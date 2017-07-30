ICON & ONTD Fave Jennifer López Shares Pic of Marc With His 6 kids Following His Mom's Death :(

So, Marc Anthony posted this tweet last Sunday asking people to pray for his mom:



Then, 2 days ago he posted that sadly his mother had passed away:



Yesterday, Jenny posted this pic with the caption: Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️ Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar #familia #love.



From left to right:

Chase (Marc's adopted son. We don't know much about him)
Cristian- 16,
Max - 9,
Ryan - 13,
Emmy - 9
Ariana - 23


