Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!



This Week:
-Tiny Hands made the Boy Scouts release a statement apologizing for his inappropriate political speech.
-He also encouraged the police to rough up suspects (not criminals), resulting in a bunch of apologies from various police agencies saying that's not how they work (sure Jan).
-Attempts by the Senate to repeal healthcare died for the 57th time thanks to GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski but not John McCain.
-SURPRISE THEY ARE TRYING AGAIN!!!! This time Lindsey Graham is leading the charge. Why won't they just die already?
-Today on twitter Trumplethinskin scolded China, threatened to take away "BAILOUTS" from insurance companies and Congress, and wants Senate to change voting rules to 51 majority "NOW" (lol still won't help).


















