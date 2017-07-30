James Franco explores the complexities of life
The actor, director, writer, musician is launching a new YouTube series, Philosophy Time, in which he explores the complexities of life
The project currently consists of four visual entries where James is joined by his pal Eliot Michaelson, a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at King’s College
The 2 covers a range of topics from the definition of beauty to abortion, the nature of a metaphor, etc
ONTD, what is life?
Then junior year I had metaphysics, once a week for 3 hours. The very first class he goes 'space is empty, its nothing, but nothing is something, so technically there is nothing between us (meaning him and us the students) right now'. I was like I am too tired for this shit and I dropped it and took it the next semester with 3 1 hour classes per week as opposed to doing it all in one go.
truly a renaissance man in reverse
Ball. Ball is life. Next question