ICON & ONTD Fave Jennifer López Shares Pic of Marc With His 6 kids Following His Mom's Death :(

those poor kids, having Skeletor's fugly genes must be tough Reply

Lol Reply

His daughter with JLo looks exactly like her Reply

No she doesn't Reply

this lie Reply

I agree. She definitely favors Jennifer's side of the family at least. Has a cousin on J Lo's side who looks exactly like her. Reply

In a post about his mother passing away? Yikes. Reply

he has 6 kids? oh Reply

my dad is cool.



my mom is codependent and crazy but i love her to deaaaaaaaaaaath. last night i went to urgent care bc my chest hurts really bad (they sent me home bc my tests were normal and despite my d-dimer being critical high, no signs of clots :/) and she went with me. she proceeded to steal abt 30 pairs of gloves and hospital wipes while squealing, "i'm a naughty little girl!" there's no one i'd rather have in my corner. she made me who i am. always supportive, always affirming. and batshit. Reply

Lmao aww. I hope u doing better and it's nothing serious. Reply

thank you!! i think i'm going to go buy an otc antacid or something. Reply

That's sweet. I didn't know he adopted. Would like to see more of actor Mark. Reply

i spent most of my life pushing my parents away.



now that i know i only have about 20 yrs left with them, im wondering why i ever did that. i feel guilty. :( Reply

I have a good relationship to my mom but my stepfather doesn't like me and tends to influence my mom...



I also have no contact to my father. He lives in Belgium and has three kids but I've only seen them oe like 13 years ago. Reply

I love my parents and give myself crazy anxiety thinking about them getting older and one day not being here. I'm 27 and one reason I want to start having kids asap is because I want my children to enjoy my parents for many many years and truly be able to remember them when they pass. Reply

I really hope my kids get to grow up with all four grandparents! When I was born, only my Mom's mother was alive from my grandparents and she passed away when I was 3 so I've never had the grandparent experience. Reply

iawtc Reply

I feel this. My grandparents all had kids young and my parents were also on the young-ish side when they had me, so I'm 25 and all of my grandparents are still alive and in good health. Having kids before 30 is probs not in the cards for me but I really want my kids to have my parents in their life for a long time. Reply

i don't want kids, but if i did i'd want them asap for the same reason.



not so much because of my parents tbh but because of my grandma. she's turning 70 in a few years and the thought of her never meeting my hypothetical kids kills me. Reply

Honestly, this is one of my biggest regrets. I feel like I let my mom and my (hypothetical) future children down for not having kids while she was alive. But my mom always told me stories of my grandma that I never got to meet, so I plan to do that. Reply

I haven't talked to my mom in months. I was always the one initiating conversations with her, so I decided to see how long it would take for her to reach out to me if I went silent. That was in May. 🤷



My dad's great though. Reply

I have a good relationship with my parents. They moved out of state. I miss not being able to see them every day but I keep in touch. Maybe more than they wish to. I call them like five to six times a day. Random stuff, like "what are you doing?" "Oh cool" etc Reply

I talked more to my family when I was in Japan than I did when I was living with them, lol. We would play trivial pursuit over Skype and shit with an eleven-hour time difference.



It was probably because we had to like, schedule our discussions five days in advance. Nowadays when I visit they just mess around on their computers and I mess around on my phone. Sad.



We did watch all of Avatar: The Last Airbender together the last time I was there tho, so score. Reply

Marc Anthony's older kids always remind me of that episode of Cristina when Dayanara Torres went on there with them to talk about being dumped by Marc for J. Lo lol.



I miss Cristina!!! Reply

is she still alive? mama needs a comeback. her career went downhill when she thought she could be the white cuban oprah. Reply

Yes she's alive.



And sis, her show was on for like 20+ years. How is that your career going downhill?



Honestly she should've gone the Martha Stewart route instead of Oprah. We have no one that does that for us! Reply

Ooh I gotta peep that on YouTube Reply

i love my dad. he's amazing. so so great. he raised me and my brother solo despite being bound to a wheelchair. he was emotionally absent, but adulthood allowed me to understand why and we're better for it. i keep my mom at a distance. she's a lot. so fucking needy. and always problems and problems so we talk once a week and i see her 3-4x a year. Reply

My mother's a drunk who refuses to accept any sort of onus with any of the mistakes that she makes in life or the choices that she makes because she can't conceive the idea of being at fault. And when my dad and I are both like "uh, that's... not... no..." in reaction to whatever moronic, hurtful or malicious thing she is saying or doing, she accuses us of "ganging up on her."



For example, she's been on this longstanding kick about how I'm so much closer with my father's side of the family than I am her side of the family. And this is true, I won't deny it. But I point out, "uh, you never really brought me around your side of the family, so I don't really know them," that's somehow not a valid reason for the lack of familiarity. I was/am in semi-regular contact with my father's side of the family (although it's worth pointing out that most of that was because of my grandmother, as opposed to my father), so I have a stronger emotional connection. Try and point that out? Nope, doesn't work.



She also is bitter that I "diss" (she pronounces it as "disk) her by pointing out to people that she's a drunk, because, clearly, I just say it without any sort of truth behind the statement. Riiiiiiiiiight.



My dad and I have our differences, too, but nothing quite so massive. Basically, I rolled VERY low on the parental figure D20. But I got a natural 20 for the grandmother roll. Reply

All happy families are alike, all unhappy families are unhappy in their own way... Reply

i mis my mothers.



when i was 15 i loss my birth mother

and at 25 i loss my adopted mother.

both times were so crushing. i'm alright now, but i need a moment every time they come to mind.



Absolutely..

You know that's the true definition of a broken heart. The loss of a mother is a wound that will never heal. That's life. RIP to both of them. Take care. Reply

I'm so sorry to hear that. They would want you to keep moving, even if it hurts sometimes. Kudos to you for doing so. Reply

Just lied to my dad today that I'm sick so he and his wife don't come over. lol. Reply

lets talk about your parents, ontd

