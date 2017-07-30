Lil Duval Jokes about Killing Trans Women + Misgenders Janet Mock on The Breakfast Club
i truly wonder if these fools really believe what they say b/c this performance of ignorance here troubles me. black men do better! pic.twitter.com/eLVtNyf2iy— T$BIGGIESMALLS (@fatfemme) July 29, 2017
-On the topic of transgender women deceiving straight men (bc that happens so often), Lil Duval stated that he'd "probably want to kill them" if that happened to him.
-Charlamagne then brought up Janet Mock's recent interview, where she stated that she always informed her potential partners prior to being intimate.
-Lil Duval brushed this off, asking "Who?"
-When DJ Envy propped up Janet's book, Charlamagne tells him "tell me she ain't pretty," to which Duval responds "Nope. That n* doing his thing. Not gonna get me."
-Also dropped the T word a few times.
fuck charlamagne too. he knew what he was doing.
I don't know how you can look Janet in the eye as an equal and then a couple of days act like she's trash. The way Envy was handling her book smfh like he can even write one. Dumbass.
I wish somehow Janet won't hear about this.
And I'm getting out of this post before the usual suspects try it.
Pathetic
Baldfaced blatant transphobia is getting more and more common in feminist and other public spaces, from supposed radical liberals, and it's completely nauseating.
But TERFs? Not on MY ontd. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight on Twitter, we shall fight in the posts and the comments, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air. We shall defend our gossip blog, whatever the cost may be.
someone said that terf is a slur to me and meant it, and i'm still reeling
> Let's talk about "TERFs"!
LOL How typical.
But you like deflecting back to evil angry hysterical women who just need to be laid. That's what you do.
I love how they just out themselves. If this isn't about them, they shouldn't be so worried.
You don't even need to understand,but just acknowledge that people's lived experiences are real and that they deserve basic respect, like anybody else.
Like, literally that's all anyone has to do.
Why people want to actively make the lives of others more difficult I will never understand.
/This is about transphobia in general, and I'm thinking specifically of bathroom bills and suchlike. I think it obviously goes without saying that the only sexual relationships people need to have are the ones they consent to, which is something that applies to everyone.
i dislike the blatant transphobia on here but lesbians saying they feel pressured to have sex with ppl they arent attracted to otherwise be called bigoted isnt transphobic (trans women and trans men have also complained abt this and also abt the result ie ppl wanting to date them only for Progressive Points) and more importantly is a weird thing to bring up in the context of a cis straight man threatening to kill a trans woman, lesbians and our complaints (no matter how false or bigoted) have no influence on this man.
No transwomen has ever been killed by a woman ok?, much less a radical feminist. We dont advocate for violence, (unlike some transactivists/transwomen who are so proud to say they wanna beat up women but in a ~progressive way, do u have one of those shirts too? Jw https://gendertrender.wordpress.com/201
Somehow radical feminists are your biggest problem and instead of focusing on the issue at hand: MALE FUCKING VIOLENCE, a worldwide fucking problem across time and history that seems to never end, you want to... talk about mean radical feminists on the internet. I guess that for you, thats your biggest problem in life. Knowing that there are women who reject your backwards homophobic neoliberal gender identity bullshit, even though these women, who are a minority within feminism itself, have: no resources, no influence or power in any patriarchal institutions, no voice in feminism given that we are shunned, blacklisted, no-platformed by liberal, "feminist" and anti censorship events. But somehow, we are your worst problem. Must be nice!
Transwomen are at risk of violence - poor, vulnerable, prostituted transwomen especially, and they are at risk of violence from MALES. Not women who read Andrea Dworkin ok? Lol
And you dont even know wtf youre talking about, there is no such thing as a radical liberal, very opposing ideologies ok? Youre just spouting nonsense. Seriously. Words have meanings, you know. Then again, you think intersex people fall under trans umbrella so yeah you really dont care much for truth or accurary
I expect that you dont give a flying fuck about lesbians being harmed by your backwards lesbophobic cotton ceilling repulsive bullshit so whatever people like you dont change, but im gonna leave a link for anyone who has half a brain to watch. Cause i mean, id expect anyone with half a fucking brain to be able to do basic thinking. Its easy easy to understand why telling lesbians to accept penises is, you know, wrong. And when you put gender identity IDEOLOGY into PRACTICE, it is an idea with real material results, and one of them IS the end point that lesbians must accept dick. Sugarcoat it however you want.
www.youtu.be/eOqbwWymcTo
Good article too: www.feministcurrent.com/2017/07/08/lesbi
anyway, the reason of your particular dislike for me really couldnt be any more clear to me :) and god fucking yes, i do hate males indeed. so much! Must have smth to do with all the nonstop, brutal raping, maiming, torturing, killing of girls and women that has happened for 10 thousand years and shows no signs of stopping, or maybe its just ~misandry right? And fuck off because i have literally never said trans people mutilate their bodies, thats gross.