Angelina Jolie Refutes Vanity Fair Excerpt Depicting Controversial Casting Process: ‘I Am Upset’

I remain skeptical as well. For all the good she does I still believe she is a celebrity in a bubble and might be out of touch.



Did she not go over what was about to be printed before the interview was released? She's just upset about the public's reaction Reply

A subject has no say or input over the final piece published. Reply

she may not have any review power but for how choreographed and carefully arranged/controlled this interview obviously was, surprised this came out of it Reply

Good to know shes the Editor of Vanity fair. Reply

Interview subjects have the right to be reread their quotes before the piece is published, but they don't have final say over the article. Reply

somehow i doubt that these children would have fully understood that this was an improv exercise or whatever when it was happening Reply

So she wants me to believe in the day and age where a celeb's image is manufactured exactly how THEY want it to be, she had zero knowledge of how the editorial in Vanity Fair would look like? Her first editorial since her split from Brad Pitt no less? Angelina Jolie.



Sure Jan.



This is a bull shit response and an attempt to just deflect blame onto Vanity Fair. Especially when Vanity Fair used quotes that came directly from her mouth. She knew exactly how it was going to be published and the way she spoke of the issue, she was damn proud too. She's just deflecting blame because it all blew up in her face.



How about she just apologizes and stop acting like a victim. This rich white privileged woman took her white savior ass into a third world country and emotionally traumatized the kids and population all for the sake of her art. That's the real problem here.



There were so many other ways she could have gone about this but of course she chooses this one. Not surprising either. Watch any of the films that she's directed and you'll see she has some sort of weird fetish for human suffering.



she has some sort of weird fetish for human suffering.



Truly a modern day Mother Teresa! Reply

Yes @ this truth! I don't doubt that she genuinely cares about charity and social justice, however she seems like she wants a pat on the back too. Regardless of whether or not this was a scene from the film, it's still cruel to subject these kids to anything that mirrors their reality and call it fiction. Reply

For someone who seems so aware sometimes she is really lacking in self awareness others, like when she made that comment about her kids being able to watch thei film their parents fell in love making lol Reply

she has some sort of weird fetish for human suffering



THIS. She grew up privileged and clueless and seems to ascribe deeper human meaning to suffering and poverty. Reply

That's how I've always felt about her too, I remember her making comments along the lines of feeling more for her adopted children in the beginning because they had suffered more in early life than her bio children ever did. And obviously she's talked about how she never felt like she fit in at her privileged schools in LA. It seems like adopting Maddox and becoming a mother had a pretty profound impact on her feeling like her life finally has meaning/this is what she was always missing, so she ended up completely building her life around that new image of herself. And I'm not denying that she's done a lot of good work and her caring seems genuine, but it does does come across as a bit self-serving at the same time, in that she really loves seeing herself as this great humanitarian and saviour of disadvantaged people



Former music journalist here. The people interviewed have no fucking clue what we're going to write, what angle we're going for, or what kind of article is being written. Speech is cleaned up, clipped, truncated and changed in order to fit whatever narrative we decide to go for. It's one of the reasons I got out of it, it's a horrible, shitty, poisonous business. My editor would say to me, "go interview this *band/singer* and review their show but make sure you focus on how much weight they've gained recently." People would call up reps for whatever star and say "I need a quote on this subject, if you don't give me one I'll just make it up." Even if the rep did give a quote it would always be doctored up in some way by the time it got to print.



Everything, EVERYTHING printed in the press and online is skewed or altered in some way, usually whatever way will grab attention, sell more copy and get more clicks.



No wonder Brad left... Reply

um he didn't leave, his ass got kicked out (deservedly so) Reply

He was stupid enough to be with her in the first place. She's clearly nuts. Reply

She divorced him after he laid hands on her child. Nice try, though. Reply

If true, that is a relief Reply

If they kids knew they were auditioning for a part what's the problem? Of course the kids are going to know it's just pretend. Reply

Read her original quotes. It doesn't seem like they did. Reply

Saying that one girl became overwhelmed with emotion when she was giving the money back is what disturbed people originally I think, it sounds like more than a simple acting exercise if the kids were getting that emotional about it Reply

so did she not go over the interview before it was published and point out how it could be misconstrued? idk if i'm willing to believe that. Reply

I'm very confused by this didn't she see the interview beforehand angle, bc I had no idea this was actually a thing, considering how many celeb profiles make them look like douchebags (miles teller's comes to mind). Why would they approve something that paints them in such bad light? Reply

It definitely isn't something that really happens. They usually see it when it's published Reply

Well when you're actually a douchbag in real life, are you gonna tell that you look like a douchbag in a magazine?



For example, TJ Miller lately has looked like an ass hole in every single editorial he's done. I don't think that's because the editors or authors are making him look like an ass hole. I think it's because that's who he is and when he reads his pieces, he probably thinks he's being funny and deep or whatever. Reply

Or that fucking tom hiddleston article. Reply

I can't believe people seriously think journos give over their copy before it gets published for celebs to approve. If that actually happened nothing would ever get printed. Reply

That would be deeply unethical of the magazine to allow a subject to censor or edit a piece written by someone else, though I completely understand why anyone would think with how PR savvy these celebs are that publications would do whatever possible to get an exclusive. The only instance I can think of where a subject was given final say over an article El Chapo with that Rolling Stone piece, which was super fucked up. Reply

that isn't how this works hunnie Reply

She was quoted talking about the actress' reaction and how she was the "only child that stared at the money," so her justification makes no sense. Even if it was an improvisation exercise and the money wasn't real, she never did clarify whether the kids knew that or not. Her emphasis in the "real money" part comes across as her dismissing the fuckery level of the game because it was never real money from the beginning. She's shady. Reply

