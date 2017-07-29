Former Dolphins cheerleader divorces husband over politics

lmao good riddance. Reply

Thread

Link

They didn't know their political differences until now? And what I mean is, he didn't know she was nuts until now? Reply

Thread

Link

he probs just cared that he'd have a former nfl cheerleader on his arm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it seems weird but I do think that 2016 really kicked off politics in a way that you could ignore before but can't now. Like, even when Obama was the president I didn't have to deal with political fights between friends and family literally every time I see them and now I do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They knew their differences, it's just that everything is more extreme now. If Jeb Bush had run instead (and somehow got elected), they'd probably still be married. Trump is the deal breaker for everything.



For me, politics has always been a dealbreaker, from the start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Agent Orange has presented an unprecedented scenario.



While we can debate ideology the truth is that the fact based doctrine or GOP platform and democrat platform aren't ... by themselves ... evil.



It's so bastardized now it's hard to tell but one believes in self regulation and governing and limited federal power with more state power while the other feels likes it's impractical to have a country of 50 states acting in unison and therefore the need to ensure at a federal level all things equal.



I'm oversimplifying. And evangelicals have been allowed to hijack the GOP for baffling reasons because limited federal powers and states rights doesn't mean a theocracy like evangelicals want.



Politics are theatre so it never surprises me that they're friends irl or like Clinton and bush 41 are like father son now and bush 43 is close to him as well. Because before Agent Orange GOP and Dems are often friends who differ on some topics but that's not the whole of a person. So couples who are opposite parties no big deal in the big scheme.



I grew up in a biparty home. But it was never like this. My dad GOP liked Clinton and my mom democrat liked Reagan. Neither are/were overt racists who opposed voting rights or civil rights and whatnot. Gay was less in the forefront so I can't say what my dad felt about that he's gone now. So it was more about economy and foreign and domestic policy not so much social policy.



But in their day to day lives they never ranted about whatever social freedoms although yes there were generational stereotypes and resistance due to being uninformed and the era in which they grew up. In the south.



But otherwise it was normal and reasonable discussion. It wasn't utopia lol but never not once was there a ranting meltdown over this or that candidate. Both my parents felt carter was a truly good soul and good man and brilliant but not a good president. My mom was more defending being a democrat but my dad never was disrespectful just talked about why he felt the way he did.



With Agent Orange this is a whole new super ott level of wtfery. I can't fathom being in a romance with someone who legit supports him. If I were then yes I would consider it a deal breaker. I can see people who were in a romance before Agent Orange realizing what kinda clown show have they gotten themselves in to.



It's horrible. So many lines of human decency have been crossed. This is preaching to the choir on ontd but he's unqualified unprofessional and a fascist racist misogynistic narcissist. It breaks all the previous rules of respecting ones opinions while not always agreeing.



People literally breaking up and divorcing over this debacle is just one of many fallouts of this fiasco. The Mooch wife well good for her a white woman who said gtfo at his turncoat. Unlike this idiot cheerleader who doesn't love herself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think since the last election cycle began, things have been way more intense. What could once be seen as a political disagreement became more about picking sides in a culture war. There are very very very few moderate republicans these days, because the GOP has been radicalizing ever since they embraced the Tea Party. I've seen people go from "fiscal conservative" (which, yes, I know has it's own shitty moral implications) to straight up "Obummer is a Kenyan Muslim" style hate-crime condoners over a relatively short period of time. I think part of it is that the Tea Party / Trump has given some of them a sort of license to unleash the things of stuff they had hidden, and for others they feel like they need to be performatively awful just to stay in step with their peers.



ETA fixed typos



Edited at 2017-07-30 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lynn's dog is named Ivanka,



seek help Reply

Thread

Link

appropriate name for a dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't do dogs like that!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disrespectful to dogs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know, that poor dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for that dog. They don't deserve that association. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister, brother-in-law, and nephews have a dog named Ivanka..though to be fair, I'm not sure if she's still called that, as that was the name she was given by whoever they brought it from. And they also don't like Trump, so it was more of a point of laughter than anything else >.> <.



Edited at 2017-07-30 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who befriends someone who has a dog named after their kid? Reply

Thread

Link

are you suggesting 45 might value his daughter, and might therefore be offended? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ivanka is literally the only one he likes (maybe b/c he wants to fuck her) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's what he gets for marrying a republicunt Reply

Thread

Link

"and even named her dog ivanka"



ouch Reply

Thread

Link

Should have named it tiffany Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl that's what i thought i was gonna read, 'ivanka' caught me off guard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No dog deserves that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He should sue so she gets nothing Reply

Thread

Link

And here I was thinking she'd be the democrat before I read the post. Sad! Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw this pop up in my twitter timeline, that was my first thought and then I read it and I was like oh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got to "men are tr..." before I realised my mistake :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I was like "Yeah, you go girl!" then I was like "Oh! Well....you go. Leave him and go back to your self hating isolation." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I was not ready for the plot twist of a Florida football player being the Democrat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I legit said "yes bitch, fuck it up!" I clapped for her and everything and then read she was Republican. Oops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



#NOTALLMEN cause ur sexist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean 53% of white women though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you forgot white women are trumps biggest supporters...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lynn's dog is named Ivanka



Reply

Thread

Link

lol. what is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel sorry for the dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Darkman. I love that movie series. It's so cheesy that I can't hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw it. Screaming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHUUUUUUUUUTTTTTT 😲 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she gets everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This lady and Scaramucchi should get together! Happy ending for all <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading this article and got confused about who "Anthony" was - I forgot this guy had a first name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol jesus christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,’



ahaha wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“When James was born, he sent her a text saying, ‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,’” said a source close to the situation.



