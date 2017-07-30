Martha Broq

Lady Gaga Responds To Dr. Luke's Claims

This is an update on yesterday's post about Dr. Luke's request to supeona Lady Gaga in his defamation case against Kesha.

This is the official statement from her legal team: "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

A user asked me to create a master post about the case, and I am wondering: what questions do you have? I'll hopefully be able to make a FAQ!

