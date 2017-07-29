Lana, Meek Mill & Tyler, The Creator In A Three-Way Race for #1 on BB200

Hope Lana gets it, has she gotten a #1 album before? I don't remember. Reply

yes. with Ultraviolence.



this would be ha second. It would also be tyler's first and meek's second as well. Reply

I guess UV really is her magnum opus, huh? I still prefer BTD. Reply

Honeymoon was supposed to debut at Ultraviolence debuted at #1 Honeymoon was supposed to debut at #1 , but Drake released a mix tape midweek and that sold a lot better... so yeah, she got cockblocked by Drake. Reply

#littlefucker Team I'm crying while I'm cummin' tbh. Reply

lol same Reply

I honestly can't believe she could top Cola but she did. Reply

I think Meek Mill has it in the bag unfortunately.



First Halsey stole her boyfriend and now Halsey's stealing her mindie throne.



Edited at 2017-07-30 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

I mean, we'll see if Halsey is going to last in the biz.



Lana's been around for 6 years now and she is still doing so well. It's all about longevity in the end. Reply

http://hitsdailydouble.com/news&id=307661



frauds!

meek might edge her out since his album is streaming for free on tidal and billboard will count them. frauds!

I'm taking this to capital hill. I'm pissed. Reply

Lana's albums stay getting blocked by mediocre male artists. Ugh. Reply

What prevented Honeymoon from reaching #1 Reply

the GP having no taste and releasing the worst song on the album as a single Reply

I think it was Drake/Future surprise mixtape. Reply

mediocre? have you even heard flower boy? or meek's album for that matter? Reply

nnnnnnn that poll Reply

supporting both of the women in this race for #1

I'd root for Lana and that's just because I know her music. I don't like Lust for Life all that much. Good that she's happy though.

I only liked one song from L4L and barely. Everyone is gushing about how great the new one is and its a "feel like I'm taking crazy pills?" situation for me. Reply

come at me but tyler would deserve it more :( Reply

lust for life is solid but flower boy is like actually amazing Reply

i'll pray for you kathi and that disgusting mouth of yours Reply

i'll pray that lana will do something that has the level of quality ultraviolence had Reply

you are right and the only people who would disagree haven't listen to tyler's album Reply

Why arent we dragging him for only like white boys?



We drag any other black guy that blatantly says he only likes white girls. Reply

His album is legitimately great, if not amazing. I just have such a sour opinion of him as a person (with good reason), that him being in the race leaves me as... eh. Reply

he does, he has the best album Reply

I haven't been listening to anything else than Lana



I gotta give Tyler a listen though, and Vic Mensa's next on my list Reply

Both Tyler and Vic's albums are great. You're in for a treat. Reply

Tidal is dodgy af :/ Reply

ia but so is Billboard. like Katy Perry sold off "free" album downloads w/tickets for her upcoming tour.. did those officially count as album sales? Reply

no Reply

Flower Boy is actually really, really good and I never cared about him at all until this album. Reply

So is Tyler still saying he's bi to get those gay $treams? Reply

Even if he actually is, no one cared! And we don't want him, the str8s can keep him. As if he wasn't trash enough he happens to be a self confessed "snow queen". An 0/10 all the way. Reply

What's a snow queen, babe? Reply

I don't want to live in a world where Meek Mill outsells Lana Del Rey. Reply

Here for Lana gwtting the number one spot! This is her best album! A balance of all her strengths from past album and more importantly she grew a bit as a songwritter on this record.

Tyler is pure TRASH!

Meek is one of the few "mainstream" hip hop artist that I just can't be bothered to check out!

Sales are dead as fuck lol. Neither of these albums will probably pass 300k hell witness might not pass 400k in the US. Reply

http://m.hitsdailydouble.com/news&id=307710



i rly like lust for life, but flower boy is tyler at his best. the production is legit gorgeous. lana beat tyler by like 4-5ki rly like lust for life, but flower boy is tyler at his best. the production is legit gorgeous. Reply

