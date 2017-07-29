Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!
Soo...Say Crazy Things At Inappropriate Times So Beloved Institutions Distance Themselves From You Week was fun. What's next week's theme?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 30, 2017
This Week:
-Tiny Hands made the Boy Scouts release a statement apologizing for his inappropriate political speech.
-He also encouraged the police to rough up suspects (not criminals), resulting in a bunch of apologies from various police agencies saying that's not how they work (sure Jan).
-Attempts by the Senate to repeal healthcare died for the 57th time thanks to GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski
-SURPRISE THEY ARE TRYING AGAIN!!!! This time Lindsey Graham is leading the charge.
-Today on twitter Trumplethinskin scolded China, threatened to take away "BAILOUTS" from insurance companies and Congress, and wants Senate to change voting rules to 51 majority "NOW" (lol still won't help).
You guys...he's still tweeting. That's 7 today. SEVEN. Shouldn't he have better things to do?— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 29, 2017
Problem for you is, Robert Mueller exists. #FactualNews! #MakeDemocracyGreatAgain https://t.co/OHLfgJZjlG— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2017
How sad our government is.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 29, 2017
It's just sad and embarrassing.
Cops applauding Trump today explains racial profiling. They can't tell a criminal, if he's standing right in front of them.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 29, 2017
Your administration is the shitshow you promised during your campaign. Your cos lasted 7 months. Congratulations! @GOP https://t.co/9EsID8gziN— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 28, 2017
I salute you. I am wealthy enough to play golf but instead I make things of wood because I savor the privilege of hard work. #liberal #elite https://t.co/cWnvya3xdb— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) July 29, 2017
Today is a day that we all need to remember. Women supporting the rights of women. Let's elect more women to office. They saved us.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 29, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
It's him Alyssa and Debra that tweet all the time about politics.
i can't fucking take it
Omfg. Why do I find this hilarious in am awful sort of way?
And Trump called Adam Schiff "sleazy"!
Edited at 2017-07-30 03:27 am (UTC)
leslieknopeface.gif
One phone call is the bare minimum he can do.
Edited at 2017-07-30 04:51 am (UTC)
Me every single time Trump does anything
Fantastic
Seems I googled mileage from NK to Hawaii and NK to Alaska and NK to San Fran. Then I was looking at farthest mileage of the actual distance an armed weapon from NK could travel. They don't match.
What I read even from real media is still cloaked in hypotheticals with might and could possibly and other similar phrasing. My cousin who is retired army and former West Point and moderate GOP also says b.s. for USA land mass. Japan yes obvs. Mainland USA no.
I'm not a weapons experts just that I've been reading things to help me objectively understand what is the real threat because even real media is based on capitalism with views and clicks and stupid men who get a boner over missiles.
I don't take it lightly but I'm less worried about what feels like a wag the dog scenario than the utter collapse of our own federalist republic at the hands of Agent Orange.
There have been a lot of news reports that their weapons could reach the mainland in a year I think? But I haven't looked into it in detail. I don't know what to think and I agree that there is like.t a lot of false info and info with a particular agenda out there
where the fuck where these women on election day
I still haven't recovered from this.
Re: I still haven't recovered from this.
Re: I still haven't recovered from this.
Re: I still haven't recovered from this.
total scam artist, and her dumbass followers fall for it
It's important that people draw the direct connection between Freddie Gray's murder and what Trump said - he told police officers to do exactly what was done to Freddie because suspects "deserve" it.
It's crazy how much hatred trump drums up at public events. There's a lot of ppl in this country who are filled with so much hatred
Uhg that case still makes me SO ANGRY. That was brutal and so wrong