-sums her up perfectly!
Edited at 2017-07-30 07:03 pm (UTC)
I guess my professor really couldn't find any professional male models? (our main female one was great though)
our female model was great too, but the guy always complained about his back problems and wanted to take a break every five minutes, like c'mon dude the pay is actually pretty good, you can handle 6 hours of just hanging around better than that.
Get over your hangups America and show me the fucking dick already.
I can't draw for shit so I'm actually kind of impressed by both of them, lol. Did way better than I ever could.
then again, we also had hardly any middle-aged models bc half of our animation school was moonlighting as models on the side, so everyone was drawing everybody else lol
I took a nude drawing class in college (I graduated in art, graphic design) and it was one of my favorite classes. I learned a lot. The models we had were all super nice and awesome.
i rly miss it, it's been a year at least. the best audience are animators, hands down. we rly appreciate acting and fun poses. my best session was for a game studio, eventually i was standing on the back of a chair pretending to be king kong and shit, they rly appreciated all the weird fun stuff, and it was the best pay i ever got.
a lot of my teachers have also sketched me, and then there was that one time i fell butt-naked off the pedestal w a chair in front of my design teacher lmao (he still hired me to model for his comics class whew)