The 10(5) most beautiful men in the world, according to study
Source: Newsweek
George Clooney is the most beautiful man in the world, according to this math equation https://t.co/aZZVQ6ywvL pic.twitter.com/NIaZlsAvGh— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 29, 2017
The British Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery measured celebrities' faces using computer mapping technology and ranked them in order according to their beauty.
Top 5
1) George Clooney
2) Bradley Cooper
3) Brad Pitt
4) Harry Styles
5) David Beckham
Idris Elba and Zayn Malik are also included in this list at number 7 and 9, respectively. More at the source.
Out of the men who made it to the top 10, who's the most beautiful for you?
George Clooney
28(4.5%)
Idris Elba
184(29.4%)
Bradley Cooper
11(1.8%)
Brad Pitt
43(6.9%)
Harry Styles
40(6.4%)
Will Smith
30(4.8%)
David Beckham
30(4.8%)
Ryan Gosling
42(6.7%)
Jamie Foxx
9(1.4%)
Zayn Malik
208(33.3%)
Harry's cute, but not "most beautiful".
Lmao! Gurl you're not lying.
What type of bullshit list.....
George Clooney has a thin upper lip -- the ratio doesn't take this into account. It's not a calculation of beauty, it's more of a way to narrow down people with good proportions but not beautiful individual features.
Will has always been legit cute and has sustained!
The rest of these men are gross, minus Zayn, but he's far too thin and also a sleaze bag.
Bcoop?????????
Edited at 2017-07-30 02:52 am (UTC)
actually he looked pretty hot in the oceans movies too
Edited at 2017-07-30 03:00 am (UTC)
Has there ever been a conscious of his peak? I'm partial to Tristan myself
That's a beautiful list starter.
Edited at 2017-07-30 05:31 am (UTC)
he's so weird looking and not in a good way
he looks like what would happen if derek hough impregnated a rancid jar of mayonnaise