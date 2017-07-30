H - Dunkirk 1

Harry Styles is the first person to ever have #1 debut for a single, album and a movie



With his debut single almost making it to platinum,



Harry is currently the first person to ever debut in a movie that had the highest opening numbers, and had a #1 album and a single. Dunkirk is expected to gross over $200 M, and $100 M overseas already.

Meanwhile Harold's latest sighting is in NYC, with gucci slippers.



source: 1 2 3

It's what she deserves
