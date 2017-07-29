15 (5) cartoon episodes that will make you cry

I will never, ever, ever be able to watch Jurassic Bark again after losing my dog of 10 years in 2015. Just the mere thought of that episode makes my throat tight. And that episode of Bojack Horseman was so fucking dark. I had to take a breather before finishing the season because fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

mte on that bojack episode, I was in a weekend-long funk afterwards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE on Futurama, bb. I watched it once and never again. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that episode of Bojack or the one after that showed Bojack visiting Sarah Lynne in her dressing room at what seemed to be the beginning of her breakdown? Her story was so tragic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was the episode where her and Bojack go on a massive bender, and at the end they're at the planetarium and she dies sitting next to him from ODing. I think it was the second to the last episode of Season 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched the Futurama episode once but never again. If it's on TV we change the channel quickly, and I snuggle my little dachshund tight :((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd die before Id ever watched that episode again tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOOOO NOT THAT FUTURAMA GIF



STOP 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Parting of Ways and Lynda's and Jack's deaths made me more upset than nine to the point where I was bawling. It was so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished the newest ep of Orphan Black and I'm crying right now tbh Reply

Thread

Link

The one where Rachel cuts out her eye or is there a newer one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

newer one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i haven't seen teh newer one yet but i was YELLING at my tv. omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so mad lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I'm so pissed I'm ready to riot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no, i haven't seen it yet.... i'm afraid. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came in just to make sure that Futurama episode was on the list. I was about 8 years old when I saw that ep, 8 years old and broken inside. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to admit that I cry just as much at the ending of "Lethal Inspection" when we see Hermes save baby Bender from death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes. I saw that "Lethal Inspection" for the first time not long after we brought our baby daughter home from the hospital and I cried my eyes out tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





omg I knew the Futurama ep would be I love Spongebob as much as the next guy, but how on earth is Have You Seen This Snail higher than Tales of Ba Sing Se?omg I knew the Futurama ep would be #1 :( Reply

Thread

Link

i literally just finished watching tales of ba sing se (i've been re-watching avatar) and teared up at both iroh's tale and momo's ;_______; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Put that gif under a cut, you goddamn weekend ruining bastard!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i miss gravity falls so fucking much Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I've never seen most of these episodes, and so many of the descriptions have me tearing up (especially the Futurama one! I'm pretty sure if I watched that right now, I would bawl, I'm in one of those moods.)



Reply

Thread

Link

The futurama gif just made me cry a little. I just can't.. ;-; Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit Tales of Ba Sing Se... Reply

Thread

Link

just seeing the phrase "leaves on the vine" on some fan art in my pintrest feed made me tear up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just seeing the pic on the site immediately got me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the soulja/soldier boy "remix" almost ruined it for me but nope, still cried Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally forgot what ep y'all were referring to until you said "leaves on the vine" and I instantly remembered the song and now I'm getting teary lol.

I need to rewatch this flawless show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that episode is SO GOOD. The Appa episode is also amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just binge watched Avatar for the first time and god damn did that episode hit me hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of the best episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That episode always makes me cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Tales of Ba Sing Se but it kills me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god that destroys me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jurassic Bark definitely, but Luck of the Fryrish is a close second. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, but Game of Tones makes me bawl like a baby every. single. time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, Luck of the Fryrish gets me every time.



Edited at 2017-07-30 03:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, yeah! I'd forgotten about Luck of the Fryrish, but those two and game of Tones get me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the underwater bojack horseman episode is also p emotional Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of Batman: The Animated Series episodes have that tragic backstory tbh. I just thought they were amazing when I was little but now it's like ;________;



This made me want to cry as a kid:







Now it just does since I've grown to be a sap as an adult Reply

Thread

Link

I never realized how horribly sad this episode/ending was.







Neither Batman or Baby Doll can escape their childhoods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly what I was thinking of! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched this episode last week and yeah, it was kinda brutal. BTAS in general is amazing but many episodes are pretty dark tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baby Doll is one of my favorite characters because of this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck, man, BTAS is incredibly dark. I loved it growing up but in retrospect...it's heavy. I remember this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an underrated simpsons one that rarely gets mentioned is when homer is trying to get maggie to say 'dad' for the first time because bart and lisa's first words were 'homer'. at the end of the ep, he takes maggie to bed and as soon as he leaves maggie takes out her pacifier and says 'daddy'. it make me teary EVERY. TIME. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Simpson has some beautiful moments god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't think of the end of this episode without crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So much of BTAS makes me cry now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that Futurama episode was heartbreaking 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching adventure time when they didn't go further with bubbeline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link