Yikes. Also, the sycophantic grifter comments were completely on base. Also, also? This cheerleader/ da divorce was announced back in March, so it's reeeeeeaaaal funny it's suddenly getting wider attention like "look, there's a woman who does like Trump!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When James was born he sent her a text say, Congratulations, I'll pray for our child, " said a source close to the situation.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're clearly both pieces of shit, but he's an extra large turd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that whole article was a ride. I didn't know it was possible for him to be even 10x douchier than we already thought. And he hasn't even seen the kid yet (who is intensive care!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

> “She would say, ‘You’re a grifter, you’re this.’ She would mock him for being a Trump sycophant.”



And she's right. He's another narcissist looking for attention. He oozes sleaze. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"[Anthony] tells her she’s not that smart, that he’s out of her league"

"“The big shift began when Deidre went from being arm candy to [being a mother] and being unavailable for nights out [and hobnobbing],” the source said. “That’s when [Anthony’s] decision to just continue his life as it was and leave her behind really started to take hold.”"



he can rot in hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“The big shift began when Deidre went from being arm candy to [being a mother] and being unavailable for nights out [and hobnobbing],” the source said. “That’s when [Anthony’s] decision to just continue his life as it was and leave her behind really started to take hold.”



THIS ADMINISTRATION IS FULL OF FUCKING WINNERS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“That’s when [Anthony’s] decision to just continue his life as it was and leave her behind really started to take hold.”



he's in his 50s, has young kids and is mad that she can't go to events and party now? dude needs to grow up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well, was. she had the baby a few days ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nine

Months

Pregnant



Glad she saw the light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kind of bummed that Mooch isn't going to be sad about his impending divorce.



I had no idea who this guy was until a week ago, but I just want all the bad things to happen to him to watch him spiral out of control in his misery. He seems like the unstable element that could finally bring Trump down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this deserves it's own post TBQH LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is why you shouldn't marry people with shitty opinions Reply

Thread

Link

could never date a republican. rather stick a knife in my skull. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? One of my best friends said she couldn't date outside her religion, but I couldn't date outside my political affiliation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would put a knife up my pussy before i let a republican penetrate me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

....ow but same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. It's an absolute deal breaker Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dated a republican way back when I was in college. He was emotionally abusive (shocker). I was so pumped to get rid of his worthless ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

back when the Republicans weren't so comparitively crazy (which isn't saying much), my extremely liberal, Democrat, feminist friend went on a few dates with a Republican she met doing some grassroots political stuff. it was so wild. she's the last person I could see even entertaining the idea but she did. they didn't last long though (not surprising). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









broke it off and got together with my now-husband whose views align with mine and whose parents are the best. dodged a bullet! i dated a repub in college. we argued over everything... religion (he wanted to save my soul), abortion (he was anti), on and on. his mom didn't like me because i wasn't white (but he could overlook that). he wanted to get married and have kids and i was likebroke it off and got together with my now-husband whose views align with mine and whose parents are the best. dodged a bullet! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I could never. As soon as I hear "republican" I'm immediately looking for the exit I couldn't imagine actually dating someone who was one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sent all 40 or so of my latest Bumble matches the same message: "who did you vote for?"



only like 6 actually replied, and of those only 2 actually said they voted for Clinton. 3 voted Trump and one was trying to be cheeky and said he wrote in Ice-T or some shit.



and then one of the Clinton voters told me I was part of the problem with politics and I was being divisive and shutting down a dialogue blah blah blah and I'm like ok pass - this is a dating app, not a civics class Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My husband was a Republican when I met him. He officially disavowed the Republican Party last year. He's an army vet too, and a surprising amount of his army friends also just got sick of Republican bullshit last year.



(I was also a Republican when we met, but haven't been for more than a decade.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like politics is a non-negotiable, because your political views are formed by your world view and core values. How can anyone be with someone who is at odds with that? It would be mentally fucking exhausting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to look up if she was jewish from birth and she's not. I'm relieved. Reply

Thread

Link

AHAHAH I would prob do the same if you hadn't already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLLL phew! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. Congrats to the husband I guess? Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, even the cheerleaders have cte?



Pay for the study and disband, NFL Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

j e s u s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asdfghjkl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so sad, it's worse than we thought! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

B I T C H Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggggggggggggggggggggggg



it's contagious! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link