The 10(5) most beautiful men in the world, according to study









Harry's cute, but not "most beautiful". Apart from Idris and ZaynHarry's cute, but not "most beautiful".

harry looks like a dragon Reply

I think harry has beautiful eyes but other than that hes just boyish cute Reply

they're just green and uneven sis Reply

He looks v. cute, I'd like to go out for milkshakes and ice cream with him but I'm not wowed. Reply

agreed. i don't see him aging particularly well. it seems like this list skews older but everyone on it is super meh to me :/ Reply

Harry looks like a frog Reply

This fucking tragedy of a list (with the exception of the two Reply

Lmao! Gurl you're not lying.

What type of bullshit list..... Reply

that icon in this post👀 enough said honestly. Reply

The whole premise of this application is bogus because while certain men may have the ratio, their features themselves are not the most pleasing. The calculation doesn't take the individual features (such a lip shape/eye shape), into account, and at least half the people on this list don't belong there.



George Clooney has a thin upper lip -- the ratio doesn't take this into account. It's not a calculation of beauty, it's more of a way to narrow down people with good proportions but not beautiful individual features. Reply

mte Reply

Ive never heard anyone call jamie foxx beautiful Reply

Came here to say this... Reply

Same, that seemed like a random choice to me. Reply

I only picked Will. ALSO, this list is bogus as fuck. It's male instathots finer than the top 5. Reply

Same. Idris is sexy in a grisly way but hes a known whore and sleaze bag.



Will has always been legit cute and has sustained!



The rest of these men are gross, minus Zayn, but he's far too thin and also a sleaze bag. Reply

Britney Spears boyfriend is hotter than all of them. Reply

Damn. Just read the title and just knew the list was invalid.



Bcoop?????????







Bcoop?????????

Edited at 2017-07-30 02:52 am (UTC)

Exactly, his face has always repulsed me, even more so now that he's aged. Reply

i knew the list was bs when i saw he was on it Reply

90s-early 00s brad pitt would win for me but not current brad Reply

fight club is a shitty movie but god damn was he hot in it Reply

yAs! and seven



actually he looked pretty hot in the oceans movies too



Edited at 2017-07-30 03:00 am (UTC) Reply

Mte Reply

Yup agreed. Reply

meet joe black brad pitt is the best brad pitt Reply

I think he's still cute. Reply

Troy for me tbh!!! Reply

In Thelma and Louise 👌👌👌 Reply

Every time I see him now all I think about is worn, weathered leather Reply

Snatch was his peak. Reply

Everytime someone brings up he was "only" handsome in so and so, the replies of when ppl thought he was hot eventually end up just listing his entire filmography lol



Has there ever been a conscious of his peak? I'm partial to Tristan myself Reply

Lmao I'm drunk but is it just me or is that top 5 is really fucking tragic, wtf. Reply

It's pretty tragic Reply

No it's definitely fucking tragic. Reply

Extremely tragic Reply

tradge Reply

it's tragic Reply

yawn. not especially attracted to anyone on this list. my top 3 are jason momoa, alexander skarsgård and ezra miller. Reply

Ezra's face is so legitimately beautiful imo. Reply

ugh yes it hurts me how pretty he is. i'm torn between wanting to fuck him and wanting to be him Reply

im less into him now that he has scruff. idt he can pull it off. Reply

I like your top 3. Reply

Yeah jason momoa is in my top too Reply

Baywatch-era Jason yes, current hairy monster Jason no Reply

you have good taste Reply

Yes..

That's a beautiful list starter.









Reply

That's a good top 3 list. Reply

alexander is a butterface tbh i am attracted to him but his face is terrible tbh Reply

This is a very western focused study so I choose not to acknowledge this Reply

Girl lbr this is a Midwestern moms who still buy magazines in the checkout line study. Reply

Not my top 5. Reply

no at this flop list to be honest. george clooney? i mean he is handsome but most beautiful? really? and only one asian guy on the whole list? this list is a complete fail Reply

seriously when are lists like this going to get off george clooney's ancient dick?? his time should've been up more than a decade ago Reply

M T E! the men on the top 10 are so average like, not even handsome(some are cute). IMO Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens are the hottest actors right now. Oh, and Lee Pace! and Godfrey Gao! he looks so good in a suit and he is so tall... a legit beauty lol



Edited at 2017-07-30 05:31 am (UTC) Reply

mte about Clooney, if we're talking about him when he was on ER is one thing but Clooney now lol I don't think so Reply

can you even imagine a woman in her 50s being called the most beautiful woman in the world? *sigh* Reply

well, julia roberts was people's most beautiful this year (a choice) and she's 49 Reply

A man prob conducted this "study" lbr Reply

There's a ton of men who have more beautiful faces Reply

Harry Styles has the world’s most handsome eyes and chin, according to study https://t.co/tRYRZueGqe — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 28, 2017

Reply

He looks part Cumberbatch. It honestly blows my mind people find him attractive. Reply

Omg he does Reply

ikr Reply

Same, I'm offended tbh Reply

mte



he's so weird looking and not in a good way Reply

mte Reply

Report is invalid because Chris Pine and his baby blues exist. Reply

ugh i don't get it at all. he's the most basic looking english dude. Reply

his face is a personal attack against me tbqh



he looks like what would happen if derek hough impregnated a rancid jar of mayonnaise Reply

Parent

LMFAO, look at the level of foolishness money and fame can bring about. Reply

I see steve buscemi Reply

He looks too much like a boy to me so I can't find him attractive. Reply

I kind of feel most of these articles are put out there by their publicists Reply

Light eyes really screw people's perception bc this dude's eyes look one small stage away from hypothyroidism. There's literally nothing beautiful about them. Reply

We are really living in the upside down world Reply

Ok that's it, we really are in a different timeline/dimension Reply

He stays looking inbred. Reply

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Reply

The fact that Harry Styles is on this list makes it automatically invalid. Like, even if I don't find most of the guys on it that attractive I can see some redeeming qualities. Harry is just fugly in every way possible. Reply

He's an ugly fucking toad who also made this list invalid. So tired of critics and magazines all over his pimply, greasy ass. Reply

Ratios and symmetry are such a small part of beauty. For example, Bradley Cooper is legitimately tragic-looking despite being #2 Reply

his face is totally lopsided though Reply

