Rick and Morty Co-Creator/Voice Actor Justin Roiland Finally Gets His Szechuan Sauce from McDonald's

I graduated high school in 1998 so it was a good year for me. But yeah, no thanks Reply

There are recipes on youtube. It looks easy to make. Reply

The label on the bottle is perfect. This is pretty awesome! And cannot wait for tonight! I discovered Rick and Morty a few months ago so this will be my first chance to watch with everyone! Reply

Would you want to stay in 1998 forever?



i mean i was five, so no. but it also would mean there would be no earthquake the next year, and i think some people would prefer that. (the big earthquake in august 17, 1999 ruined a lot of people's lives and i'm so lucky i wasn't one of them) Reply

shit, i remember that. my school did a charity event cause we had lots of kids of turkish decent at our school. one boy in our class lost his cousin and an aunt when their house collapsed and i remeber how we all hugged him when he came to school the next day. Reply

awww that's so upsetting :/ i sometimes read the stories of survivors who lost loved ones, and it's so upsetting... like i'm still paranoid as fuck about any building, and even when my father was in construction business and they were doing a building i kept asking constantly if it was earthquake-proof. "it has to be solid, it cannot be like the ones that got ruined in that earthquake" because jfc man... Reply

I don't understand why people willingly live in California, I could never deal with that. Reply

McDonald's is probably going to release it again just bc why not profit off a new generation + nostalgia? Reply

Episode 2? When did the first one air? I thought the premiere this Sunday 😭 Reply

They aired it on April 1. Reply

Is it on adult swim site? Reply

You're a bad fan. Reply

1998 was just before my life went all wrong so yes I would stay there forever Reply

Lmao same. I love having the freedom of an adult but I'm a disaster so... Reply

yeah, i'm pretty mad at myself for not appreciating back then how comfortable and easy i had it. adult-me is not the successful, fullfilled and happy person i thought i would be. Reply

Lmao I was 2 but same Reply

this. i didn't know i wanted to stay in a permanently 1998 dimension until chef mike said it. 1998 internet was slower but i still had a fulfilling time with it so i've np with that! Reply

in 1998 i was turning 14 and so fucking dumb, i wish i could do it over knowing what i know now Reply

I was 5/6 in 98 and I know I was eating Chicken McNugget happy meals by then and I don't remember this sauce AT ALL lol. Reply

I was 3/4 and same lol Reply

my initial reaction was omg who let these children on the internet, but then i did the math and you're in your 20s jfc im so old Reply

i was 9 and fucking same??? i loved mulan too! how did this miss me? Reply

I distinctly remember getting the Mulan toys, I would've been 6 or just turned 7 and I was a picky little shit, so I would never have touched a 'sauce' then lmfao.



Don't care, still badly want to try it now even tho it will probably taste of sugary crap XD Reply

i was around 9 and same, tbh. although i was p much an exclusive bbq sauce child (fries + chicken nugs) so i probably wouldn't have wanted it anyway. Reply

lol same. I was 8 and got nuggets every time we went to McDonald's and I have no memory of this sauce. I know I had some of the Mulan happy meal toys too, so I definitely ate there when it was available. Reply

I was 8 but I was also obsessed with honey + chicken nugget combo so I wouldn't have tried anything else Reply

I was 11 and I don't remember it either but I also refused to eat nuggets back then



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:38 am (UTC)

I was 8 in 1998 and it was pretty good. Reply

Lol. That's pretty cool of McDonalds. I haven't had McDonald's nuggets/food in awhile, but this is making me want to try the szechuan sauce if they bring it back. Reply

1998 was chill



but no I wouldn't want to be a young child forever, I ain't no peter pan Reply

I had McDonald's Nuggets for the first time in like 10 years yesterday. I got their Sriracha big Mac sauce. it was allllright. Reply

i was really annoyed when this got popular on tumblr because i was 8 when this sauce was available and i still have no fucking recollection of it and yet those posts were everywhere. like how many edgy high schoolers do you think were reblogging that shit even though they weren't even alive when it was available idk i'm on day 1 of my period you can ignored my nonsense bitching. Reply

I have a vague memory of it but I mostly remember when McDonald's gave away Furby toys and Beanie Babies with Happy Meals and I always got the barbecue sauce with my McNuggets so... Ooh and hit clips with Britney Spears songs! Reply

I remember the Teeny Beanie Babies. The funny thing is, I remember all our parents bringing us and having us standing in a line that went outside of McDonald's..and the parents all seemed to care more than we did, lol. Our 8/9 year old asses were off climbing trees and running to a nearby shop to look at something while our parents waited in line just to get one or two miniature Beanie Babies. It's so ridiculous looking back lol Reply

That totally reminded me of the time I was maybe a sophomore in high school and we were on vacation and I made my parents stop at McDonald's so I could get the Nsync/Britney Spears cd they were giving away with certain meals. Reply

Im 26 too and i also dont remember it Reply

25 and no recollection what so ever. Reply

i'm 29 and dont remember that shit at all. pretty much all i remember of mcd's when i was a kid were the barbie toys (which i collected obsessively) and the mini beanie baby craze. Reply

McD's has a habanero ranch sauce that is the only tolerable ranch option imo.



Edited at 2017-07-30 08:16 pm (UTC)

Yesss! Ranch in general is gross af but this I can tolerate. Reply

I don't recall this sauce and I was 9 in 1998 and definitely enjoyed Happy Meals on occasion. Then again, I've always been a BBQ sauce enthusiast with McNuggets so I'm sure if someone suggested it to me I probably wouldn't have even tried it so there's that XD Reply

I love mcdonalds bbq sauce with their fries or nuggets, but it tastes so weird if you ever try and eat it with non mcdonalds food lol Reply

Right? It's like it's ONLY for McDonald's food. Other BBQ sauces I can eat with just about anything but McDonald's BBQ sauce is strictly for their fries and nuggets. (Though one of my coworkers puts it on his burgers too) Reply

It's weird if it's cold too. My mom used to save the extra packets and it always tasted off coming right out of the fridge and I still don't know why Reply

Parent

Same but sweet chili sauce>>> Reply

