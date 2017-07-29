Super Sailor Mars

Former Dolphins cheerleader divorces husband over politics

  • Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and self-proclaimed lifelong Republican, says she divorced her husband, David, after two years of marriage because he doesn't support Trump. David is a Democrat.

  • She currently works with TransMedia Group, and David is the Palm Beach County State Attorney. He served in the Florida Senate, and he may be running for U.S. Congress.

  • As part of the settlement, Lynn received $100,000 worth of benefits, $40,000 cash, and a brand new BMW.

  • Lynn's dog is named Ivanka, and she's been photographed with Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

