Lady Gaga Responds To Dr. Luke's Claims

recently heard kesha's song praying and I'm really into it







Edited at 2017-07-30 03:53 pm (UTC)

her new album is going to be amazing! I'm glad you have been enlightened by the power of Kesha!

I've had this in my head since the first time I heard it! I'm surprised it's not getting more radio play.

I think it's gonna slowly build, and will get more traction when the album is released and she starts a promo tour.



For being a ballad, I think it's very radio friendly... it just takes a little more time for anything that isn't a banger to catch on... It also doesn't help that I'm sure Kesha's label doesn't give a fuck about her, and I'm sure they don't have someone pressuring radio to play it more. We will see what happens when she starts performing it live; she's on GMA in a little over a week!!

I like it too. There's a lot of emotion in it.

I'm in love with this song from the first time I've heard it

Yeah, the video is really beautiful too. It makes me sick that he's profiting off her song about the situation. Ugh.

damn I just sent this in 😂



but anyways, i do believe they're exaggerating her role in all of this. the TMZ report that said she could possibly be required to attend a 3-hour, sit-down interview instead... what kind of OTT mess? Reply

yeah, I think they know attaching her name is going to get media attention, so they are gunning to get Lady Gaga to reveal that Kesha said something to her, and then they are going to prove it isn't true and try and paint Kesha as a liar...



Luke is doing the MOST to discredit Kesha/her allegations, and it just makes him look worse. "Here are examples of me being nice to Kesha" and "Here are examples of other people in her circle being mean to Kesha about her weight" as if that means that her abuse allegations are magically not true... I mean, I guess I understand why he's doing it, but it blows my mind that these pieces of "evidence" could sway a jury to side with him...



I'm shocked this hasn't settled yet, and if it makes it to jury I doubt they will come to a unanimous decision... it's all "he said, she said" even if you are inclined to believe her over him... Reply

OP I'm glad you're making these posts. Woman is my jam

Just checked wiki to see who Dr. Puke has worked with lately and saw Azealia Banks and Big Boi. 😒

Fergie's album leaked last night (mess LMAO a release date hadn't even been announced and there wasn't a public tracklist....) and it has a song with Dr. Luke... that being said, this album has been in development for like 10 years so who knows when she actually worked with him.

The last MAJOR celeb who worked with him after the Kesha case became public knowledge was J. Lo



The last MAJOR celeb who worked with him after the Kesha case became public knowledge was J. Lo Reply

It leaked???? Make a post bb! Lmao poor Ferg.

omg is Hungry on it? I was all about that teaser when they released it like 45 years ago and then nothing ever happened with it lol.

Double Dutchess is out??

I was just wondering the other day whatever happened to Fergie's new album so thanks for the info!

He also just put out a song with Ne-yo

There are rumours that he ghostproduces now. I've read speculations that he wrote Work From Home

I know we expect pop stars and the celebrities to talk out about Dr. Luke, but have any producers (especially those who have worked with him) said anything either in favor of or opposing Luke?



It's frustrating that he still has so much of the power over her. Even if he isn't directly involved, you know he's getting a check off of everything she makes nowadays. Reply

I think Jack Antonoff and Butch Walker have both dissed him. Other producers offered to work with Kesha for free when shit went down in February 2016, which is it's own little version of opposing Luke... that being said, the music industry is FUCKED and everyone is scared to go down with Kesha, and this dramatic involvement of Lady GaGa is probably just to scare people into shutting up...

I think the producers have been pretty quiet. I don't think Max Martin has produced with him since the case came out. Cirkut is still working with him a lot.

I would like to know how this all ends, even if Kesha doesn't prevail in court. Like what does she have to do to be free of this evil guy and have her own career?

As much as I am in support of Kesha, I think the only way out is fulfilling her requirements. I think that speed at which that happens depends on how well this album does. If she doesn't make them money with the creative control she has been given (in comparison to before) they will probably drag their feet and keep her trapped like JoJo was... BUT if the album sells well, hopefully she can just go full Rihanna and release 2 more albums in the next 2 years and drive off into the sunset in her Gold Trans Am, running over Luke and all the people who love him on the way out!

So she has two more albums in her contract after this and she's done? I hope she does pull a Rih, that's how Rih got out of her contract.

Parent

This is pretty smart from his team, they want to go after a big shark in the industry there by force any one else who would like to speak out might just end up shutting up to simply not get dragged into the legal process. Its slimy af but also a smart move.



I hope this can be brought to an end and she can try to go on with her life and career without this asshole to worry about in whatever capacity Reply

Yeah, I hate him and everything he is doing, but also if I was a rapist trashbox trying to clear my name I would be taking the same approach... I hope his nasty legal team is praying along with him!

I appreciate the tone of her team's response.

I can imagine that behind the scenes it went down something like this:





Legal Team: "Look, we're sorry, G, but the only way to shut this down is if you make a brief, firm, boilerplate statement denying the accusation. Do you have anything you want to say?"



Lady Gaga: "*20 minute stream of profanity directed toward Luke*"



Legal Team: "Uh...yeah, we can distill that." Reply

lol bless

also MAJOR OT but I have been watching an ASMR person who always says "CAN I HAVE PERMISSION TO TOUCH YOU?" during like haircut roleplays and it is so dumb it takes me out of it hahaha like I think by getting my hair pretend cut I am giving you pretend permission to pretend touch me!

i would very much like a link to this one

haha it's Karuna Satori (who I ASMR hate watch) she asked to touch in the latest "measurements" one







she legit asks to touch in every one of them haha it's funny Reply

Parent

I saw something in the last post about how apparently he raped Katy Perry too, or people are speculating that. How much validity is there to that rumor?



It's so gross how he's dragging Lady Gaga into this now. Just accept your L, let Kesha go, and drop your lawsuit. Reply

I doubt it's true because that's what he is hammering GaGa to come talk about. If he were indeed guilty, I doubt he would be wanting to have a conversation about it on the record. Apparently Kesha's team entered them into sealed evidence in December, so obviously there is more information in the text conversation than the part about Katy, but since Luke's team is disputing that claim, it's public information now.

Kesha told Gaga that he raped Katy and those text messages have become part of the defamation case. Luke says it isn't true but then again he also says Kesha's rape allegations aren't true. Kesha says what she said in the text messages was true. I doubt we'll ever really know.

Parent

oh yeah I forgot to tell you, I looked into how Luke's team found out, and it was because Kesha readily submitted the conversation... it's all sealed information, so who knows why she submitted it, but since that part (likely) isn't true, Luke's team is going out of their way to make a big show, given the big names involved...

Parent

What an abusive piece of shit. Just let Kesha go and leave Gaga alone.

*Insert 'get her jade' gif here*

