'Persona 5 the Animation' Coming in 2018

it's just gonna be a shitty money grab like the 20 badly animated p4 anime we got Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly though, I don't care. As long as I can see my Always Hungry Artist Bae™ animated, I'm happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ those snacks he eats every time you're in the attic hideout Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I maintain that he would've been the best date-able character in the game if they'd allowed it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Yaaaaaas Yaaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link

P5 is the most disappointing game i've ever played



A decent middle can't make up for a mind-numbing (and disturbingly misogynistic) beginning and that shitty ending Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I did not even finish it. I quit after 50 hours and waited until someone put the end up on youtube (I played it when it released last September). Persona 4 just had a lot more charm even though it had its fair share of problems too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, that's disappointing. I was excited big time. wewererootingforyou!!.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I played worse (don't get me started with Tales of Xillia 2).



The ending made me ????? and after reading a little bit, i am like that was the good ending!?!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joker is a savage, I'd be up for more. I also wonder who his romance option will be...Makoto ftw. Or Hifumi, that's my next romance. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the romances with Ann and Takemi best. You actually see him and Ann kiss! And Takemi has ~spicy~ dialogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't stand Ann or her social link modeling drama. And with the way Atlus used her, she was basically a joke character. I may try Takemi though, she was okay, but eh, too old for the character imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder if they'll actually use Akira as the MC's real name. Yeah, that's all I care about lol. Reply

Thread

Link

icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped playing P5 because I hated that the entire first castle was about a teacher sexually assaulting students...and then one of your romance options is the female teacher... Reply

Thread

Link

mixed feelings on this cuz the game ends up being really misogynistic in the end anyways towards ann but while the subject matter in the first dungeon is disturbing its not handled in inappropriate way (imo), like all of the scandals that happen in the game are based on irl events anyway so its just a bit o social commentary n just cuz its dark doesnt mean it should be put in a game imo.



just a shame that atlus had this super kewl idea of subverting the authority of institutions (game could've been so dismissive of the patriarchy if it wanted) but then goes n treats ann like a sex object for the entire rest of her story act Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, the way Anne was treated the rest of the game bothered me to no end. It doesn't help that she's considered exotic as she's biracial and it paints a racist tone to the sexualization of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAAAAS! I'm so excited, I loved P5 idc. It had its flaws but it was so much fun to play.



I hope they keep Akira as MC's name (prob won't though). I like Makoto but not as the romantic interest. Ann or Haru are better choices imo (and I won't touch on the adults ugh). Reply

Thread

Link

Saaaame, I am sad that most people on here seem not to like the game. :-/



I have played a couple times and preferred romancing Ann to Makoto, who ended up seeming a little dull. I would never romance the adults (well mayyybe Takemi, haha) but I reeeally don't understand all the dudes I see online who actually want to romance Futaba. She is like a little sister. Ew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like P4 more but I will probably buy it. Reply

Thread

Link

well, a friend of mine was just complaining about the lack of Mamoru Miyano in recent anime so I guess she'll be happy...? Reply

Thread

Link

can we just give iwai his own spinoff show instead like whats the point in adapting a video game story thats already one really long anime episode Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

oh nice



i need to finish P5 but i'm so lazy (and well i've been playing OW 24/7 instead) Reply

Thread

Link

Cool, I'd watch! I really enjoyed Persona 5, I've never played a JRPG before. I kept saying during the anime cut scenes that I'd totally watch it if it were an anime. Reply

Thread

Link

This game is soooo good, I've been so obsessed. Currently on my NG+ Reply

Thread

Link

Same, just finished Niijima's palace in NG+. I love being able to play with my stats already maxed out. Makes the confidant leveling a million times easier.



Do you have a Persona you like to stick with? I love Alice and loved her in P4G too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link