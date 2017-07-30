ONTD Original: 10 Funniest Moments in Morning Talk Shows.

Karl Stefanovic's laugh is a fucking gift.







Edited at 2017-07-30 07:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

bless him. sometimes i come across a funny video with him and then i end up watching videos of him for 3 hours on youtube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Dalai Lama jokes is amazing lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just came in here to check if the Ryan Lochte one would be included. OP you didn't disappoint!! A+ post :) Reply

Thread

Link

I had to make sure Lochte was on here. He's so dumb, it's like he was born without a brain. Reply

Thread

Link

There's a YouTube clip of satan's toaster. I love it.



Oh, and I just had sex with a super gorgeous dude & he was pretty fucking good. 💅 Reply

Thread

Link

Post his pics!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that weird?! I don't know if that's like a complete invasion of his privacy.

I'm not fully sober so I'm probably pretty impressionable, haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I'm ovulating and my FWB is not available so I'm jelly af. The trusty Lelo is getting a workout this weekend. I'm ovulating and my FWB is not available so I'm jelly af. The trusty Lelo is getting a workout this weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yess i love this one. smh at the interviewer's questions to jay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo I've never seen this before but I'm crying



Dead @ the interview bringing up how jay was dumped by his fiancé. Savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Phil and holly fill me with joy. When Gino says can't... Reply

Thread

Link

ryan lochte is so dumb lmao. He must swim faster than the rest because he only has air in the head Reply

Thread

Link

that ryan lochte interview always gets me esp "i need to eat some oatmeal on that" while the other anchor loses it Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing beats the Ryan Lochte interview. And he deserves the humiliation, the little pissant. Reply

Thread

Link

Came to see if Holly and Phil were included. Reply

Thread

Link

karl stefanovic is a national treasure Reply

Thread

Link

I will not have this Kerri-Anne erasure - she's a national treasure. Plus her John Stamos interview as iconique



Reply

Thread

Link

Kerri-Anne >>>>>>>>> everyone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg kerri-anne on ONTD

she needs a proper talk show with a studio audience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these are all lame af. not interested in watching people get paid hundreds of dollars per hour to laugh on a couch. Reply

Thread

Link

You sound fun af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stop being poor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link