22,000 evacuated after fire at Barcelona's Tomorrowland Unite Festival

omg that's terrifying. this is one of my biggest fears, being stuck in a crowded place while a fire is raging. it's why i avoid clubs and concerts that are in tight places. thankfully no one was killed or injured! Reply

same but when i do the first thing i always do is scope all of the exits on my way to the bathroom and create an emergency exit plan. i've been told this is weird, but one has to plan for emergency situations because they're never scheduled. Reply

This is my absolute worse fear come to life, it's why avoid crowds and always stay close to an exit. Reply

tomorrowland was lit af Reply

Wow how scary. I'm glad everyone got out ok! Reply

Should have been named the Tomorrowland Ignite Festival tbh Reply

The people tripping were probably like omg Reply

Yikes, I didn't even think of that! Reply

Lol Reply

I can imagine lmao 😂 Reply

lmaooo shit i'd DIE Reply

OMG noooooo 😂😂 Reply

I can only imagine all of the terrible and bad trips that were caused becaus of this lmao Reply

lol omg I can't even imagine the trip Reply

i was at a rave that got busted by the swat team when i was like 19. they made everyone sit down and had undercovers with their masks on carrying m16s or some kind of heavy duty gun. the whole thing was over the top but the best part was when the helicopter circling overhead, shining a light on all the ravers, and someone yelled, "they're giving us a light show!" Reply

video proof but without the lightshow screaming. i was sober and bored so basically got a bunch of free drugs from people freaking out.



Reply

LOL fuck just being at main stage at festivals is terrifying when tripping I can't even imagine Reply

Good thing everyone managed to get out safely <3



Festivals are my idea of a nightmare, I used to go to some when I was like 20 but now I can't even imagine. The older I get the more I hate crowded spaces. Reply

Damn I'm glad everyone got out safely. Reply

Fuck that looks scary. Reply

2017 has been a horrible year for music festivals. Reply

That's so scary. Amazing no one was hurt Reply

SHIT that's horrifying. I'm glad everyone got out safely! Reply

At least is an open festival D: Reply

I'm glad everyone made it out safe, this is scary. Reply

Fire looks terrifying but also beautiful. Reply

Ah shame it had to happen in the best city on the planet too Reply

ya too bad it didn't happen to a shittier city Reply

Lol i just read it again and you are right 🙊 I just wanted to point out my love for Barcelona Reply

surprised this hasn't happened sooner since so many EDM sets have pyrotechnics. i was gonna say this is why i would only ever trust one of the huge companies like tomorrowland/insomniac to throw something of this scale since they know their safety precautions but then remembered the disaster that was tomorrowworld in atlanta that had people stranded so... Reply

Bass pod at edc caught on fire last year too lol Reply

So many of my friends are at the festival near Belgium. Had a mini panic attack when I saw the headline. Reply

To think I was at Tomorrowland last weekend.... Thank God no one was hurt.

Reply

I'm in Barcelona right now and I didn't know about it (the festival and the fire) until this post. oops Reply

