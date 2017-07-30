Lil Duval Jokes about Killing Trans Women + Misgenders Janet Mock on The Breakfast Club



-On the topic of transgender women deceiving straight men (bc that happens so often), Lil Duval stated that he'd "probably want to kill them" if that happened to him.
-Charlamagne then brought up Janet Mock's recent interview, where she stated that she always informed her potential partners prior to being intimate.
-Lil Duval brushed this off, asking "Who?"
-When DJ Envy propped up Janet's book, Charlamagne tells him "tell me she ain't pretty," to which Duval responds "Nope. That n* doing his thing. Not gonna get me."
-Also dropped the T word a few times.

Source