Copy pasting from the other post - the actual tweets have been deleted from the original source, so IDK how legit they are:



I'm in Cambodia & our local film asst. was hired to wrangle kids. He later told me kids were kept on set for 14-18 hours often w/o meals (1

— cricket108 (@cricket108) July 26, 2017







Very YOUNG kids missed school for wks, were on set until after midnight & were paid v. little. But they're Cambodian, so who cares, right? 😠

— cricket108 (@cricket108) July 27, 2017

bc ppl always delete tweets that are 100% factual, right? Reply

so you don't know how legit the accusations from this anonymous twitter person are but you are still spreading them Reply

I'm glad you brought this up. I just saw 800 words (1st season, 3rd episode) and the main character said what you said. (Mainly due to people starting a rumor about how his wife died and just starting a lot of bad shit. Then when he tries to right the wrong, bad shit happens to another person. And one of the women who spread shit about him had the audacity to say, "I don't spread shit." when another person was involved. Reply

i'm having a hard time believing this Reply

lol this sounds so fake. Reply

I believe her. tbh Angelina seems like one of the few decent celebs in Hollywood idk idk Reply

This, everything about this "scandal" and the way people have reacted to her in general since the break from Brad's messy drunk ass has screamed of straight up misogyny.



She is far from perfect but I'm not gonna pretend its not blatantly obvious that the world wants to punish this woman for leaving her wealthy, established and well-liked husband. Reply

It's so weird to see everyone turn on her since they broke up. The same people who worshipped this woman for the past decade. It's pretty obvious what's going on. Reply

I'm sorry you don't think the abuse of children for a movie is a big deal because your fav did it.



It's not misogyny to call her out on her own words. Anyone would have been called out for the crap and rightfully so. Reply

girl, whet? the article described a casting scenario in which she played mommie dearest with a bunch of orphans. it's not sexist to say that's fucked up. Reply

Agreed Reply

I agree, and particularly with children. It's pretty clear that she cares deeply about the well being of all children, and particularly poor kids around the world. She's kind of made it her life's work and all.. Reply

she's definitely an attention seeker a lot of the time, and I think she definitely has a plotted side to her...but ya, she does a lot of good too. people can be more than one thing, and behave differently is different situations. that "casting" process seemed outrageously cruel and ridiculous and her explanation makes a lot more sense. Reply

same Reply

the narrative ppl are trying to push is problematic in itself. kids know what make-believe is, regardless of if they're from the slums or not Reply

There was a youtube video i was watching one time where they stated that Mexico has the most amount of engineers in the world. The comment was flooded with other Latinos (read: Argentineans) talking about how it couldn't be possible because they were poor. I was like since when does being poor mean you're dumb? Reply

Yeah I understand why people think she seems out of touch but it is pretty insulting to imply that these kids were too dumb to realize they were auditioning for a movie. Reply

hmmmmmT Reply

A producer commented as well:

I want to comment on recent reports about the casting process for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, which grossly mischaracterize how child actors were selected for the film, and I want to clear up the misunderstandings.



Because so many children were involved in the production, Angelina and I took the greatest care to ensure their welfare was protected. Our goal was to respect the realities of war, while nurturing everyone who helped us to recreate it for the film.



The casting was done in the most sensitive way possible. The children were from different backgrounds. Some were underprivileged; others were not. Some were orphans. All of the children were tended to at all times by relatives or carers from the NGOs responsible for them. The production team followed the families’ preferences and the NGO organizations’ guidelines. Some of the auditions took place on the NGOs’ premises.



Ahead of the screen tests, the casting crew showed the children the camera and the sound recording material. It explained to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part: to pretend to steal petty cash or a piece of food left unattended and then get caught in the act. It relates to a real episode from the life of Loung Ung, and a scene in the movie, when she and her siblings were caught by the Khmer Rouge and accused of stealing.



The purpose of the audition was to improvise with the children and explore how a child feels when caught doing something he or she is not supposed to be doing.



We wanted to see how they would improvise when their character is found ‘stealing’ and how they would justify their action. The children were not tricked or entrapped, as some have suggested. They understood very well that this was acting, and make believe. What made Srey Moch, who was chosen for the lead role of Loung Ung, so special was that she said that she would want the money not for herself, but for her grandfather.



Great care was taken with the children not only during auditions, but throughout the entirety of the film’s making. They were accompanied on set by their parents, other relatives or tutors. Time was set aside for them to study and play. The children’s well-being was monitored by a special team each day, including at home, and contact continues to the present. Because the memories of the genocide are so raw, and many Cambodians still have difficulty speaking about their experiences, a team of doctors and therapists worked with us on set every day so that anyone from the cast or crew who wanted to talk could do so.



The children gave their all in their performances and have made all of us in the production, and, I believe, in Cambodia, very proud. Reply

This clearly makes the most sense but too late. The outrage machine has been fired up Reply

I'm tired so maybe I'm reading it wrong but to me it feels a little weird how the producer wants to stress that all the children knew it was acting and make believe, but then he says they picked Loung Ung because she wanted to give the money to her grandfather? Reply

Loung Ung is the author of the book (memoir) the movie is based on. the actress is Srey Moch. they were impressed with her answer in the improv exercise. Reply

I'm guessing the other kids' improvisations didn't stand out as much as hers did and it's probably because she improvised based on her real life experience of being unable to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Reply

it was all improv. she didn't snatch it with the hopes of using it for her grandfather's funeral (tho she could've drawn from a real experience), that was just the excuse she gave when prompted. Reply

hmm... i wonder how they cast the adults Reply

