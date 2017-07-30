Lil Duval Jokes about Killing Trans Women + Misgenders Janet Mock on The Breakfast Club

Trash all around Reply

even after a google search, i still feel the need to ask "who?" Reply

Right? I literally have no idea who this piece of shit is... I hope whatever show/film/album/sport team/web series?? He's promoting flops. Reply

I will never understand why so many men feel threatened by a transgender person and therefor make such aggressive, stupid comments. It is not that any decent person, transgender or not, wants to hear such bullshit. Reply

Masculinity is a very, very, very fragile thing. Reply

It really is. This week a man killed his wife for LAUGHING at him so ya, there's no doubt about it. Reply

Seriously Reply

Toxic masculinity --> homophobia --> transphobia. Reply

fuck masculinity bullshit, honestly Reply

Honestly I've been Trans for several decades and never have I run across transphobia from Men. I've only experienced it mainly from women. I feel like many of these guys like the ones in the video are the same ones dating trans women on the DL Reply

i hate this ugly unfunny fucker



fuck charlamagne too. he knew what he was doing.



Edited at 2017-07-30 07:06 pm (UTC)

Janet would never approach a Duval he can unclench now.



I don't know how you can look Janet in the eye as an equal and then a couple of days act like she's trash. The way Envy was handling her book smfh like he can even write one. Dumbass. Reply

i don't know who he is but what a piece of shit Reply

Janet Mock is more famous than this loser. And don't worry -- has better taste. Reply

yes she does. her husband is FINE AS FUCK. Reply

She has a great career. Her hubby is gorgeous. She ain't worried about them losers Reply

Exactly and her husband is cute, straight men believe everybody is dying to sleep with them, so annoying and entitled. Reply

OP, that's DJ Envy, not Ebro. Reply

i don't even know where to start Reply

Disturbing.



I wish somehow Janet won't hear about this. Reply

slay Reply

dammit Janet you is fine Reply

QUEEN OF EVERYTHING. Reply

Janet is out here living her best life. ❤️ Reply

queen Reply

This is so ugly. The fact that they used Janet as a punchline after she did them the favor coming t talk to them is rude as fuck. I've never been a fan, but this show cancelled for me.



And I'm getting out of this post before the usual suspects try it. Reply

Good strategy. Reply

same Reply

good idea Reply

They are ugly towards her because Janet is passable and physically beautiful. This is threatening. Note how he says he's "fooled" as if it's a Transwomans object to bamboozle men.



Pathetic Reply

There's at least one user here who would agree heartily. My brain almost melted out of my ears when I read her say stuff like "all males are shit, no matter how much they mutilate their genitals or how many hormones they pump into their body." And there's an apparent claim that everyone, including gays and lesbians, are "forced" to have sex with transmen and transwomen even if they don't want to. The fuck??? Either that's rape or just stupid assholes trying to control your sex life whom you can easily ignore.



Baldfaced blatant transphobia is getting more and more common in feminist and other public spaces, from supposed radical liberals, and it's completely nauseating. Reply

there's a handful of terfs here, it's quite gross. Reply

Not surprising, but I'm curious as to who they are Reply

Eaux neaux, don't use that slur! They're the ~real feminists while onerous "liberal" feminists are, ironically enough, the biggest misogynists of all.



But TERFs? Not on MY ontd. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight on Twitter, we shall fight in the posts and the comments, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air. We shall defend our gossip blog, whatever the cost may be. Reply

and whenever you call them such they always go, "really?? a terf bc i care about women?" with a bunch of "ia" Reply

mte



someone said that terf is a slur to me and meant it, and i'm still reeling Reply

> A man threatens to kill transwomen.

> Let's talk about "TERFs"!



LOL How typical. Reply

any trans post on here turns into transphobic mess that i'm always like how can anyone say the comment section here is better than anywhere else when it can be just as bad. Reply

Parent

even on ontd people have gone after lesbian posters here for not being open to having sex with a trans woman and the cotton ceiling is a thing...I'm not sure why you'd think it's easy for lesbians to ignore that on top of all the other homophobic and misogynistic shit they deal with about being expected to be available for men, when you can't even hear to some misogynist loser on the radio say some bullshit without turning it into a rant about ~radical liberals~ and ~mean feminists~ lol



Edited at 2017-07-30 07:33 pm (UTC)

Let's rail against radfems on ONTD - one user that you know of - when this post is about a man threatening violence against trans women in a world where men are responsible for violence against trans women.



But you like deflecting back to evil angry hysterical women who just need to be laid. That's what you do. Reply

It's not about being forced as much as the idea is floated that to say you won't (as a lesbian) consider a sex partner with a penis is transphobic. Reply

Just like how you're saying that lesbians and gay men can ignore those stupid assholes who you apparently have never seen talking about others' sex lives, you can also easily ignore the hateful comments of an isolated user or just take it with that user directly instead of preemtively trying to fight unprovoked. Reply

fuck TERFs >:( Reply

lmao @ them flocking to reply to you.



I love how they just out themselves. If this isn't about them, they shouldn't be so worried. Reply

I do not understand it all. Because surely, surely, the baseline is that all people deserve to be treated with dignity?



You don't even need to understand,but just acknowledge that people's lived experiences are real and that they deserve basic respect, like anybody else.



Like, literally that's all anyone has to do.



Why people want to actively make the lives of others more difficult I will never understand.



/This is about transphobia in general, and I'm thinking specifically of bathroom bills and suchlike. I think it obviously goes without saying that the only sexual relationships people need to have are the ones they consent to, which is something that applies to everyone.



Edited at 2017-07-30 08:40 pm (UTC)

no offence but its weird u bring up lesbians complaints abt (lying abt apparently) being pressured into sex and feminists in a post abt a man threatening to kill a trans woman.



i dislike the blatant transphobia on here but lesbians saying they feel pressured to have sex with ppl they arent attracted to otherwise be called bigoted isnt transphobic (trans women and trans men have also complained abt this and also abt the result ie ppl wanting to date them only for Progressive Points) and more importantly is a weird thing to bring up in the context of a cis straight man threatening to kill a trans woman, lesbians and our complaints (no matter how false or bigoted) have no influence on this man. Reply

Damn you really are obsessed with radical feminists because you are always bringing them even if a post has nothing to do with them, also I think it's so annoying and awful how some of the straight women here love to pretend they are trans allies to bash lesbians and gay men, that's not a good look tbh. Reply

