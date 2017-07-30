After Show: Did Matt Bomer Know He Was Gay In High School?

I knew i was bi in junior high



But i knew i was attracted to girls in the third grade. I didn't have my first crush on a boy until middle school



Lee Pace went to high school with Bomer, it's one of those truly obscure/bizarre celeb anecdotes that I can never forget, IDKW. Reply

Sheldon from Big Bang Theory, too. Reply

Spring isn't super rural, it's more like a suburb of Houston. But I have def met some giant rightwing bigots who were from there. So it's awesome that 3 big name gay actors came from Klein High School(I guess Lee's not out officially, but come on), because nothing pleases me more than making rednecks seethe.



Matt Bomer is only a few years older than me. I can't remember if my hs football team played his school, but if we did, then I probably napped in the band section while he was on the field. Reply

and he went to carnegie mellon with joe manganiello. Reply

I thought I was bi in college but later realized I'm 100% gay. In hindsight I think I always kinda knew since i was a kid though. Reply

Knew something was up in grade school. Didn't fully realize until middle school. Reply

i wonder how long it's going to take for this question to disappear out of the common things to ask gay men. if it wasn't for how the world is and the homophobes, this would just be a normal part of going through puberty along with every other teenager. Reply

Seriously, they never ask when ppl knew they were straight. Reply

which is funny because I actually CAN remember when I knew I was straight, and I bet I'm not alone in this. You aren't sexually attracted to anything until you hit puberty, anyway, and I went through mine so late I just assumed I was going to be a lesbian because I thought boys were fucking gross until I was 14, and then suddenly I was like ohhhhh ok I get it now Reply

I agree, I refused to "come out" bc of this, one day I just showed up with a guy at my parents and that was the end of the discussion. Reply

Is he still poking that old geezer? Reply

yep.. the old geezer is still poking him Reply

Omg nermal kat where have you been???



Youre my favorite user here! Reply

Don't say poking. It's very crass. Reply

Wut is this Bomer deluge?



I knew I liked boys when I had a crush on Optimus Prime when I was five and Cecil from Final Fantasy when I was eight. Then Michael Biehn (as Kyle Reese), Harrison Ford (as Indy), Ewan McGregor (as the Jedi dude) and Leo (as Jack) wreaked havoc on my nethers when I hit puberty. Reply

lmaooo Optimus Prime Reply

Link

Oh, there's Transformer porn out there.



Don't ask me how I know, but I know. Reply

Link

That looks like it's a gag from Family Guy. Reply

OH, and Uncas from Last of the Mohicans.



To this day I cannot handle his beauty Reply

Michael Biehn in Terminator & Aliens. 😍 Reply

Link

Optimus prime nnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Link

why did i think you were a girl? Reply

I knew I was bi by the time I got into highschool.



Grade school and junior high were super confusing though, I kept finding myself attracted to girls but then I'd be like, "But how can I be gay if I'm also attracted to boys?" I didn't know bisexuality was a thing, I only knew about heterosexuality and homosexuality. Reply

Knew in HS quite early cause I had serious crushes on girls. For a while I actually thought I was gay but I later discovered I have passing interest in dick Reply

After I got ostracized for crushing on my best girl friend in high school and called a dyke/sinner prob

/bi person reporting in



I figured I was bi by high school but since this summer when I hooked up with a guy (and having not been intimate with a woman yet), I feel I swerved right into being gay lol Reply

What about you, ONTD? When & how did you realize you were gay/bi?



Bitch, i took poppers as formula. Reply

NNNOOOOO LMAO Reply

i started thinking maybe i was bi around middle school but tried to suppress it for a very long time. idk why exactly because i grew up in a very liberal and accepting area, but my mom is very religious and i was picked on a lot as a kid so i didn't want anything else that would differentiate me from any of the other kids. i only really fully embraced it about 3 years ago (when i was in my mid to late 20s) and officially came out publicly last year. i also told my mom about two months ago, which was vvv difficult for me but she ended up being more accepting than i thought she would be.



i still have vastly more experience with men but i want to open myself up to women more. my dating apps all still are toggled only for the opposite sex bc i feel a little self-conscious about my lack of experience. and some nights i feel really in the mood to find a girl to go home with and other nights i know i just want a guy. idk, is that "normal"? i feel so stupid asking and i don't want to play into any harmful stereotypes about bisexual people, but i've kinda found it to be the case with me.



/tl;dr i've obviously been waiting for a post like this to get my feelings out, oop @ me D: Reply

Yeah that's totally normal. I really don't date much at all at this point in my life but when I think about possibly doing it sometimes I'm like yeah I'll just see all my options, but then other times I have too much contact with men and I'm like please let me never be in the presence of a man again ladies are it. But then sometimes I'm like hell yeah I wanna go make out with a random dude in a bar.



A lot of people, even bi people, feel like to be truly bi you have to be like 50/50 into men and women but that's bs. As long as you have some attraction in some form to people of more than one gender, however small or passing, you can identify as bi. And being in a relationship with someone of the opposite gender doesn't make you less or not bi. But bi people get a lot of shit from straight and gay people so it's hard. Reply

Link

yeah i've never really felt the whole 50/50 thing, i know that's a common misconception but that's definitely not how it is with me or with most of my bi friends (though i really don't have enough bi friends, tbh; they're mostly straight ppl or gay men). i think i'm probably slightly more inclined towards men but i also don't really know how much that is based off society's perceptions of what i should be? like i've always seen myself settling down and having a family with a member of the opposite sex, but in recent years i've allowed myself to be more open.



but you're right about getting shit on from all sides. it's super tough and i hate having to explain myself and go into detail about my sexual history or proclivities because frankly that's nobody's business. that's why a lot of times i just say i'm queer rather than bisexual because i feel like the latter word is more of an implication of the whole 50/50 thing; i'm trying to be more okay with using the word "bisexual" and identifying as it proudly, though. Reply

Link

r u me? bc this is basically my story too. Reply

You don't have to be a 50/50 bi, sometimes you could like to have sex with women and have relationships with men or vice-versa. Reply

Link

Sis I dont blame you.



Women are a lot harder to catch the attention of.



You have to be looking your best and come off a certain way, where as guys will fuck anyone and anything. Reply

