



The MV has been out for only 15 minutes and almost 500k views already. FUCK YEAH, BRASIL! Reply

Thread

Link

if it was up to us even switch would have been a hit lol look at the videos for the fallon performance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what happened to that song? the promo just fell through Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this mv sucks but the song is still a bop

Reply

Thread

Link

I think the song sounds like great value brand Shakira but enjoyed Pabllo's parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I WAS ABOUT TO POST THIS!!



idg why it looks so budget yet it doesn't at the same time. weird ass editing too but whatever. i didn't like it as much as i wanted to but i'm acting like i do



best video

we're about to save pop music

etc



Edited at 2017-07-30 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i feel the EXACT SAME, sis lol it looks expensive but at the same time it's like... you could get the same effect if you went to any beach in the northeast and shot it at the right angles lol But I think the worst is definitely the editing, it's super weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ik, anitta and pablo were legit about to pass out bc it was so hot and like.... girl.... why not the ceará beaches or fernando de noronha



the editing is shitty like why focus on anitta during pablo's falsetto?? and the camera keeps shaking too. i am irrationally annoyed and frustrated at this fuckery but imma stan regardless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they look fucking amazing.



I love this song

QUE EU VOU JOGAR BEM NA SUA CARA



sad it isnt in english so we could have a worldwide hit. I dont think a song in portuguese will get that big outside from here, right? :/ Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think it will - latin america at best imo



but if they're smart enough they can make an english version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gurl, you're saying this in the summer of despacito? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but despacito needed the bieber feat to make in the us/europe didnt it? idk, songs in portuguese have a really hard time making it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't understand a word they're saying but it's bop tbh Reply

Thread

Link

CORPÃO + bop of the century Reply

Thread

Link

i LOVE this!!! Reply

Thread

Link

for those of you unfamiliar with this amazing bop



Reply

Thread

Link

I've been boppin to this song and singing it to my gf non stop the past month lmao love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. i love this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obrigada , nao tinha ouvido falar dela.

love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn adore wishes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mama ru asking herself how come rpdr hasn't produce anything close to pabllo in nine seasons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my ..i am just checking her videos and she got me at"eu nao espero carnaval para ser vadia, sou todo o dia!!"

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesss i love this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUE HINO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love this song better than Todo Dia tbh!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm fucking crying açdjakjsdhasdkjhjasdçlkajsdlkahdlajkdhla skd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brazil is never gonna happen.





I feel like Latin Music is starting to have another mainstream moment. Reply

Thread

Link

it is and i hope it stays this time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aside from despacito, what else has hit mainstream america? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maluma's Felices Los 4 went to #48 and J Balvin's Mi Gente went to #42 . And just in general a lot of Latino artists seem to be doing very, very well for themselves atm. Like better than usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk about mainstream in the US but it's definitely happening here.

Besides songs from the domestic (greek) industry, and, idk, Ed Sheeran? Some nameless EDM trash? everything else I hear is reggaeton tbh. I was walking down the street the other day and every store I passed by had latin music blasting.



I see J. Balvin's Mi Gente blowing up next (globally). I'm obsessed with it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

generic but i cannot stop my body, requebrando non stop !!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here for Queen Anitta! Reply

Thread

Link

idc for the mv, but the song remains amazing. will we get cultural appropriation discourse out of this? Reply

Thread

Link

wh..why would we? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i don't think we would. at least based on the previous comments. but isn't this textbook cultural appropriation? belly dancing, veils, middle eastern atmosphere in general (as understood by white people). no people belonging to the said culture in sight. + a straight up white girl with braids on top of everything else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link