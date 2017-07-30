Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk wins the weekend again




<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend
TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Dunkirk WB $28,130,000 -44.3% 3,748 +28 $7,505 $102,836,220 $100 2
2 N The Emoji Movie Sony $25,650,000 - 4,075 - $6,294 $25,650,000 $50 1
3 2 Girls Trip Uni. $20,085,540 -35.6% 2,648 +57 $7,585 $65,524,760 $19 2
4 N Atomic Blonde Focus $18,554,000 - 3,304 - $5,616 $18,554,000 $30 1
5 3 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $13,450,000 -39.3% 3,625 -505 $3,710 $278,356,805 $175 4
6 4 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $10,375,000 -50.3% 3,374 -726 $3,075 $118,687,629 $150 3
7 6 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $7,725,895 -40.6% 3,030 -495 $2,550 $230,425,800 $80 5
8 5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets STX $6,800,000 -60.0% 3,553 - $1,914 $30,626,147 $177.2 2
9 7 Baby Driver TriS $4,050,000 -33.3% 1,961 -542 $2,065 $92,046,188 $34 5
10 9 Wonder Woman WB $3,540,000 -23.2% 1,651 -320 $2,144 $395,443,706 $149 9
11 8 The Big Sick LGF $3,375,000 -32.6% 1,589 -1,008 $2,124 $30,419,654 - 6
12 11 Cars 3 BV $1,014,000 -47.2% 861 -433 $1,178 $146,442,093 - 7
13 12 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $565,000 -51.7% 538 -487 $1,050 $128,799,479 $217 6
14 23 A Ghost Story A24 $382,128 +178.1% 329 +286 $1,161 $941,347 - 4
15 N Detroit Annapurna $365,455 - 20 - $18,273 $365,455 - 1
16 16 Maudie SPC $350,934 -10.3% 228 -5 $1,539 $4,669,574 - 16
18 N Mubarakan Sony $300,000 - 128 - $2,344 $300,000 - 1
17 13 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $300,000 -34.9% 267 -24 $1,124 $72,458,606 - 9
19 17 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $293,000 -19.6% 231 -37 $1,268 $387,780,407 $200 13
20 19 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $217,000 -12.3% 210 -19 $1,033 $171,009,161 $230 10
21 N An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power ParV $130,000 - 4 - $32,500 $130,000 - 1
22 21 The Little Hours G&S $125,334 -26.5% 96 -18 $1,306 $1,200,521 - 5
23 18 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $97,210 -62.3% 144 -187 $675 $10,426,059 - 6
24 39 The Midwife MBox $78,896 +269.7% 27 +24 $2,922 $112,571 - 2
25 N Menashe A24 $61,409 - 3 - $20,470 $61,409 - 1
26 31 Lost in Paris Osci. $57,000 -2.3% 41 -2 $1,390 $329,348 - 7
27 N Brigsby Bear SPC $45,060 - 3 - $15,020 $45,060 - 1
28 37 All Eyez on Me LG/S $45,000 +49.8% 94 +32 $479 $44,887,387 $40 7
29 32 Paris Can Wait SPC $32,613 -42.7% 44 -22 $741 $5,523,723 - 12
30 40 City of Ghosts IFC $14,250 -32.1% 19 +1 $750 $104,263 - 4
31 44 The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $7,270 -56.3% 21 -4 $346 $129,670 - 5
32 59 Churchill Cohen $3,391 -8.0% 5 -2 $678 $1,263,768 - 9
33 78 Manifesto (2017) FR $1,500 -17.5% 2 -1 $750 $157,251 - 12
34 N I Dream In Another Language FR $1,000 - 1 - $1,000 $1,000 - 1
35 91 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $497 -9.8% 2 -1 $249 $48,275 - 6
TOTAL (35 MOVIES): $146,223,382 -19.1% 35,876 -1,740 $4,076
<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend


source 1 2

What did you watch ths weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: