ONTD Original: 10 Funniest Moments in Morning Talk Shows.
10. If my grandma had wheels, she'd been a bike!
09. Pussy, get out of my pants!
08. This entire TJ Miller interview
07. You must've had to beat a lot of men for this role...
06. Hottest Pie Challenge!
05. Whitney Cummings crashes The Today Show
04. A beard in her 'jeans'??! (starts @ 4:51)
03. Kelly Ripa reveals Anderson Cooper's modeling photos. (starts @ 2:41)
02. Anchors laugh at Ryan Lochte: "I'm a man at night, and a man in the morning!"
01. Holly's Funny Noise.
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
ONTD, what's your favorite morning show moment?
Edited at 2017-07-30 07:02 am (UTC)
Oh, and I just had sex with a super gorgeous dude & he was pretty fucking good. 💅
I'm not fully sober so I'm probably pretty impressionable, haha
I'm ovulating and my FWB is not available so I'm jelly af. The trusty Lelo is getting a workout this weekend.
Dead @ the interview bringing up how jay was dumped by his fiancé. Savage
she needs a proper talk show with a studio audience
also if we're talking abt morning shows specifically how could u skip the iconic Kathy Lee slapping the coffee thermos moment