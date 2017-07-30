Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk wins the weekend again

Oh good, it beat out Emoji Movie. <3 (Though that's still too much for Emoji Movie wtf)



Not surprised it's making a decent amount -- looks cute or whatever, so people are going to take kids to it without caring about how stupid the concept is. Reply

Yesterday the people sitting next to my table at a restaurant were talking about the emoji movie, they'd gone to see it because the reviews were all so terrible/for the lolz. They said the theater was pretty packed, lol. Reply

My 5 year old is begging us to take her. This is pretty weak for a kids movie. I took her to Despicable Me 3 instead because I couldn't handle sitting through a shit movie like that. She'll have to wait until it's on tv/Netflix Reply

I know. Who's seeing that? It beat atomic blonde. Reply

Lady Macbeth is playing at my local theater, and I wanted to see it, but I've read some questionable things regarding its treatment of race that has me second-guessing that decision.



I also really want to watch A Ghost Story, but Casey Affleck.



Watching Landline later, tho. Reply

I really recommend Lady Macbeth; the way it handles race is surprisingly subtle & clever, imo. And Florence Pugh is amaaazing. And fortunately Casey isn't in A Ghost Story much at all...at least not visibly, haha. I thought it was pretty brilliant. Reply

what things have you read? i didn't find anything questionable about its treatment of race and it was refreshing, imo, to see a wide range of black and mixed raced characters in a period piece. Reply

i saw atomic blonde and really loved it!

prayer circle for a sequel tbh Reply

I am surprised Emoji movie even made 25 million with its 8% RT rating. Is it even kid friendly?



LMAO at this "Critics Consensus: 🚫" Reply

I saw Atomic Blonde on Friday. It was really good. I need more movies like that.



I'm sooooo looking forward to Proud Mary. Reply

Atomic Blonde started off slow but I ended up really liking it. These numbers don't look good though? Reply

It apparently only cost $30 mill to make, so it really only needs a few good weekends and it'll be fine.



Hopefully word of mouth will help it. Reply

Oh that's good to hear Reply

I've been watching screeners for The Defenders and Dark Matter this weekend. 2 episodes of Defenders done, 2 more to go. Reply

I saw Dunkirk. It's an incredible experience but I prefer movies with strong characters. The only character's name I knew was George. The sound was the best I've ever heard in any movie. Reply

the music was more enjoyable than the movie lmao, i could have just closed my eyes and listened to the music, i wouldn't miss anything lmao Reply

mte if there was good character development or back stories it would have taken the movie from an 8/10 to a 10/10 for me Reply

i don't understand the need for backstory. we can see understand tragedy without needing to know their middle names. Reply

I can't believe the Emoji movie made that much money. Well I can. I hate everything. Reply

its going to DROP so bad, so dont worry :P Reply

It only cost $50m to make (which is dirt cheap for an animated film) so I am sure Sony will churn out a sequel. I mean we are getting a sequel for Angry Birds movie. Reply

I LOVED Detroit; it's basically a horror movie for most of it and it's so visceral and intense. And I was glad that it really acknowledged the intersection of racism & misogyny -- if you're one asshole, you're probably the other as well, lbr. The last half hour or so is kinda rushed and not quite as good, though the aftermath is obvs a really important part of the story. I hope it does well next weekend.



Loved Atomic Blonde too (though in a different way, lol); Charlize is awesomely badass and that stairwell scene is indeed iconic af. I'm almost sure I understood the entire plot, though the last 20 minutes had my head spinning. But the writing actually felt clever and witty, not just a mindless story built around the action, if that makes sense.



Inconvenient Truth was interesting, but not as good as the first one. Idk if it's just not as well-made or if I'm just way more cynical and dead inside than I was in 2006, oop.



