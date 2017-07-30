Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk wins the weekend again

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$28,130,000
|-44.3%
|3,748
|+28
|$7,505
|$102,836,220
|$100
|2
|2
|N
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$25,650,000
|-
|4,075
|-
|$6,294
|$25,650,000
|$50
|1
|3
|2
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$20,085,540
|-35.6%
|2,648
|+57
|$7,585
|$65,524,760
|$19
|2
|4
|N
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$18,554,000
|-
|3,304
|-
|$5,616
|$18,554,000
|$30
|1
|5
|3
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$13,450,000
|-39.3%
|3,625
|-505
|$3,710
|$278,356,805
|$175
|4
|6
|4
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$10,375,000
|-50.3%
|3,374
|-726
|$3,075
|$118,687,629
|$150
|3
|7
|6
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$7,725,895
|-40.6%
|3,030
|-495
|$2,550
|$230,425,800
|$80
|5
|8
|5
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$6,800,000
|-60.0%
|3,553
|-
|$1,914
|$30,626,147
|$177.2
|2
|9
|7
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$4,050,000
|-33.3%
|1,961
|-542
|$2,065
|$92,046,188
|$34
|5
|10
|9
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$3,540,000
|-23.2%
|1,651
|-320
|$2,144
|$395,443,706
|$149
|9
|11
|8
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$3,375,000
|-32.6%
|1,589
|-1,008
|$2,124
|$30,419,654
|-
|6
|12
|11
|Cars 3
|BV
|$1,014,000
|-47.2%
|861
|-433
|$1,178
|$146,442,093
|-
|7
|13
|12
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$565,000
|-51.7%
|538
|-487
|$1,050
|$128,799,479
|$217
|6
|14
|23
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$382,128
|+178.1%
|329
|+286
|$1,161
|$941,347
|-
|4
|15
|N
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$365,455
|-
|20
|-
|$18,273
|$365,455
|-
|1
|16
|16
|Maudie
|SPC
|$350,934
|-10.3%
|228
|-5
|$1,539
|$4,669,574
|-
|16
|18
|N
|Mubarakan
|Sony
|$300,000
|-
|128
|-
|$2,344
|$300,000
|-
|1
|17
|13
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$300,000
|-34.9%
|267
|-24
|$1,124
|$72,458,606
|-
|9
|19
|17
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$293,000
|-19.6%
|231
|-37
|$1,268
|$387,780,407
|$200
|13
|20
|19
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$217,000
|-12.3%
|210
|-19
|$1,033
|$171,009,161
|$230
|10
|21
|N
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|ParV
|$130,000
|-
|4
|-
|$32,500
|$130,000
|-
|1
|22
|21
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$125,334
|-26.5%
|96
|-18
|$1,306
|$1,200,521
|-
|5
|23
|18
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$97,210
|-62.3%
|144
|-187
|$675
|$10,426,059
|-
|6
|24
|39
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$78,896
|+269.7%
|27
|+24
|$2,922
|$112,571
|-
|2
|25
|N
|Menashe
|A24
|$61,409
|-
|3
|-
|$20,470
|$61,409
|-
|1
|26
|31
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$57,000
|-2.3%
|41
|-2
|$1,390
|$329,348
|-
|7
|27
|N
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$45,060
|-
|3
|-
|$15,020
|$45,060
|-
|1
|28
|37
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$45,000
|+49.8%
|94
|+32
|$479
|$44,887,387
|$40
|7
|29
|32
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$32,613
|-42.7%
|44
|-22
|$741
|$5,523,723
|-
|12
|30
|40
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$14,250
|-32.1%
|19
|+1
|$750
|$104,263
|-
|4
|31
|44
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$7,270
|-56.3%
|21
|-4
|$346
|$129,670
|-
|5
|32
|59
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$3,391
|-8.0%
|5
|-2
|$678
|$1,263,768
|-
|9
|33
|78
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$1,500
|-17.5%
|2
|-1
|$750
|$157,251
|-
|12
|34
|N
|I Dream In Another Language
|FR
|$1,000
|-
|1
|-
|$1,000
|$1,000
|-
|1
|35
|91
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$497
|-9.8%
|2
|-1
|$249
|$48,275
|-
|6
|TOTAL (35 MOVIES):
|$146,223,382
|-19.1%
|35,876
|-1,740
|$4,076
|
Edited at 2017-07-30 03:42 pm (UTC)
I also really want to watch A Ghost Story, but Casey Affleck.
Watching Landline later, tho.
prayer circle for a sequel tbh
LMAO at this "Critics Consensus: 🚫"
I'm sooooo looking forward to Proud Mary.
Hopefully word of mouth will help it.
Loved Atomic Blonde too (though in a different way, lol); Charlize is awesomely badass and that stairwell scene is indeed iconic af. I'm almost sure I understood the entire plot, though the last 20 minutes had my head spinning. But the writing actually felt clever and witty, not just a mindless story built around the action, if that makes sense.
Inconvenient Truth was interesting, but not as good as the first one. Idk if it's just not as well-made or if I'm just way more cynical and dead inside than I was in 2006, oop.
Might go see Brigsby Bear later; the reviews are intriguing. I was thinking about seeing Queen Marion's new thing (well, not new, but new to the U.S.) Mal de pierres, but the reviews are bruuutal & I think I'll just wait for Redbox or something.
I was reading reviews too and I think most of it stems from the facts she's a white director. I want to see it but its to deep for me to watch in a theater. I imagine I'd leave angry after watching.
Anyway, other than that I watched the US gymnastics classics competitions (the first of the qualifying tournaments for Worlds). I don't foresee US gymnastics being so dominant this quad tbh, but there's still time and besides they might be bad now but everyone else got worse which means they're still the best lol. I also watched Mona Lisa Smile on netflix, its my go to fluff feel good movie lol, and the reason I wanted to study at a woman's college and do art history (I know Wellsley students hate it though), and the 1st half of this documentary:
Because I love Romanov things, always.
Edited at 2017-07-30 03:53 pm (UTC)
Is there a lot of knee-jerk anti-Bolshevik sentiment in it tho? I'm wary of viewpoints/framing that romanticize monarchs/emperors (and their families, no matter how undeserved their fates) at the expense of movements meant to represent the (brutalized, oppressed) common people...
It's messy as fuck and I didn't always enjoy it but it gave me a lot to chew on. Also Nicole Kidman is an acting goddess and even though she won't get a ton of attention she was amazing in this too.
and feel better!!
It's only out in the UK but all the eps leaked online.