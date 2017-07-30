'Persona 5 the Animation' Coming in 2018
Persona 5 is getting an anime, coming to Japanese TV next year https://t.co/HFKAONOYAP— Polygon (@Polygon) July 30, 2017
- An anime adaptation of PS3/PS4's Persona 5 game is coming next year.
- The anime will use the game's voice actors.
- No word yet on localization for Western audiences.
source
Yaaaaaas
A decent middle can't make up for a mind-numbing (and disturbingly misogynistic) beginning and that shitty ending
The ending made me ????? and after reading a little bit, i am like that was the good ending!?!
just a shame that atlus had this super kewl idea of subverting the authority of institutions (game could've been so dismissive of the patriarchy if it wanted) but then goes n treats ann like a sex object for the entire rest of her story act
I hope they keep Akira as MC's name (prob won't though). I like Makoto but not as the romantic interest. Ann or Haru are better choices imo (and I won't touch on the adults ugh).
I have played a couple times and preferred romancing Ann to Makoto, who ended up seeming a little dull. I would never romance the adults (well mayyybe Takemi, haha) but I reeeally don't understand all the dudes I see online who actually want to romance Futaba. She is like a little sister. Ew.
i need to finish P5 but i'm so lazy (and well i've been playing OW 24/7 instead)
Do you have a Persona you like to stick with? I love Alice and loved her in P4G too.
Alice is always a solid choice. Yoshitsune, too.