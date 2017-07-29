Lana, Meek Mill & Tyler, The Creator In A Three-Way Race for #1 on BB200
Tyler, the Creator, Meek Mill & Lana Del Rey are all vying for that No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart https://t.co/EeAjMpZna3 pic.twitter.com/yz3R696mYL— billboard (@billboard) July 26,2017
Meek Mill, Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey are all aiming for No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 albums chart.
Predictions have Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses earning 90,000 to 95,000 equivalent units, while Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy might tally 85,000 to 95,000 and the good sis Del Rey’s Lust for Life could earn around 85,000 to 90,000.
Who will top the charts?
Who will top?
Lust for Life
112(54.1%)
Wins & Losses
5(2.4%)
Flower Boy
15(7.2%)
E*MO*TION (Japanese Deluxe)
75(36.2%)
let me get my brujeria on for lana to debut #1
this would be ha second. It would also be tyler's first and meek's second as well.
Honeymoon was supposed to debut at #1, but Drake released a mix tape midweek and that sold a lot better... so yeah, she got cockblocked by Drake.
#littlefucker
First Halsey stole her boyfriend and now Halsey's stealing her mindie throne.
Lana's been around for 6 years now and she is still doing so well. It's all about longevity in the end.
frauds!
supporting both of the women in this race for #1.
We drag any other black guy that blatantly says he only likes white girls.
I gotta give Tyler a listen though, and Vic Mensa's next on my list
Tyler is pure TRASH!
Meek is one of the few "mainstream" hip hop artist that I just can't be bothered to check out!
Sales are dead as fuck lol. Neither of these albums will probably pass 300k hell witness might not pass 400k in the US.
i rly like lust for life, but flower boy is tyler at his best. the production is legit gorgeous.