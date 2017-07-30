revolution

Angelina Jolie Refutes Vanity Fair Excerpt Depicting Controversial Casting Process: ‘I Am Upset’




(Intended as a follow up to the excerpt included in this previous post)


- In a statement to the Huffington Post, Jolie says “I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario,” [....] “The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

She claims that parents, guardians and non-governmental organization partners, as well as medical doctors, were present throughout the entire filmmaking process, including auditions.

- Srey Moch Sareum was the actor who was eventually picked for the child's leading role. She lives in a slum community and attends an NGO school in Cambodia.

Source

I remain skeptical. Do you believe her, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,