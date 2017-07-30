gdamn how many careers is this bit gonna try? Reply

"i'm not good but i'm not terrible. I'm not the worst apparently"



-sums her up perfectly!

But she is terrible at acting and rapping/singing. She is only good at modeling.

That's a big censor bar. 😳😳😳😳



Edited at 2017-07-30 07:03 pm (UTC)

lmao

mmmmmmmm

screaming

lol

lmao

I remember the first time I had to draw a nude male model and I was just like wut b/c all the models I had had before were women (and one guy that wore swimming trunks). Also dude was super sick so just imagine having to draw a penis for the first time and it's flopping around b/c he's coughing and sneezing and the room only had one tiny space heater that was directed towards his butt

what's killing me most in this comment is a nude model wearing swimming trunks like ???????? just why, why would u do that???

It was a super bro-y guy too, wearing bright neon purple swim trunks, who knew a girl in my class and would hit on her all the time



I guess my professor really couldn't find any professional male models? (our main female one was great though)

yikes lmao that makes it even worse, nothing more seductive that being hit on in a nude drawing class by a swim trunk dude.



our female model was great too, but the guy always complained about his back problems and wanted to take a break every five minutes, like c'mon dude the pay is actually pretty good, you can handle 6 hours of just hanging around better than that.

your nude model stories are just so real. i'm lolling!

just draw those little action lines around the penis

Is she related to Jake Bass?

She's so hot.

I am SICK of penis erasure.



Get over your hangups America and show me the fucking dick already.

i'm still in tears when i remember a particular nude drawing class back in school when a classmate of mine accidentally wiped the upper lip of her drawing with too much charcoal and combined with the hair she had drawn on the picture it suddenly looked like a nude, female bodied hitler and she was trying so hard to hide the abomination from the model.

She's hot as fuck.



I can't draw for shit so I'm actually kind of impressed by both of them, lol. Did way better than I ever could.

Damn why couldn't the model for my drawing class look like that? I got a potbellied balding grad student.

I was a nude model for drawing classes in college and I miss it (at least, I miss the easy money). They were really excited when I signed up bc I guess most of the models they got were fat or old or both.

Post pics sis! (Also how much do you get paid for that? Asking for a friend)

I wish I still had some of the drawings people did, but I never had the nerve to ask them! Always assumed they needed them for something. It paid $15 an hour in 2011. They only gave me a handful of shifts every month, but it was enough to eat in college

how long were the shifts? 15$ an hour is not bad!

Most were just 3 or 4 hours. So yeah, definitely a nice way to supplement your income for doing nothing! The worst of it was getting bored.

meh, i think everyone who draws them appreciates the variety of a human body, and to be frank an older person for example can have a lot of interesting, aesthetic qualities that no young body has, same with different sizes.

Oh for sure! I'm just going off of what the secretaries in the art department told me lol

well i guess no student opposes havin ~~~~~young blood~~~~~ around lol it's true that most nude models i've met are middle aged.

lol that's literally the opposite experience i had, ppl loved having somebody heavier



then again, we also had hardly any middle-aged models bc half of our animation school was moonlighting as models on the side, so everyone was drawing everybody else lol

Was it hard to sit still for so long?

I'm sure it was annoying, but I got breaks every 15-20 min and none of the poses were too crazy

we've never drawn nude models in my art school sigh. understandable, cause most of us were underage but I was still dissapointed. I wanted this expirience lol

I took a nude drawing class in college (I graduated in art, graphic design) and it was one of my favorite classes. I learned a lot. The models we had were all super nice and awesome.

nude drawing and modeling are <3333



a lot of my teachers have also sketched me, and then there was that one time i fell butt-naked off the pedestal w a chair in front of my design teacher lmao (he still hired me to model for his comics class whew)



a lot of my teachers have also sketched me, and then there was that one time i fell butt-naked off the pedestal w a chair in front of my design teacher lmao (he still hired me to model for his comics class whew)

Who is worse in Valerian? The two main actors or Rihanna?

That preview image makes her look like a moron. Taking measurements with arms that aren't stretched straight. I guess her artistic career is gonna go down the same rout as her acting career.

If that's her promo for Valerian this bitch needs to really step up her game.

This one model for my one if my drawing classes was an older lady who was wearing a tampon and she was doing a lot of poses that day so the string was showing. The whole first part of the class I'm thinking "I shouldn't have come today. I wanna throw up. I'm gonna leave at smoke break..." then smoke break comes and the girl next to me shares a knowing glance with me and says, "I think I'm gonna throw up." I ended up staying and later on when people were walking around looking at other people's drawings there was this giggling on one side of the room. The best drawer in the class had drawn the string in lol.

