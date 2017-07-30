NFL Players Sued Over Insanely Expensive Bill at Hollywood Club

my card was declined at McDonald's once lol Reply

Thread

Link

Same but it was Wendy's and in the middle of the lunch rush lollol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Subway here 🙋🏻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol and i'm stressing about whether or not to spend money on groceries Reply

Thread

Link

right? I'm super careful with my money. I have to pay off all my cards so I'm not trying to charge even more on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how can you make so much and do shit like this?



my card has never declined. Reply

Thread

Link

I just got a $10,000 raise at work!



Reply

Thread

Link

woot woot! congrats bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOOT WOOT share with the rest of us lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn bitch get money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NFL players are still doing this shit? Did y'all not watch Broke? Put that money in savings and stock, you'll be crying harder once you're cut in two seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

10k is "nothing" at a club tho? Not that I'd ever spend anything near that, but some of my classmates dropped like 50k a night in London :-/ Reply

Thread

Link

Classmates???



How??!! And why lol. What the hell were they spending it on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vip tables and drinks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

50k a night?? Literally, oh no they didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Honestly I thought we were talking about $100,000 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh RIP tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Child, where did you go?! Most UoL schools ain't like that, though I have met LSE kids who blow money like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comment is so out of touch. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i'm from london and ik people who routinely drop thousands clubbing like its nothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let me get on my soapbox for a minute since this story is money management adjacent –



All (US) professional athletes are part of a Player's Union and these unions are meant to protect players in basically every capacity. They should be making it a requirement that players take money management courses. Most of these people have never held a 'real' job due to their commitment to sports. They lack basic money management skills and then are given thousands to millions of dollars and are expected to just know how to manage it so they don't go broke. It's ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I remember watching an episode of "Million Dollar Listing" & Orlando Scandrick of the Dallas Cowboys was on. He said he wanted to spend, like, $7 million or something but his business manager was going to look at houses while Scandrick himself was working. The realtor is showing the business manager all of these properties & eventually he says, "All of these properties are waaaay too expensive." When the real estate agent commented on what Orlando had told them his budget was, the business manager half-laughed and was like, "I'm not letting him spend that, we need more like $2 million."



These guys don't have any idea what they're doing with all of this money. Most people wouldn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they (and individual teams) do to some extent, but not anywhere near what they need. And really it should be something scholarshipped athletes are required to take in college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree completely. There's been a few documentaries about players who overspend and don't have a budget, get hurt/cut from the team, and wind up going from multi-million dollar salaries to being totally broke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is a requirement - they present on financial education every year at the rookie symposium. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dumb ass athletes making dumb ass money decisions, whats new



also my card used to get declined at trader joe's when i'd do my monthly grocery haul lol it happened like 3 times before chase got the message that yes, it is me that's spending too much on pre-made meals Reply

Thread

Link

No night out is worth all that. You can rent a nice ass house and throw your own party for that. Reply

Thread

Link

damn bruh, that's crazy. 10k bill??? nhft lol. could've spent on smth better lol. I gotta learn how to budget, saving more money and shit. i stopped buying weed for a long time now cos it got so expensive....



so i be chill and i don't think i have any place i feel belonged in San Diego either. Bummer. also, too many people all over the place even on street... work was cray. damn whats going on? thought comic con was over lol?? Reply

Thread

Link

The fuck?! How do you spend that much at a fucking nightclub? Booze and a private room can't be that expensive. lol Reply

Thread

Link

TBH, they're probably charging 600 per bottle of liquor, plus VIP space is already like 5k. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn I'm so glad I'm not a regular nightclub goer. Sounds like a huge ripoff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My card was declined when I tried to buy a mattress online a couple months ago. It was really weird -- the mattress was like $1k which, yeah, I don't spend every day on one item, but I've bought plenty of transatlantic flights and other pieces of furniture without issue. My card company quickly sorted it out once I called but it felt so strange to be declined. Reply

Thread

Link

That's not unusual. A lot of banks have sophisticated systems to prevent large online transactions from going through because it's one of the ways fraudsters buy merchandise to resell.



I tried to buy something online that was dropshipped from Korea and it caused my card to be autolocked by my bank. They said certainly kinds of transactions are so commonly fraudulent they just don't let it through--they'd rather you have to call and sort it out than lose a bunch of money. I could see their point, even though it was a pita. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Two of my cards were declined at Macy's once when I tried to buy a coat over $100. Chase probably flagged it because I never buy clothes over $100 lol. Regardless it was embarrassing and I immediately pulled out my debit to pay so the cashier didn't think I stole the cards. Reply

Thread

Link

I made a big purchase the other day and I thought it would be around $1,000 or so and my credit card limit is $1200 so I called the bank and was like DON'T DECLINE IT because I don't make purchases that large like ever so I was afraid they would flag it and decline it, anyway the purchase ended up being $1300 so I was like uh I'll just write you a check Reply

Thread

Link

you should look into getting your credit card limit raised - it will improve your credit score (assuming you continue to spend and pay it off normally) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a year ago but it was a bank error Reply

Thread

Link

Recently I was at a store and the cashier said it was declined so I made him run it again. It was my debit card and it was only like a $30 purchase and I knew I had the money. I could tell he didn't think it would work and I was like boy you better run it again!! And then it worked.





I'm pretty good with my money tho recently I've befriended someone who isn't, and it has been hard on my wallet. She's always wanting to go on trips or go out to eat. She lost her job recently and was freaking out cause she has no savings, so I'm hoping she'll learn how to manage money and kinda leave me alone about spending money too lol Reply

Thread

Link

happened to me a few months ago because capital one flagged it as fraud so i had to use my other cc which has a lower rewards percentage smh Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes my cards get declined for dumb reasons because they're international and the system in place in certain stores won't accept it. It happens at the Glossier showroom a lot lol so I just bring money.



And then one time at Sweetgreen, but I had no idea they didn't accept cards so I gave them money but they said they only do cards so when my card didn't work they gave me the salad for free lol. In the eyes of the people in the line I probably looked like a free loader with a fake card lol but IDC it was free salad and I did have the cash for it, they just wouldn't take it. Reply

Thread

Link