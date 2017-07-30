Lady Gaga Responds To Dr. Luke's Claims
A rep for Lady Gaga released a statement to Billboard regarding Dr. Luke's demands for a deposition in Kesha lawsuit https://t.co/RwGaoVBVlI— billboard (@billboard) July 29, 2017
This is an update on yesterday's post about Dr. Luke's request to supeona Lady Gaga in his defamation case against Kesha.
This is the official statement from her legal team: "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."
but anyways, i do believe they're exaggerating her role in all of this. the TMZ report that said she could possibly be required to attend a 3-hour, sit-down interview instead... what kind of OTT mess?
Luke is doing the MOST to discredit Kesha/her allegations, and it just makes him look worse. "Here are examples of me being nice to Kesha" and "Here are examples of other people in her circle being mean to Kesha about her weight" as if that means that her abuse allegations are magically not true... I mean, I guess I understand why he's doing it, but it blows my mind that these pieces of "evidence" could sway a jury to side with him...
I'm shocked this hasn't settled yet, and if it makes it to jury I doubt they will come to a unanimous decision... it's all "he said, she said" even if you are inclined to believe her over him...
The last MAJOR celeb who worked with him after the Kesha case became public knowledge was J. Lo
It's frustrating that he still has so much of the power over her. Even if he isn't directly involved, you know he's getting a check off of everything she makes nowadays.
I hope this can be brought to an end and she can try to go on with her life and career without this asshole to worry about in whatever capacity
I appreciate the tone of her team's response.
Legal Team: "Look, we're sorry, G, but the only way to shut this down is if you make a brief, firm, boilerplate statement denying the accusation. Do you have anything you want to say?"
Lady Gaga: "*20 minute stream of profanity directed toward Luke*"
Legal Team: "Uh...yeah, we can distill that."
It's so gross how he's dragging Lady Gaga into this now. Just accept your L, let Kesha go, and drop your lawsuit.