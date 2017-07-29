Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!

Why is George Takei always at the front of these posts? Reply

Bc he's one of the few who tweets about politics all the time Reply

right, he's on my top 3 of defaults.



It's him Alyssa and Debra that tweet all the time about politics. Reply

He's not, but this time he summed up the week so that's what I used. Lately I've been using Mark Hamill cause he's been dragging trump so hard. Reply

Because he's constantly stealing tweets so he always has new political content on his twitter. Reply

Tramp has been tweeting all. Damn. Day. Reply

When you're president they let you do it. Reply

he def has other things to do!



i can't fucking take it Reply

He's a caged animal in the last stages of desperation. Reply

Maybe he'll start chewing his arms and legs off soon Reply

So much is happening these days it feels like stuff that happened less than a week ago was like years ago. I swear they do it on purpose. So much bullshit getting thrown around people don't know what is most important. If everyone keeps resisting and fighting this agenda and this president, it can be stalled, and even stopped in some cases. Reply

I literally went to a Boot Camp class yesterday for 60 minutes and all hell had broken loose with Priebus. I was like... Wtf?!? It's only been an hour! Reply

Ding ding da ding ding! You're catching on! It's so insane. Reply

How much of a dick you have to be for your wife to willingly leave you when she's 9 months pregnant? He wasn't even with her for the delivery. Reply

He fucking texted her congratulations after the birth of their first child so? Reply

Omfg. Why do I find this hilarious in am awful sort of way? Reply

Omgosh I'm pretty sure this is what Future did with Ciara Reply

Rude! He offered prayers foo. Reply

Hi, I came back to Twitter to say: if Scaramucci sent that text from an iPhone, the "Congratulations" part would have triggered confetti. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) July 30, 2017 Reply

I can't imagine. Reply

Not only that, the baby is in ICU and he just managed to go see him for the first time yesterday, I think. Meanwhile he had plenty of time to go to the Boy Scout Jamboree and give long BS-filled rants to CNN and the New Yorker. And do lots and lots of coke.



And Trump called Adam Schiff "sleazy"!



And Trump called Adam Schiff "sleazy"!

I don't know, but I heard that was the same day he spent making fun of Bannon for trying to suck his. Reply

Dude is a sick fuck, no wonder why Trump loves him so much. I didn't fully realize how rich this douche is - he is even a minority owner of the Mets. I know that means he has a small stake but still I had no idea. Reply

Are you talking about the mooch? Damn I didn't know his wife was pregnant too, she hates him lmao Reply

When an autocrat is cornered and flailing -- as Trump is on Russia and TrumpCare -- he often lashes out violently to consolidate power. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 28, 2017 This thread makes some good points and is also horrifying Reply

everything she's saying and has said are soooo true. following her makes things way more frightening. Reply

Also joe Lieberman and Joe Biden made phone calls to mccain about the healthcare vote throughout the week. Helped him with his decision. Reply

Uncle JoeSWAG! Reply

what do you mean turn it on? is it ever turned off?



leslieknopeface.gif Reply

👍🏻 and more 👍🏻👍🏻 for Biden Reply

lol lieberman Reply

Please run in 2020, Biden. Reply

i'm not surprised about Biden bc he has personally dealt with this with Beau. Reply

Fuck, why can't Biden be like 20 years younger, ugh. Reply

are u sure lieberman didn't tell him to vote yes Reply

Lieberman is still an asshole who bears a lot of blame for the issues with the ACA in the first place.



One phone call is the bare minimum he can do.



One phone call is the bare minimum he can do.

JUST IN: US flies two B-1 bombers low over South Korea "in direct response to North Korea's escalatory launch of" ICBMs - @PacificCommand pic.twitter.com/BSnHIIpVfI — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) July 30, 2017 Ohhh great. Things continue to heat up in North Korea too. Reply

eh I am holding out hope that I get knocked out by a nuclear blast before the shit really hits the fan WRT the climate and the inevitable collapse of the US Reply

Legitimate discussion



Seems I googled mileage from NK to Hawaii and NK to Alaska and NK to San Fran. Then I was looking at farthest mileage of the actual distance an armed weapon from NK could travel. They don't match.



What I read even from real media is still cloaked in hypotheticals with might and could possibly and other similar phrasing. My cousin who is retired army and former West Point and moderate GOP also says b.s. for USA land mass. Japan yes obvs. Mainland USA no.



I'm not a weapons experts just that I've been reading things to help me objectively understand what is the real threat because even real media is based on capitalism with views and clicks and stupid men who get a boner over missiles.



I don't take it lightly but I'm less worried about what feels like a wag the dog scenario than the utter collapse of our own federalist republic at the hands of Agent Orange. Reply

They did a This American Life ep a few weeks ago with some North Korea/ICBM experts and they say that for sure they can hit New York. That people saying Alaska are just trying to keep us calm. Reply

It's concerning bc this kind of showboating can easily go wrong and start a war. On either side. And we do not have calm and rational leaders on either side. That's my worry about this news story



There have been a lot of news reports that their weapons could reach the mainland in a year I think? But I haven't looked into it in detail. I don't know what to think and I agree that there is like.t a lot of false info and info with a particular agenda out there Reply

Also I think NK, as ridiculous as Kim Jong Un is, won't be striking first. Maybe I'm just trying to calm myself but they can't orchestrate something to hit the US hard enough to debilitate us. The US + allies would immediately wipe him and his rule off the map. Reply

nobody in the world wants NK to launch nukes at the US, probably even Kim Jong Un doesn't want to since it will definitely end with him dead Reply

I feel like Mark Ruffalo, in particular, would appreciate that gif. Reply

mte someone send it to him Reply

I feel like he acknowledged it on twitter but I'm not positive. Reply

fuck this shit Reply

hmm @ chelsea's tweets



where the fuck where these women on election day Reply

Lmaooo Reply

NNNNNNNNNNNNNnnnnnnnnn Reply

she's one of my favorites on Twitter Reply

Facebookers read Andy Borowitz page. He makes me guffaw on a daily basis. Love it. Idk if he tweets as well. Reply

.@TomiLahren: "Luckily I'm 24 and I'm still on my parents health care." #Politicon2017 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 29, 2017 look at this hypocrit, enjoying the benefits of Obamacare! Reply

that bitch Reply

She's only 24? I would have pegged her for at least 30 Reply

exactly...she looks old AF Reply

my god i can't stand her



total scam artist, and her dumbass followers fall for it Reply

Those liberals are so entitled! Reply

I wanna see her birth certificate, no way is she 24. Reply

and you just KNOW she was smug when she said this not even realizing the irony... fucking cunt Reply

STOP GIVING TOMI THE SPOTLIGHT. Reply

she's only 24?! Reply

Ugh I'm the same age as this demon, she's the kinda bitch I'd fight at brunch. Reply

Did anyone see Aunty Maxine's tweet about Freddie Gray? I'm too lazy to turn my laptop back on so I can embed but it is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 It's important that people draw the direct connection between Freddie Gray's murder and what Trump said - he told police officers to do exactly what was done to Freddie because suspects "deserve" it. Reply

I'm glad she's willing to stand up to all the hatred/bullshit



It's crazy how much hatred trump drums up at public events. There's a lot of ppl in this country who are filled with so much hatred Reply

Freddie Gray's family probably wants to know if officers will protect Trump's head when he is thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 30, 2017



Uhg that case still makes me SO ANGRY. That was brutal and so wrong Uhg that case still makes me SO ANGRY. That was brutal and so wrong Reply

Auntie Maxine's "reclaiming my time" made the rest of my year. Reply

Omg ikr Reply

