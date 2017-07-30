Martha Broq

Fergie's "Double Dutchess" Leaks Online



Bad news for Fergie's long delayed album: it leaked online, even though there currently isn't a release date, album art or tracklist attached to the project. The songs were accidently uploaded to a BMG database, and now are being spread online.


Source 1 Source 2
Hypothetically, what are your fave songs, ONTD?

