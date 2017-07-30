Jesse Williams says feminism is only about white women
- says feminism is only about white women
- defended nate parker when a white woman killed herself after accusing nate of rape
- doesn't mention the fact that he left his black wife for a white woman
source
feminism has its problems but it annoys me when men act like it's a superfluous movement that should be eradicated instead of improved
i side eye any man who comes for feminism in any way, though, because it often feels like they are using a straw man to pretend they give a shit, when really they just don't want to hear about ANY female issues because it doesn't revolve around THEM.
I'll drag him for Nate Parker and cheating tho! But all the butt hurt comments and the slutshaming are too much.
Lastly he is not in the place to be talking about feminism.
& I can't believe someone got paid to write that
explains a lot about him, tbh
Same dudes that say "feminism ruined the black community" like yeah equality is so bad rmfe
sit your ass down with your garbage opinions. and fuck nate parker too.
And yet this headline makes my skin crawl because of the superficial agreement.