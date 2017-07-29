Former Dolphins cheerleader divorces husband over politics
- Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and self-proclaimed lifelong Republican, says she divorced her husband, David, after two years of marriage because he doesn't support Trump. David is a Democrat.
- She currently works with TransMedia Group, and David is the Palm Beach County State Attorney. He served in the Florida Senate, and he may be running for U.S. Congress.
- As part of the settlement, Lynn received $100,000 worth of benefits, $40,000 cash, and a brand new BMW.
- Lynn's dog is named Ivanka, and she's been photographed with Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
For me, politics has always been a dealbreaker, from the start.
While we can debate ideology the truth is that the fact based doctrine or GOP platform and democrat platform aren't ... by themselves ... evil.
It's so bastardized now it's hard to tell but one believes in self regulation and governing and limited federal power with more state power while the other feels likes it's impractical to have a country of 50 states acting in unison and therefore the need to ensure at a federal level all things equal.
I'm oversimplifying. And evangelicals have been allowed to hijack the GOP for baffling reasons because limited federal powers and states rights doesn't mean a theocracy like evangelicals want.
Politics are theatre so it never surprises me that they're friends irl or like Clinton and bush 41 are like father son now and bush 43 is close to him as well. Because before Agent Orange GOP and Dems are often friends who differ on some topics but that's not the whole of a person. So couples who are opposite parties no big deal in the big scheme.
I grew up in a biparty home. But it was never like this. My dad GOP liked Clinton and my mom democrat liked Reagan. Neither are/were overt racists who opposed voting rights or civil rights and whatnot. Gay was less in the forefront so I can't say what my dad felt about that he's gone now. So it was more about economy and foreign and domestic policy not so much social policy.
But in their day to day lives they never ranted about whatever social freedoms although yes there were generational stereotypes and resistance due to being uninformed and the era in which they grew up. In the south.
But otherwise it was normal and reasonable discussion. It wasn't utopia lol but never not once was there a ranting meltdown over this or that candidate. Both my parents felt carter was a truly good soul and good man and brilliant but not a good president. My mom was more defending being a democrat but my dad never was disrespectful just talked about why he felt the way he did.
With Agent Orange this is a whole new super ott level of wtfery. I can't fathom being in a romance with someone who legit supports him. If I were then yes I would consider it a deal breaker. I can see people who were in a romance before Agent Orange realizing what kinda clown show have they gotten themselves in to.
It's horrible. So many lines of human decency have been crossed. This is preaching to the choir on ontd but he's unqualified unprofessional and a fascist racist misogynistic narcissist. It breaks all the previous rules of respecting ones opinions while not always agreeing.
People literally breaking up and divorcing over this debacle is just one of many fallouts of this fiasco. The Mooch wife well good for her a white woman who said gtfo at his turncoat. Unlike this idiot cheerleader who doesn't love herself.
ETA fixed typos
Edited at 2017-07-30 01:48 am (UTC)
Right? I was not ready for the plot twist of a Florida football player being the Democrat.
this is even messier than i first thought
ahaha wow.
Yikes. Also, the sycophantic grifter comments were completely on base. Also, also? This cheerleader/ da divorce was announced back in March, so it's reeeeeeaaaal funny it's suddenly getting wider attention like "look, there's a woman who does like Trump!"
And she's right. He's another narcissist looking for attention. He oozes sleaze.
"“The big shift began when Deidre went from being arm candy to [being a mother] and being unavailable for nights out [and hobnobbing],” the source said. “That’s when [Anthony’s] decision to just continue his life as it was and leave her behind really started to take hold.”"
he can rot in hell.
THIS ADMINISTRATION IS FULL OF FUCKING WINNERS
he's in his 50s, has young kids and is mad that she can't go to events and party now? dude needs to grow up
Months
Pregnant
Glad she saw the light.
I had no idea who this guy was until a week ago, but I just want all the bad things to happen to him to watch him spiral out of control in his misery. He seems like the unstable element that could finally bring Trump down.
back when the Republicans weren't so comparitively crazy (which isn't saying much), my extremely liberal, Democrat, feminist friend went on a few dates with a Republican she met doing some grassroots political stuff. it was so wild. she's the last person I could see even entertaining the idea but she did. they didn't last long though (not surprising).
broke it off and got together with my now-husband whose views align with mine and whose parents are the best. dodged a bullet!
only like 6 actually replied, and of those only 2 actually said they voted for Clinton. 3 voted Trump and one was trying to be cheeky and said he wrote in Ice-T or some shit.
and then one of the Clinton voters told me I was part of the problem with politics and I was being divisive and shutting down a dialogue blah blah blah and I'm like ok pass - this is a dating app, not a civics class
(I was also a Republican when we met, but haven't been for more than a decade.)
