Fergie's "Double Dutchess" Leaks Online
Fergie's second studio album "Double Dutchess" unfortunately leaked. pic.twitter.com/q7UG1GpVDp— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feeds) SJuly 30, 2017
Bad news for Fergie's long delayed album: it leaked online, even though there currently isn't a release date, album art or tracklist attached to the project. The songs were accidently uploaded to a BMG database, and now are being spread online.
Source 1 Source 2
Hypothetically, what are your fave songs, ONTD?
Yeah the BEP were successful but their music was straight up trash, at least the Dutchess had good songs.
I listened to London Bridge for the first time in a reallllllly long time a few days ago and I forgot how much of a bop that song is
It's been like ten years since that stupid milf song.
LA LOVE is a bop tbh. Milf$ is trash BUT the music video is amazing and tbh i love the song in a hot mess kind of way. i bop to it.
I guess I'll always be grateful to her for teaching me how to spell glamorous.
I didn't realize just how much Iggy ripped off her sound until now