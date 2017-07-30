Angelina Jolie Refutes Vanity Fair Excerpt Depicting Controversial Casting Process: ‘I Am Upset’
- In a statement to the Huffington Post, Jolie says “I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario,” [....] “The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”
She claims that parents, guardians and non-governmental organization partners, as well as medical doctors, were present throughout the entire filmmaking process, including auditions.
- Srey Moch Sareum was the actor who was eventually picked for the child's leading role. She lives in a slum community and attends an NGO school in Cambodia.
I remain skeptical. Do you believe her, ONTD?
Sure Jan.
This is a bull shit response and an attempt to just deflect blame onto Vanity Fair. Especially when Vanity Fair used quotes that came directly from her mouth. She knew exactly how it was going to be published and the way she spoke of the issue, she was damn proud too. She's just deflecting blame because it all blew up in her face.
How about she just apologizes and stop acting like a victim. This rich white privileged woman took her white savior ass into a third world country and emotionally traumatized the kids and population all for the sake of her art. That's the real problem here.
There were so many other ways she could have gone about this but of course she chooses this one. Not surprising either. Watch any of the films that she's directed and you'll see she has some sort of weird fetish for human suffering.
Truly a modern day Mother Teresa!
THIS. She grew up privileged and clueless and seems to ascribe deeper human meaning to suffering and poverty.
Everything, EVERYTHING printed in the press and online is skewed or altered in some way, usually whatever way will grab attention, sell more copy and get more clicks.
For example, TJ Miller lately has looked like an ass hole in every single editorial he's done. I don't think that's because the editors or authors are making him look like an ass hole. I think it's because that's who he is and when he reads his pieces, he probably thinks he's being funny and deep or whatever.
I'm in Cambodia & our local film asst. was hired to wrangle kids. He later told me kids were kept on set for 14-18 hours often w/o meals (1
— cricket108 (@cricket108) July 26, 2017
Very YOUNG kids missed school for wks, were on set until after midnight & were paid v. little. But they're Cambodian, so who cares, right? 😠
— cricket108 (@cricket108) July 27, 2017
She is far from perfect but I'm not gonna pretend its not blatantly obvious that the world wants to punish this woman for leaving her wealthy, established and well-liked husband.
It's not misogyny to call her out on her own words. Anyone would have been called out for the crap and rightfully so.
I want to comment on recent reports about the casting process for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, which grossly mischaracterize how child actors were selected for the film, and I want to clear up the misunderstandings.
Because so many children were involved in the production, Angelina and I took the greatest care to ensure their welfare was protected. Our goal was to respect the realities of war, while nurturing everyone who helped us to recreate it for the film.
The casting was done in the most sensitive way possible. The children were from different backgrounds. Some were underprivileged; others were not. Some were orphans. All of the children were tended to at all times by relatives or carers from the NGOs responsible for them. The production team followed the families’ preferences and the NGO organizations’ guidelines. Some of the auditions took place on the NGOs’ premises.
Ahead of the screen tests, the casting crew showed the children the camera and the sound recording material. It explained to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part: to pretend to steal petty cash or a piece of food left unattended and then get caught in the act. It relates to a real episode from the life of Loung Ung, and a scene in the movie, when she and her siblings were caught by the Khmer Rouge and accused of stealing.
The purpose of the audition was to improvise with the children and explore how a child feels when caught doing something he or she is not supposed to be doing.
We wanted to see how they would improvise when their character is found ‘stealing’ and how they would justify their action. The children were not tricked or entrapped, as some have suggested. They understood very well that this was acting, and make believe. What made Srey Moch, who was chosen for the lead role of Loung Ung, so special was that she said that she would want the money not for herself, but for her grandfather.
Great care was taken with the children not only during auditions, but throughout the entirety of the film’s making. They were accompanied on set by their parents, other relatives or tutors. Time was set aside for them to study and play. The children’s well-being was monitored by a special team each day, including at home, and contact continues to the present. Because the memories of the genocide are so raw, and many Cambodians still have difficulty speaking about their experiences, a team of doctors and therapists worked with us on set every day so that anyone from the cast or crew who wanted to talk could do so.
The children gave their all in their performances and have made all of us in the production, and, I believe, in Cambodia, very proud.