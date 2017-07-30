james hmmm

James Franco explores the complexities of life



The actor, director, writer, musician is launching a new YouTube series, Philosophy Time, in which he explores the complexities of life

The project currently consists of four visual entries where James is joined by his pal Eliot Michaelson, a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at King’s College

The 2 covers a range of topics from the definition of beauty to abortion, the nature of a metaphor, etc

source / source2

ONTD, what is life?

