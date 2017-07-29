The Killers Release 2nd Single "Run For Cover" and Reveal Album Artwork and Release Date
After bringing back 70's disco with their first single "The Man" - The Killers return to former Glory with their signature sound on second single "Run For Cover." The song (which was written for their third album "Day & Age" and only completed until now) will be included in their upcoming fifth album "Wonderful Wonderful," the bands first album in five years. The band also revealed the album artwork for the standard and deluxe editions of their upcoming album as well as the release date. The new album drops Friday, September 22nd 2017 (this OP's birthday tbqh). Pre-Orders are expected to start in the next couple of days. Check out the new song and album artwork below.
Wonderful Wonderful Standard Album Cover:
1. "Wonderful Wonderful"
2. "The Man"
3. "Rut"
4. "Life To Come"
5. "Run For Cover"
6. "Tyson vs Douglas"
7. "Some Kind Of Love"
8. "Out Of My Mind"
9. "The Calling"
10. "Have All The Songs Been Written?"
Wonderful Wonderful Deluxe Edition Album Cover:
11. "Money On Straight"
12. "The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)"
13. "The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)"
no puedo. the new single...the new album on my birthday. the tour. it's all too much.
ONTD, are you buying tickets to their upcoming tour?
ill be at the nyc show!!
im excited for the album
there's rumors he's bi and he has a song i posted above (andy, you're a star) that speculates it but never quite confirmed.
i vaguely remember one ONTD'er yearssss ago posting about how he got vibes from Brandon at a party where he met him in like 2005 or 2006 before he got married. said he was awkward and shy and that when Brandon was leaving he went to find him to say goodbye. lol.
my backup plan was to visit my sister in LA over the inevitable date there but idk if i can swing it. praying for that second leg rn
BFlow turn on your location for missing my bb's city!
they better add dates to this run for those who got shafted or an entire 2nd leg.
I would if they were coming thru TX. Too bad they're not this leg.
oh shit they're playing Milwaukee and I could totally go to that how much is it
I don't have $125 for this
I'm finally listening to Run for Cover since it's been officially released and O M G I AM IN LOVE