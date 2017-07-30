swamp monster

Perrie Edwards changes lyrics to shade Gigi Hadid, Jade cracks up


- A video of a Little Mix performance surfaced where Perrie changed the lyrics to their song "Show out to my ex" to take a dig @ her ex's current girlfried, Gigi Hadid

- The original lyric is "hope she ain't faking like I did", and Perrie changed it to "hope she ain't faking like Hadid"

- Jade cracked up, unable to sing her verse of the song

source

Are you the petty ex, ONTD?
Tagged: , , , ,