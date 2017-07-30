Fergie's "Double Dutchess" Leaks Online

Wow. That sucks. Reply

Someone getting fired.

it's what she deserves.gif

How her career went from The Dutchess to Double Dutchess is tragic.

She waited too long. She should've dropped this in 2010/2011 after the massive two years BEP had. I think her career would've been totally different if she had.

Mte...It's way too late for a comeback. People forgot about her.

MTE same shit with Gwen.

She was really stupid, she decided to focus on the black eyed peas instead of capitalizing on her momentum with another album.



Yeah the BEP were successful but their music was straight up trash, at least the Dutchess had good songs.

her fans are saying that this isn't the "updated album" and that actual album will have different songs but idk how true that is. if it's not true, than this album is going to flop because it sounds like it was recorded 2014-2015 and already sounds dated tbh. Nicki's verse raps about filming Barbershop and missing Meek Mill so these songs were recorded a while ago and it shows in the productions.

Barbershop and Meek Mill? Nope sis those are current raps for Nicki. She recycles shit so much it wouldn't matter if it was a song from 2020 it would be the same fucking lines in it.

wait. fergie still has fans?

damn =/

I listened to London Bridge for the first time in a reallllllly long time a few days ago and I forgot how much of a bop that song is

I usually HATE songs that repeat the first verse, but this song is an exception

I relistened a few months ago and thought it was embarrassing.

Embarrassing that you can't recognize the song of the century 👋

When I try to recall that song, my memory can't differentiate between that and Hollaback Girl tbh

I like her music, so this is a bummer

WHAT? Her album still hasn't come out?



It's been like ten years since that stupid milf song. Reply

mte! why the hell is it taking so long to release the album? damn

Probably scrapping and redoing it after each single flop

is it any good?



LA LOVE is a bop tbh. Milf$ is trash BUT the music video is amazing and tbh i love the song in a hot mess kind of way. i bop to it. Reply

the only song that I have replayed are Hungry and Tension

damn. i'll give it a listen but i gave up on this album in like 2011. lol @ her label managing to mess up this situation even more.

10 years too late.

It's kinda hilarious to think how HUGE she and BEP were in the mid-00s.



I guess I'll always be grateful to her for teaching me how to spell glamorous. Reply

I'll forever love Fergie.



I didn't realize just how much Iggy ripped off her sound until now Reply

lmao at the mod who added "it's been 84 years" tag <3 bless

Lol remember when she was in Wild Orchid and hosted Great Pretenders

