1 week after his death, Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda releases statement on his passing
Chester Bennington’s Wife Talinda has released a statement on the passing her of her husband. https://t.co/mzuSaeHhCw— KROQ (@kroq) July 28, 2017
"7/27/17
One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.
Always,
Mrs.Talinda Bennington"
source
[hotlines]
Reposting from the first post:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline '1-800-273-TALK (8255)Argentina: +5402234930430
Australia: 131114
Austria: 017133374
Belgium: 106
Botswana: 3911270
Brazil: 212339191
Canada: 5147234000 (Montreal); 18662773553 (outside Montreal)
China: 85223820000
Croatia: 014833888
Denmark: +4570201201
Egypt: 7621602
Finland: 040-5032199
France: 0145394000
Germany: 08001810771
Holland: 09000767
India: 8888817666
Ireland: +4408457909090
Italy: 800860022
Japan: +810352869090
Mexico: 5255102550
New Zealand: 045861048
Norway: +4781533300
Philippines: 028969191
Poland: 5270000
Russia: 0078202577577
Spain: 914590050
South Africa: 0514445691
Sweden: 46317112400
Switzerland: 143
United Kingdom: 08457909090USA: 18002738255
My heart hurts really bad for his wife and kids. Like if I'm feeling this way and I don't personally know him, I can't imagine how those closest to him must feel.
And same. It hurts so much, I can't imagine what everyone else is going through.
i was rly affected by terry pratchett's death bc he was so formative and his way of dying was so long and slow and painful to witness, but otherwise nobody else hit me as much as chester
wasn't her twitter hacked or something by some assholes a day or two after his death?
I'm wishing for the best for her family.
(what does an agnostic/atheist say in place of 'praying for the family'? 'Wishing the best for' seems inadequate, somehow. I feel for them)
Edited at 2017-07-30 06:45 pm (UTC)
I tend to say "my heart goes out to them", usually because I'm not always sure where other people stand in terms of beliefs, as well.
LP was definitely a big part of my HS days which I dealt with a lot of shit so this whole thing is so hard to fathom to me. Like it sort of feels like a piece of my childhood is gone now. His voice was so unique and amazing. It's so sad knowing he was in so much pain all this time.
Edited at 2017-07-30 06:42 pm (UTC)
It still hurts so much. LP were my lifeline for over 10 years of my life while I was battling a massive depression and chronic anxiety. I started listening to them again not long ago because I was having a hard time dealing with my newfound heart condition.
Chester's passing really made me feel lost all of sudden, right before my bday and my moving to the other side of Europe all on my own without family/friends for work. If I'm hurting this imagine, I can't imagine how Talinda, their kids and the band are feeling.
all the LP guys seemed like they had a great friendship, my heart hurts for them and chester's family
My heart goes out to her and the whole family. <3