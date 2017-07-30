1 week after his death, Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda releases statement on his passing

I've never been hit so hard by a celebrity's death. Like usually I'll feel sad because they died but then I get over it. This time, I'm having a hard time getting over it. I think it's cause Linkin Park's music really got me through the darkest of the times and all I can of is how Chester was able to reach out to so many folks through his music and yet couldn't be saved himself :/



My heart hurts really bad for his wife and kids. Like if I'm feeling this way and I don't personally know him, I can't imagine how those closest to him must feel.

same

Same thing. *hugs*

basically, though Prince, Bowie, Chris, Lou, and Amy hurt just as bitterly.

me too, i cant say ive ever felt this bad about a celebs death

Same :'( I also felt this way about Robin Williams and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

I feel this. I listened to LP nonstop when I was 13-14 and going through depression shit. I can't believe he's gone. I haven't been so sad about a musician since Amy. Both Amy and Chester got me through bleak times.

Same, I've been thinking about him everyday.

And same. It hurts so much, I can't imagine what everyone else is going through. What really helped me was going to a memorial (lplive put up a list here ). I didn't meet up with any other fans, but just seeing the lights, flowers, letters, and posters that were already there helped a lot. I also brought a letter to the band, although I can't be sure it'll ever get to them. Writing my feelings down like that was a good outlet for my grief.

I feel the same. I'm still too hurt o listen to their music right now, even though I want to.

Yes @ all of this

same



i was rly affected by terry pratchett's death bc he was so formative and his way of dying was so long and slow and painful to witness, but otherwise nobody else hit me as much as chester Reply

this makes me hurt all over again. ugh.

Brutal :(

Christ on the cross.

this is so fucked up and sad. this poor woman and her poor children.



wasn't her twitter hacked or something by some assholes a day or two after his death? Reply

This poor woman.

I'm wishing for the best for her family.



(what does an agnostic/atheist say in place of 'praying for the family'? 'Wishing the best for' seems inadequate, somehow. I feel for them)

maybe thoughts instead of prayers

I always says I'm sending thoughts or love.



Edited at 2017-07-30 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

In sympathy cards I usually write 'keeping you and your family in my thoughts'

I say "I'm keeping you in my thoughts".

Lighting candles for them.

Like most of the others, I usually put 'you and your family are in my thoughts'

I've seen people say "sending out good vibes", but in this context that might not work or it could come off as insensitive, idk.



I tend to say "my heart goes out to them", usually because I'm not always sure where other people stand in terms of beliefs, as well. Reply

In tears right now. Thinking about his kids going through this hurts my soul and heart so much.



LP was definitely a big part of my HS days which I dealt with a lot of shit so this whole thing is so hard to fathom to me. Like it sort of feels like a piece of my childhood is gone now. His voice was so unique and amazing. It's so sad knowing he was in so much pain all this time.



Edited at 2017-07-30 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I saw a picture of his daughter that his wife posted on twitter and she looks so much like him. It made me sad. His kids with Talinda are still pretty young, it sucks to think about how they have to grow up without him.

His son from his first marriage can't be more than 14 and his son with Talinda is around 8 or so, I think. I wonder if it will be easier on the toddler girls since they know less of him? It's awful for all of them either way.

I went shopping yesterday and entered a tech store that was playing a LP playlist and I just started crying. :| People around me must have thought I was nuts.



It still hurts so much. LP were my lifeline for over 10 years of my life while I was battling a massive depression and chronic anxiety. I started listening to them again not long ago because I was having a hard time dealing with my newfound heart condition.



Chester's passing really made me feel lost all of sudden, right before my bday and my moving to the other side of Europe all on my own without family/friends for work. If I'm hurting this imagine, I can't imagine how Talinda, their kids and the band are feeling. Reply

that was sweet

heartbreaking. i hope she has a strong support system <3

I hope so too. I feel like she and Vicky can maybe hold each other up, at least. :////

i've been looking at old videos, interviews of him and the rest of the band, making myself sad =(



all the LP guys seemed like they had a great friendship, my heart hurts for them and chester's family Reply

:(



My heart goes out to her and the whole family. <3 Reply

