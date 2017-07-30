Harry Styles is the first person to ever have #1 debut for a single, album and a movie

At first glance, I thought the first pic was a mug shot. Reply

haha I immediately thought BRITNEY!!! but I went to get the receipts, and apparently Crossroads debuted at #2 in the US... oops! That being said, which is more iconic: Britney's "Crossroads", or Denzel Washington's "John Q." (John WHO?????) Reply

Sounds like they're going by debuts? Lopez's debut film, My Little Girl, definitely was not a #1 . Her first big theatrical movie (Money Train) debuted at #4 . Her debut single was a #1 , but her debut album was not (it peaked at #8 ). Reply

She had a #1 album and #1 movie tho, not debuts. Reply

That's what I thought- I remember something like this for the Wedding Planner. Reply

Are they talking US or worldwide? Reply

def not Us, cuz snore of the times debuted at like #4 Reply

and ugly too Reply

lmao quadruple threat! Reply

lmao mte. Reply

he needs to quit facial hair... if he is that hellbent on having facial hair, at least get an ANTM beard weave...



No ma'am. Those beards are tragic!! Reply

it was a joke obviously, I have eyes! Reply

Fake news. What number one song does he have? Reply

I don't think "Harry Styles Updates" should be accused of being a biased news source!!!



but lol I assume they mean One Direction music... Anyways, this is a weird thing to try to claim as a record... Dunkirk wasn't a popstar vehicle in the same way that Burlesque/Crossroads/Glitter were, so it's a very uneven playing field... Reply

Sign of the Times debuted at #1 on the charts in a few countries including his homeland (The UK). No other artist has accomplished this in any country with their first solo album/song/movie. Usually it's #1 single and album but the movie is like #2 or it flopped. Reply

Rita Ora Reply

I feel like I shit on him too much in this post, so I will give him a compliment: he is incredibly charming. I care more about him as a person than I do about his music career lol Reply

Actually technically JLO has this title. But I guess the single aspect beats that. ¡¡¡VIVA LA JLO!!! Reply

Not debut though. She was the only person to have a #1 album and #1 movie in the same week, I believe. Reply

unless this all happened simutaneously, i'm not impressed tbh! Reply

all of them within 3 months Reply

k Reply

he cheated with 1d tho oop Reply

Next year QUEENGA will really have an album, a movie, and song at number one with a Star is REborn soundtrack, the actual movie and the already trendsetting and masterpiece Heal Me



https://youtu.be/U3wqaBmuLcc



Slay 🌈🌈🌈



Next year QUEENGA will really have an album, a movie, and song at number one with a Star is REborn soundtrack, the actual movie and the already trendsetting and masterpiece Heal Me

https://youtu.be/U3wqaBmuLcc

Slay 🌈🌈🌈

there's isn't a main protagonist in the movie tho? even that kid on the poster is forgettable af



Sign of the Times went number 1? I must've blocked that out. Reply

It was in the UK and somewhere else. Idk lol Reply

i think it went number one in quite a few countries im too lazy to check which ones but more than a couple iirc Reply

donald trump is president so this makes sense Reply

they could have cast a blow up doll in that role and dunkirk still would have opened number 1



True. There were a bunch of old dudes in my theater lol Reply

