minho

The 10(5) most beautiful men in the world, according to study

Source: Newsweek

The British Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery measured celebrities' faces using computer mapping technology and ranked them in order according to their beauty.

Top 5
1) George Clooney
2) Bradley Cooper
3) Brad Pitt
4) Harry Styles
5) David Beckham

Idris Elba and Zayn Malik are also included in this list at number 7 and 9, respectively. More at the source.

Poll #2070780 Poll time
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 487

Out of the men who made it to the top 10, who's the most beautiful for you?

View Answers
George Clooney
28(4.5%)
Idris Elba
184(29.4%)
Bradley Cooper
11(1.8%)
Brad Pitt
43(6.9%)
Harry Styles
40(6.4%)
Will Smith
30(4.8%)
David Beckham
30(4.8%)
Ryan Gosling
42(6.7%)
Jamie Foxx
9(1.4%)
Zayn Malik
208(33.3%)
Tagged: , , , , , , ,