Who won Miss Teen USA 2017?

I'm weirded out by the Kylie eyebrows on Ms. Teen California / whatever her title is. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes. not a good look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I replaced it with a pic of when she was crowned... figured its not fair that everyone else got pageant pictures and hers was more of a random candid! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's actually gorgeous, but yeah, that makeup on her is not a good look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just watched Ozark & it was awesome! Congrats to her TBH!! Reply

Thread

Link

You've got two Miss Nevada's up there op.



I don't know how it could be done, but I would enjoy the costume contest part of Miss Universe included but for the states. Like Ohio vs North Carolina with Wright Brothers dresses type thing Reply

Thread

Link

but which midwestern state would be allowed to dress as misery, meth, and corn/soybeans? because that basically covers almost all of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

somewhere else can take corn/soybeans if illinois goes as Lincoln Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oops it should be Oregon! fixed! thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not just saying this because i think black women are the most beautiful women int he world, but 3rd runner up Paige is beauuuutiful Reply

Thread

Link

agreed, her makeup is easily the best too (not a fan of the instagram look), it doesn't deviate from the focus of her facial features



Edited at 2017-07-30 04:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, she's a lot prettier than the ones who placed ahead of her. I think she looks a bit like Gabby Douglas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It always weirds me out when teens are beautiful and not like awkward and acne filled. I recently looked thru my old yearbooks and there was so much acne and greasy hair straightened within an inch of its life lol Reply

Thread

Link

aww



I never had a hot moment, I just looked like a child. still do at 30 LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these are teens? Reply

Thread

Link

Well there's also in a beauty pageant too tho, you know? OFC they're going to look super 'glam' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah they all look like mid to late 20s tbh. makeup is cray Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How old are these girls? Reply

Thread

Link

the rules are ages 14-19 years old. The winner right now is 17. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, the only ones that look under 20 to me are the 1st and 2nd runner up, the others could easily pass for 20 something women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao they look older then they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beauty pageants are so stupid Reply

Thread

Link

$10,000 scholarship? So, not even a year of college tuition? I feel like their gowns and make up cost more than that. Reply

Thread

Link

the individual state pageants cover the major prizes, like tuition and other benefits. I know the CA state pageant give both the Misss CA and Miss CA Teen titleholders a 4-year ride to Lindenwood University, which normally costs $12k a year, so that's a $48k scholarship. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for explaining! That makes more sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of nonsense is a $10,000 scholarship?! Those damn pageant gowns they wear cost THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of dollars each and they go into these things with at least 5 different ones as options, not to mention the clothing, traveling, make-up, hair, hotels, lessons, veneers, etc. I have a really good friend a cousin who both competed in separate Miss America pageants and ISTG it was like $50,000-$100,000 all things considered. Reply

Thread

Link

while it costs A LOT if you are just starting out, once you win a state title (especially a big one like Miss USA or Miss Teen USA), pretty much all of that comes for free through your state prize package, especially the travel and outfit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, I meant the whole local pageant to state pageant through to Nationals. Gowns, costumes, casual wear, informal wear, lessons, photos, the whole package - though this was like...7 years ago for one and 10 years ago for the other and honestly, their parents were absolute morons who bought anything and everything for them so a budget wasn't really in play. Edit: I don't know how it works for the Miss USA/Universe system so it could be different from the Miss America system OR I'm just misremembering.



Edited at 2017-07-30 05:30 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only 10K? that sucks, it used to be much more I thought. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not even joking i swear but it blows my mind that beauty pageants are still very much a thing. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too they seem antiquated and they're such a sexist tradition. I don't get what's interesting about watching girls/women compete in really meaningless ways and parade around?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird too because I feel like literally no one cares? like obviously people who participate in this shit are always aware of who wins, but any given year you could poll 100 Americans asking them who won Miss USA and I bet only one at best would know the answer. what do you really achieve by winning, except that you have to live in an apartment with a teenager and abstain from anything fun (drinking, sex) for a year? do any of them get instagram endorsements later? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hold the phone, you can't have sex if you win??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it has a lot to do with the culture, especially on views of women and the opportunities afforded to them. If you ask a Filipino in the Philippines who the current Miss Universe is, chances are they will know, along with who the reigning winners for Miss International, etc. Same with other countries like Venezuela and Colombia. In the Philippines, it's considered to be one of the quick and sure ways for women to gain a position in society. All past winners become huge celebrities, actresses, models, etc. Many women join to help their families and being a beauty queen is viewed as a more respectable profession than here in the US, where it's more of a joke and at worse, likened to prostitution. Over there, it was synonymous to bringing honor to your family and country, a symbol of beauty amongst the poverty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm supposed to believe the winner is a teenager? She looks 30 Reply

Thread

Link

3rd runner up was robbed tbh.

Reply

Thread

Link