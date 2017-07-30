Rick and Morty Co-Creator/Voice Actor Justin Roiland Finally Gets His Szechuan Sauce from McDonald's
Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/vNEIfHTmNU— Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) July 30, 2017
- Ever since the first episode of season 3 aired back in April, Rick wanting his szechuan sauce back when McDonald's was promoting Mulan in 1998 has become a huge meme across the interent with everyone demanding that McDonald's bring back the szechuan sauce.
- Rick wanting the szechuan sauce came from Justin Roiland's personal story of absolutely loving it 19 years ago.
- In response to all the demand, McDonald's sent Justin Roiland a package from 'Dimension C-1998M' with 64 oz of the famous szechuan sauce explaining that they had to find it in a dimension were it is permanently 1998 and time never passes.
- McDonald's wanted to get him more of the sauce but were afraid to leave the portal open in fear of the potential leakage of "puka shells, bucket hats and boy bands as far as the eye could see"
- They also teased that "A few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory" of the szechuan sauce.
- Episode two of season 3 will air tonight on Adult Swim.
SOURCE + text by me
Would you want to stay in 1998 forever?
I graduated high school in 1998 so it was a good year for me. But yeah, no thanks
i mean i was five, so no. but it also would mean there would be no earthquake the next year, and i think some people would prefer that. (the big earthquake in august 17, 1999 ruined a lot of people's lives and i'm so lucky i wasn't one of them)
Don't care, still badly want to try it now even tho it will probably taste of sugary crap XD
Edited at 2017-07-31 04:38 am (UTC)
but no I wouldn't want to be a young child forever, I ain't no peter pan
Edited at 2017-07-30 08:16 pm (UTC)