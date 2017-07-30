Perrie Edwards changes lyrics to shade Gigi Hadid, Jade cracks up
- A video of a Little Mix performance surfaced where Perrie changed the lyrics to their song "Show out to my ex" to take a dig @ her ex's current girlfried, Gigi Hadid
- The original lyric is "hope she ain't faking like I did", and Perrie changed it to "hope she ain't faking like Hadid"
- Jade cracked up, unable to sing her verse of the song
source
Are you the petty ex, ONTD?
it's low-key embarrassing
so embarrassing
And it's funny sooo lol
I live for the drama but if I knew her I'd be so embarrassed.
I understand where she's coming from, it's hard to watch your ex that did you so dirty who you were engaged to, date a famous model and show her off everywhere he goes, but Gigi did nothing to her personally, she just dated Zayn after her (unless she did something to her then I guess carry on lmao...)
zayn supposedly dated some blonde mystery girl in between as well, he posted a pic to his instagram and fans figured out from twitter he met her parents or something. who knows what happened with that.
Like I get being petty and bitter initially but once we start adding years since the break up, stuff like this just makes ya look desperate. Move on.
love your pic btw
Edited at 2017-07-30 06:28 pm (UTC)
Is she still dating that soccer player? They were cute wonder what he thinks of think lol.