Who won Miss Teen USA 2017?
WINNER: Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff of MISSOURI
In addition to winning Miss Teen USA pageant, she will receive a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 cash reward. She also gets to stay in a New York apartment with Miss Universe and Miss USA.
1ST RUNNER UP: Vanessa Matheson of Oregon
2ND RUNNER UP: Alexis Smith of Nevada
3RD RUNNER UP: Paige Robinson of Indiana
4TH RUNNER UP: Jaanu Patel of California
BONUS: The one person that everyone thought would win but didnt.
MISS Hawaii Lauren Teruya. She even won free makeup for winning online polls. Surprisingly didnt place at all, not even top 15.
I don't know how it could be done, but I would enjoy the costume contest part of Miss Universe included but for the states. Like Ohio vs North Carolina with Wright Brothers dresses type thing
I never had a hot moment, I just looked like a child. still do at 30 LOL
