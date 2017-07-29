15 (5) cartoon episodes that will make you cry
14. Gravity Falls, "A Tale of Two Stans"
The history of Stan and his estranged brother Stanford/Ford is told. The siblings were inseparable as kids, and they shared a dream to sail around the world together as adults. That is, until Stan ruined Ford's chance of going to college. The entire story plays on Mabel's fears of growing apart from her brother, Dipper.
5. Hey Arnold!, "Arnold's Christmas"
Arnold helps Mr. Hyunh find the daughter he gave up to an American soldier at the end of the Vietnam War.
4. Teen Titans, "Things Change"
In the series finale, Beast Boy believes he's found Terra, a misguided friend that sacrificed herself earlier in the series to save the Teen Titans. To Beast Boy's disappointment, the girl in question genuinely believes that he has mistaken her for this Terra person. In the end, he has to accept that "thngs change."
2. BoJack Horseman, "That's Too Much, Man"
Two addicts, BoJack and his former costar, Sarah Lynn, go on a bender together. She reveals to him that she wanted to be an architect when she grew up, but childhood fame took that dream away. The episode ends with Sarah Lynn overdosing and dying in BoJack's arms.
1. Futurama, "Jurassic Bark"
Fry wants to revive his dog, Seymour, from his past life using future technology, but Bender gets in the way. In the end, Fry thinks that Seymour probably forgot all about him when he disappeared. The truth, though, is that Seymour waited for him every day, in the same place, for years and years until he died.
What TV episodes/movies make you cry, ONTD?
omg I knew the Futurama ep would be #1 :(
I need to rewatch this flawless show.
That episode always makes me cry
This made me want to cry as a kid:
Now it just does since I've grown to be a sap as an adult
Neither Batman or Baby Doll can escape their childhoods.
Baby Doll is one of my favorite characters because of this episode.
in the most recent episode, "ketchup", marceline directly addresses the fact that her relationship with peebles may be more than what she realizes but she's never thought about it too in depth until recently.