?? and the camera keeps shaking too. i am irrationally annoyed and frustrated at this fuckery but imma stan regardless
I love this song
QUE EU VOU JOGAR BEM NA SUA CARA
sad it isnt in english so we could have a worldwide hit. I dont think a song in portuguese will get that big outside from here, right? :/
but if they're smart enough they can make an english version
Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
love it
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
Re: Another must-check by queen Pabllo
I feel like Latin Music is starting to have another mainstream moment.
Besides songs from the domestic (greek) industry, and, idk, Ed Sheeran? Some nameless EDM trash? everything else I hear is reggaeton tbh. I was walking down the street the other day and every store I passed by had latin music blasting.
I see J. Balvin's Mi Gente blowing up next (globally). I'm obsessed with it.