After Show: Did Matt Bomer Know He Was Gay In High School?
During the After Show, Andy Cohen asks actor Matt Bomer if he knew he was gay during high school and Matt says what time in his life he began to embrace his homosexuality.
What about you, ONTD? When & how did you realize you were gay/bi?
But i knew i was attracted to girls in the third grade. I didn't have my first crush on a boy until middle school
Matt Bomer is only a few years older than me. I can't remember if my hs football team played his school, but if we did, then I probably napped in the band section while he was on the field.
Youre my favorite user here!
I knew I liked boys when I had a crush on Optimus Prime when I was five and Cecil from Final Fantasy when I was eight. Then Michael Biehn (as Kyle Reese), Harrison Ford (as Indy), Ewan McGregor (as the Jedi dude) and Leo (as Jack) wreaked havoc on my nethers when I hit puberty.
Don't ask me how I know, but I know.
To this day I cannot handle his beauty
Grade school and junior high were super confusing though, I kept finding myself attracted to girls but then I'd be like, "But how can I be gay if I'm also attracted to boys?" I didn't know bisexuality was a thing, I only knew about heterosexuality and homosexuality.
/bi person reporting in
Bitch, i took poppers as formula.
i still have vastly more experience with men but i want to open myself up to women more. my dating apps all still are toggled only for the opposite sex bc i feel a little self-conscious about my lack of experience. and some nights i feel really in the mood to find a girl to go home with and other nights i know i just want a guy. idk, is that "normal"? i feel so stupid asking and i don't want to play into any harmful stereotypes about bisexual people, but i've kinda found it to be the case with me.
/tl;dr i've obviously been waiting for a post like this to get my feelings out, oop @ me D:
A lot of people, even bi people, feel like to be truly bi you have to be like 50/50 into men and women but that's bs. As long as you have some attraction in some form to people of more than one gender, however small or passing, you can identify as bi. And being in a relationship with someone of the opposite gender doesn't make you less or not bi. But bi people get a lot of shit from straight and gay people so it's hard.
but you're right about getting shit on from all sides. it's super tough and i hate having to explain myself and go into detail about my sexual history or proclivities because frankly that's nobody's business. that's why a lot of times i just say i'm queer rather than bisexual because i feel like the latter word is more of an implication of the whole 50/50 thing; i'm trying to be more okay with using the word "bisexual" and identifying as it proudly, though.
Women are a lot harder to catch the attention of.
You have to be looking your best and come off a certain way, where as guys will fuck anyone and anything.
I totally understand this. I haven't really tried dating in over a year, so it's not exactly in these terms, but when I masturbate, some nights I can't think about a guy to get off, it has to be a girl, or vice versa. It's weird to me tbh but I just go with it bc what else can I do? lol