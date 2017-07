Harry Styles is the first person to ever have #1 debut for a single, album and a movie

It's OFFICIAL that Harry Styles is the FIRST & ONLY artist in history to have his debut song, debut album and debut movie chart at #1. pic.twitter.com/s0y83H8R9F — Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 30, 2017

WW sales*: @Harry_Styles, Harry Styles 34,000 (944,000 total). — chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2017

Harry in NYC, 28/07. pic.twitter.com/3g6WDzx9Vg — Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 28, 2017

With his debut single almost making it to platinum,Harry is currently the first person to ever debut in a movie that had the highest opening numbers, and had a #1 album and a single. Dunkirk is expected to gross over $200 M, and $100 M overseas already.Meanwhile Harold's latest sighting is in NYC, with gucci slippers.