Selena

Lana, Meek Mill & Tyler, The Creator In A Three-Way Race for #1 on BB200




Meek Mill, Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey are all aiming for No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 albums chart.

Predictions have Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses earning 90,000 to 95,000 equivalent units, while Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy might tally 85,000 to 95,000 and the good sis Del Rey’s Lust for Life could earn around 85,000 to 90,000.

Who will top the charts?

Poll #2070776
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 207

Who will top?

View Answers
Lust for Life
112(54.1%)
Wins & Losses
5(2.4%)
Flower Boy
15(7.2%)
E*MO*TION (Japanese Deluxe)
75(36.2%)


Source

let me get my brujeria on for lana to debut #1
Tagged: , , , ,