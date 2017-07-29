The Killers Release 2nd Single "Run For Cover" and Reveal Album Artwork and Release Date

Any guesses as to who might open for them on this tour?

Have they said yet when tickets are going on sale?? I'm desperate to get decent seats for NYC but I really need to have a job by then... Reply

They're already on sale! Reply

im so bad at this

?????????? the US dates?! They say "coming soon" on the website and my date's venue says August 11 Reply

Is that website legit? It doesn't have my date listed anyway, but I find it hard to believe they're on sale already after the dates were just announced yesterday. Plus, the prices for the date I looked at are astronomical in comparison to the prices I saw listed for my date. I looked at the Wells Fargo Center's website for the Philly date (the date I looked at on the website) and it says "on sale soon" so I'm v skeptical of that site... Reply

OP, you're a star Reply

i am Andy confirmed. Reply

I love this. Sam's Town 2 is coming! Reply

this video is not available Reply

isn't there a way to bypass this by changing the youtube text? somebody HALP!



it's on Spotify/YouTube and all the streaming services bb. wish i was more help here smh. Reply

it's 2.47 am here and i will not go to sleep until i hear this song! lol

edit: babe, you are of super help,always! your posts and comments are amazing! <3 <3



Edited at 2017-07-30 12:48 am (UTC)

Change the link addy to youpak.com instead of YouTube.com and you'll be good to go! Reply

saving the day as always! thanks <3 Reply

there it IS (saving this for future help to others tbh). thank you bb. two of my faves helping each other out. <3 Reply

also, Rita ora dropped out of Sziget today and i really really hoped they filled in tbh. Reply

I'll be going to Chicago show 😎 Reply

run for cover is sooo good.

im excited for the album



Edited at 2017-07-30 12:48 am (UTC)

Is it true him and Rufus wainwright fucked Reply

Well is it Reply

no clue i actually never heard those rumors specifically about them two. hence the pondering/thinking emoji.



there's rumors he's bi and he has a song i posted above (andy, you're a star) that speculates it but never quite confirmed.



i vaguely remember one ONTD'er yearssss ago posting about how he got vibes from Brandon at a party where he met him in like 2005 or 2006 before he got married. said he was awkward and shy and that when Brandon was leaving he went to find him to say goodbye. lol. Reply

i bet rufus christened his 6-head like simba but w his pp Reply

Where the video tho? Reply

kinda prefer this jam over "the man" but both are perfect tbh Reply

ONTD, are you buying tickets to their upcoming tour?





my backup plan was to visit my sister in LA over the inevitable date there but idk if i can swing it. praying for that second leg rn



my backup plan was to visit my sister in LA over the inevitable date there but idk if i can swing it. praying for that second leg rn

Edited at 2017-07-30 01:01 am (UTC)

smh. *hug*



BFlow turn on your location for missing my bb's city!



they better add dates to this run for those who got shafted or an entire 2nd leg. Reply

ONTD, are you buying tickets to their upcoming tour?



I would if they were coming thru TX. Too bad they're not this leg. Reply

i'm gonna try to get tickets for MSG. i know they're gonna be at the barclays but i saw them there already so i'm trying to #diversify Reply

i thought "the man" was arcade fire when i first heard it Reply

I'm actually obsessed with The Man.



oh shit they're playing Milwaukee and I could totally go to that how much is it

I don't have $125 for this



Edited at 2017-07-30 01:56 am (UTC)

Nice. I like this more than the man Reply

hope you had/have a happy birthday! Reply

thank you bb. <3 Reply

I always wanna know but where are those Kit gifs from? Reply

HBO mockumentary 7 Days in Hell. Reply

Will NYC tickets be sold out by October? I'm saving and can't spend a dime. Reply

