ICON & ONTD Fave Jennifer López Shares Pic of Marc With His 6 kids Following His Mom's Death :(
So, Marc Anthony posted this tweet last Sunday asking people to pray for his mom:
Then, 2 days ago he posted that sadly his mother had passed away:
Yesterday, Jenny posted this pic with the caption: Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️ Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar #familia #love.
From left to right:
Chase (Marc's adopted son. We don't know much about him)
Cristian- 16,
Max - 9,
Ryan - 13,
Emmy - 9
Ariana - 23
lets talk about your parents, ontd
Por favor recen por mi mamá hoy. Te amo mami.— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 23, 2017
my mom is codependent and crazy but i love her to deaaaaaaaaaaath. last night i went to urgent care bc my chest hurts really bad (they sent me home bc my tests were normal and despite my d-dimer being critical high, no signs of clots :/) and she went with me. she proceeded to steal abt 30 pairs of gloves and hospital wipes while squealing, "i'm a naughty little girl!" there's no one i'd rather have in my corner. she made me who i am. always supportive, always affirming. and batshit.
now that i know i only have about 20 yrs left with them, im wondering why i ever did that. i feel guilty. :(
I also have no contact to my father. He lives in Belgium and has three kids but I've only seen them oe like 13 years ago.
not so much because of my parents tbh but because of my grandma. she's turning 70 in a few years and the thought of her never meeting my hypothetical kids kills me.
My dad's great though.
It was probably because we had to like, schedule our discussions five days in advance. Nowadays when I visit they just mess around on their computers and I mess around on my phone. Sad.
We did watch all of Avatar: The Last Airbender together the last time I was there tho, so score.
I miss Cristina!!!
And sis, her show was on for like 20+ years. How is that your career going downhill?
Honestly she should've gone the Martha Stewart route instead of Oprah. We have no one that does that for us!
For example, she's been on this longstanding kick about how I'm so much closer with my father's side of the family than I am her side of the family. And this is true, I won't deny it. But I point out, "uh, you never really brought me around your side of the family, so I don't really know them," that's somehow not a valid reason for the lack of familiarity. I was/am in semi-regular contact with my father's side of the family (although it's worth pointing out that most of that was because of my grandmother, as opposed to my father), so I have a stronger emotional connection. Try and point that out? Nope, doesn't work.
She also is bitter that I "diss" (she pronounces it as "disk) her by pointing out to people that she's a drunk, because, clearly, I just say it without any sort of truth behind the statement. Riiiiiiiiiight.
My dad and I have our differences, too, but nothing quite so massive. Basically, I rolled VERY low on the parental figure D20. But I got a natural 20 for the grandmother roll.
when i was 15 i loss my birth mother
and at 25 i loss my adopted mother.
both times were so crushing. i'm alright now, but i need a moment every time they come to mind.
You know that's the true definition of a broken heart. The loss of a mother is a wound that will never heal. That's life. RIP to both of them. Take care.