Musicians Record Message for Trans Community in Wake of Tr**p's Proposed Military Ban





The White House just sent out email blasts and tweets recommending you read an article about how transgender is a psychological disorder. pic.twitter.com/zHUwX8dwXX — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 26, 2017



The psychiatric community came to consensus that being transgender is not a mental disorder, which was why gender identity disorder was removed from the DSM-V. Gender dysphoria, sure, but not because transgender people are mentally ill. And not all transgender people even experience dysphoria. They're trying to justify their prejudice and discrimination by presenting distortions of facts:

this makes me sick Reply

This is disgusting. Pure trash. I can't believe this. Reply

As a psych major/incoming grad student, me every single time someone brings up that tired argument without ever consulting the DSM or even aware of what the DSM is. Reply

finally something from the trump admin that ONTD can get on board with! Reply

I wish you were joking but I'm certain I saw someone argue in favor of what the tweet was saying in the original post we had :/ Reply

Lol ikr? Reply

oop Reply

They're such pieces of shit. Reply

yeah, some idiot here tried that shit. shared from rather TERFy sources. Reply

Huh, sounds like a colleague of mine. Reply

is there a way this can be demoted or changed or something? is it really a final call? Reply

Idk but the ACLU is already putting together a case. I imagine it will go to the Supreme Court. Reply

Trump made these tweets without anyone involved with the military being aware so at the most it's "talk" but even if Trans men and women aren't being forcibly removed at this point it still brings a new heaping helping of toxicity in an already toxic environment.

Reply

Oh, i figured he was putting together an executive order or something.



And by he, I mean whoever actually writes that shit for him. I guess the new guy who replaced Reince Penis Reply

The military said publicly that they plan no changes in trans policy until Agent Orange clarifies.



That sounds vague but it basically means a big fuck you to telling the military what to do by a tweet and is low key mutiny at this point to defy commander in chief.



I'm glad it also came out with the money because Agent Orange sounds way more in his bazillion golf trips so far than any financial aide to trans.



Clap 👏🏻 Reply

On Behalf of the Acting President Of The United States, don't invoke Leo McGarry with anything to do with this hateful administration. https://t.co/RjXvdJJYQB — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 29, 2017

Reply

piers remains the worst Reply

I know the WW

I love the WW

I know who this guy is

I know who Leo is



I don't get that tweet. I'm a drunk or something? 🤔 Reply

Brad was responding to a Piers Morgan tweet that said: "Gen. John Kelly is now Trump's Leo McGarry: tough, no-drama operator who he properly trusts." Reply

wtf how dare that piece of shit Piers invoke the name of the great Leo McGarry in this mess Reply

This was really nice of these musicians. :) Reply

YYYYAAAAASSSSS, I love it! Also, THIS:

Freddie Gray's family probably wants to know if officers will protect Trump's head when he is thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 30, 2017



Reply

Her sass is top level. Reply

Aunty Maxine doesn't play around, bless ha! Reply

qweennnnn Reply

No leader in any industry or faction so to speak is so resoundingly dismissed.



Supporters who were impressed by his business acumen are either dumb af or in denial because four bankruptcies is horrible.



For the military to tell their "commander in chief" essentially fuck you im like. Smh. I can't.



Why is this not already over. Reply

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/07/29/u-s-police-chiefs-blast-trump-for-endorsing-police-brutality/?utm_term=.0e4aa8dce286 Even police chiefs are issuing statements saying they don't endorse Tr**p's policies Reply

The police are not going to openly endorse police brutality lmao



It's like male athletes saying that they don't make disgusting comments about women Reply

I never got the "great businessman" thing. He bankrupted casinos. With an s on the end. As in more than one. Casinos, as in the things where people give you lots of money and you usually give them back only a little bit of it, if any at all. Reply

The Chainsmokers Reply

Hold up, is one of these chicks the one who performed for Trump at his inauguration? Reply

Wait, what? Which one? Reply

I just googled and yeah Jackie Evancho performed at his inauguration. Reply

This is great! ♥ ♥ Reply

god this is so embarrassing and what's with the weird black mirror esque editing on this video? why are they all glitching? is this a horror commercial? wtf billboard Reply

Thread

"So embarrassing" aren't really the words I'd use to describe this Reply

i'm here for the concept and the message but not the execution sis is all Reply

Bye @ that girl who performed at Trump's inauguration doing this Reply

Thread

Why hasn't taylor or selena said something? Just wondering... Reply

Thread

Because they aren't obligated to? Reply

they're at capitol hill rn Reply

Lmao Reply

Taylor would NEVER Reply

