Harry Styles is the first person to ever have #1 debut for a single, album and a movie
It's OFFICIAL that Harry Styles is the FIRST & ONLY artist in history to have his debut song, debut album and debut movie chart at #1. pic.twitter.com/s0y83H8R9F— Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 30, 2017
With his debut single almost making it to platinum,
WW sales*: @Harry_Styles, Harry Styles 34,000 (944,000 total).— chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2017
Harry is currently the first person to ever debut in a movie that had the highest opening numbers, and had a #1 album and a single. Dunkirk is expected to gross over $200 M, and $100 M overseas already.
Meanwhile Harold's latest sighting is in NYC, with gucci slippers.
Harry in NYC, 28/07. pic.twitter.com/3g6WDzx9Vg— Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 28, 2017
It's what she deserves
but lol I assume they mean One Direction music... Anyways, this is a weird thing to try to claim as a record... Dunkirk wasn't a popstar vehicle in the same way that Burlesque/Crossroads/Glitter were, so it's a very uneven playing field...
Next year QUEENGA will really have an album, a movie, and song at number one with a Star is REborn soundtrack, the actual movie and the already trendsetting and masterpiece Heal Me
https://youtu.be/U3wqaBmuLcc
Slay 🌈🌈🌈