Might go see Brigsby Bear later; the reviews are intriguing. I was thinking about seeing Queen Marion's new thing (well, not new, but new to the U.S.) Mal de pierres, but the reviews are bruuutal & I think I'll just wait for Redbox or something. Reply

Oh that's interesting about Detroit, I've been hearing a lot of negative things about it despite the positive reviews so it's nice to hear something positive from a regular person. Reply

It's definitely kind of messy and sprawling, but in a way that makes sense to the crazy story, kinda. I think there are criticisms to be made of it (I mean, reasonable ones, not "omg it's so mean to poor cops :((((", which I'm sure some people will say, rme), but overall I found it so powerful & well-acted. Reply

I was reading reviews too and I think most of it stems from the facts she's a white director. I want to see it but its to deep for me to watch in a theater. I imagine I'd leave angry after watching. Reply

Can you give me your pov on the plot because I'm still confused??? And yes the stair scene was amazing, really showcased how dirty a female would have to fight to beat up on men that much bigger than her. Reply

Question about Dunkirk. Which boat was Cillian Murphy on again? The one they found him on. Was it shown on previous scenes (any of the boats that exploded/sunk previously) or is the first time we see him shivering on the bit that that managed to stay up the actual first time we see him?



Anyway, other than that I watched the US gymnastics classics competitions (the first of the qualifying tournaments for Worlds). I don't foresee US gymnastics being so dominant this quad tbh, but there's still time and besides they might be bad now but everyone else got worse which means they're still the best lol. I also watched Mona Lisa Smile on netflix, its my go to fluff feel good movie lol, and the reason I wanted to study at a woman's college and do art history (I know Wellsley students hate it though), and the 1st half of this documentary:



Because I love Romanov things, always.



Edited at 2017-07-30 03:53 pm (UTC)

I wondered the same thing when I was watching the movie, but I'm pretty sure when we saw him shivering on the boat was the first time that we saw him? Reply

See that's what I figured too, but a lot of reviews mention he's from "the boat" and I'm like, sis there are a lot of boats in this movie! lol. I think he might have been on the row boat Harry and the lead guy were trying to get on to after their second ship exploded, but if he was then how did he get on the boat they found him from? Did they show that boat leaving too?

Reply

Yasss I remember watching that doc about Anastasia months ago on YouTube Reply

Ohhh thanks for the doc. I do love romanovs story always too Reply

thanks for that Romanov doc! Reply

That doc looks interesting



Is there a lot of knee-jerk anti-Bolshevik sentiment in it tho? I'm wary of viewpoints/framing that romanticize monarchs/emperors (and their families, no matter how undeserved their fates) at the expense of movements meant to represent the (brutalized, oppressed) common people... Reply

Parent

The one he was on in the flashback was just to take them back to shore to wait for a bigger boat (the one he was found on) to take them to England Reply

Woo, a Wellesley mention on ONTD! Did you end up attending a women's college? Reply

Parent

I wonder if kids are liking the emoji movie, I mean they are the target audience no matter how much we complain about it :/ Reply

I got sick so I stayed at home and marathoned the new season of Top of the Lake.



It's messy as fuck and I didn't always enjoy it but it gave me a lot to chew on. Also Nicole Kidman is an acting goddess and even though she won't get a ton of attention she was amazing in this too. Reply

Oh shit, that's out?! I missed that. I found the first season messy as fuck honestly (and kinda pretentious, esp. with that Holly Hunter character), but Elisabeth was so amazing that it was worth it to me.



and feel better!! Reply

Thanks!



It's only out in the UK but all the eps leaked online. Reply

Dunkirk looks so damn boring. Who is watching it??? Reply

Nolan fanboys. Reply

People who watch their films based on RT rating? Reply

It's kinda wonderful, imo Reply

Diverse general audiences. It's a good movie, not a complicated conspiracy. Reply

I wouldn't call it boring, imo. I mean, I tend to like boring movies anyway (I found the pie scene in A Ghost Story refreshingly effective), but Dunkirk is actually pretty exciting and moving in a really non-manipulative way -- like, it doesn't at all do the "here's a picture of my girl, can't wait to get home and marry her!" war movie stuff. Reply

yep, one of the many things I appreciated about it Reply

literally nothing of note happens Reply

i thought the same but i ended up loving it Reply

it is. i nearly walked out Reply

It was intense as fuck Reply

I saw Atomic Blonde and really liked it. So many neckbeards are angry about it which makes me like it more Reply

si, and lovely icon Reply

the narrator is unreliable so some are speculating that she doesn't really Reply

They show it in the trailer lmao Reply

