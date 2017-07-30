NFL Players Sued Over Insanely Expensive Bill at Hollywood Club
NFL Players Sued Over Insanely Expensive Bill at Hollywood Club https://t.co/pNzvWs5OlX— TMZ (@TMZ) 30 juillet 2017
A'Shawn Robinson and Caleb Benenoch racked up a $9,332 bill at a Hollywood nightclub.
The guys invited Richard Harrington. The players' credit cards were BOTH declined.
They asked Harrington to foot the bill (he did) and they promised to pay him back.
Harrington claims they each sent him $2,000 but that didn't cover everything (He's still out $5,332).
He is suing them to get the money because he says they refuse to pay it back.
source
ONTD, when was the last time your credit card was declined ?
Subway here 🙋🏻
my card has never declined.
How??!! And why lol. What the hell were they spending it on.
All (US) professional athletes are part of a Player's Union and these unions are meant to protect players in basically every capacity. They should be making it a requirement that players take money management courses. Most of these people have never held a 'real' job due to their commitment to sports. They lack basic money management skills and then are given thousands to millions of dollars and are expected to just know how to manage it so they don't go broke. It's ridiculous.
These guys don't have any idea what they're doing with all of this money. Most people wouldn't.
also my card used to get declined at trader joe's when i'd do my monthly grocery haul lol it happened like 3 times before chase got the message that yes, it is me that's spending too much on pre-made meals
so i be chill and i don't think i have any place i feel belonged in San Diego either. Bummer. also, too many people all over the place even on street... work was cray. damn whats going on? thought comic con was over lol??
I tried to buy something online that was dropshipped from Korea and it caused my card to be autolocked by my bank. They said certainly kinds of transactions are so commonly fraudulent they just don't let it through--they'd rather you have to call and sort it out than lose a bunch of money. I could see their point, even though it was a pita.
I'm pretty good with my money tho recently I've befriended someone who isn't, and it has been hard on my wallet. She's always wanting to go on trips or go out to eat. She lost her job recently and was freaking out cause she has no savings, so I'm hoping she'll learn how to manage money and kinda leave me alone about spending money too lol
And then one time at Sweetgreen, but I had no idea they didn't accept cards so I gave them money but they said they only do cards so when my card didn't work they gave me the salad for free lol. In the eyes of the people in the line I probably looked like a free loader with a fake card lol but IDC it was free salad and I did have the cash for it, they just wouldn't take it.
