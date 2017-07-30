ONTD Original: 10 Funniest Moments in Morning Talk Shows.

10. If my grandma had wheels, she'd been a bike!



09. Pussy, get out of my pants!



08. This entire TJ Miller interview



07. You must've had to beat a lot of men for this role...



06. Hottest Pie Challenge!



05. Whitney Cummings crashes The Today Show



04. A beard in her 'jeans'??! (starts @ 4:51)



03. Kelly Ripa reveals Anderson Cooper's modeling photos. (starts @ 2:41)



02. Anchors laugh at Ryan Lochte: "I'm a man at night, and a man in the morning!"



01. Holly's Funny Noise.


Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

ONTD, what's your favorite morning show moment?
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,