NFL Players Sued Over Insanely Expensive Bill at Hollywood Club




A'Shawn Robinson and Caleb Benenoch racked up a $9,332 bill at a Hollywood nightclub.
The guys invited Richard Harrington. The players' credit cards were BOTH declined.
They asked Harrington to foot the bill (he did) and they promised to pay him back.
Harrington claims they each sent him $2,000 but that didn't cover everything (He's still out $5,332).
He is suing them to get the money because he says they refuse to pay it back.

source

ONTD, when was the last time your credit card was declined ?
Tagged: , ,