raz

Musicians Record Message for Trans Community in Wake of Tr**p's Proposed Military Ban



Organized by GLAAD and Billboard, recording artists -- including CupcakKe, Rita Ora, Shamir Bailey, Dua Lipa, Sia, Michael Stipe and more -- recorded a message in solidarity with the transgender community. Also featured are transgender singers Shea Diamond, Dina Delicious and Peppermint of RPDR fame.

Source
Tagged: , , , , , , ,