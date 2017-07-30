22,000 evacuated after fire at Barcelona's Tomorrowland Unite Festival
22,000 evacuated after fire at Tomorrowland Unite Festival https://t.co/zpZFtqttiE pic.twitter.com/0pRk3v96ZI— Stereogum (@stereogum) July 30, 2017
#tomorrowland #unitewithtomorrowland #barcelona #incendio incendio pic.twitter.com/fk0u2443oI— Ale Ayerdi (@AyerdiX) July 29, 2017
Tomorrowland posted the following update on Facebook: “Tonight, July 29th 2017, the UNITE Barcelona stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction. Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22.000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries. Authorities will follow up and continue the investigation with the local Spanish organizer of UNITE.”
Electro hip hop group AfroJack were headlining.
