HBO Has Two of the Black Producers Defending Their Upcoming Series 'Confederate'

Turn around so I can see you're free of puppeteer's hands.

I'm just gonna sit this one out.

The literal black friends in the 'I can't be racist...' narrative. Continue to miss me with this bullshit HBO

This danny McBride looking mutha sucka is supposed to convince us?



Naaaaaahhh

Okay

did y'all ready roxane gay's op-ed in the ny times about this show? it's a really good read imo - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/25/opinion/hbo-confederate-slavery-civil-war.html

I heard an excerpt of it on a podcast and kinda rme'd that she used the word "body" that way again* but that's nitpicking. I will read it rn though.

a more interesting show would be about africans coming over as voluntary or working immigrants and how the country would look without free labor and how african identity would have taken shape without that marring

But where would white feelings of superiority fit into that HUH

#alternativefacts If you are Ben Carson, they did just that!

How did someone so stupid become a brain surgeon

lol stop reminding me he exists

ooh. there was a tweet* I read about how aggressively the british (post-ww2) campaigned for nurses in the west indies. that story would be interesting if it was focused on how much of a scam that was and on the carribbeans. (I haven't read or watched Small Island I guess it's similar).



*I'm gonna try and find it rn.

Preemptive political backlash is pretty much free promo at this point.



They know what they're doing.

Exactly. They are counting on this, and in turn backlash from black people will get whites hyped and excited for this show and they'll defend it with all the energy they expend defending all the rape on Game of Thrones.

mte, it's depressing bc it feels like protesting it is playing into their hands, but you can't not protest smth like this

They could've kept this response.

Who is that in your icon? She's beautiful

Not OP, but I think that's Crystal Kay.

Still nah.

I can see HBO PR team saying: "Let's make the black people come and defend this show. It can't be racist if they are defending it."



It's so transparent, tired and I hope it doesnt work.

How can you claim not to be a prop, while being used as a prop. This very interview is them propping and shielding the show. It's embarrassing and they are protesting too much.





> He says HBO made a mistake by emphasizing Benioff and Weiss



That's because HBO only thought to rustle these two up after there was backlash.



Reply

I am so fucking tired of 90% of black-focused shows being about drugs, gangs, or slavery. The people who are defending this show, regardless of race, are idiots.



Why not an alternate time line where there Southern white population is put into perpetual indentured servitude for their attempt to secede? Or a caste system with the Yankees at the top and the Southerners at the bottom in retribution for their crimes? Why not slave being eradicated with the Revolution and black history being totally different?? Fuck this show, and fuck anyone trying to justify its development.

Mte like that's why I'm super extremely excited for black panther. It black people, AFRICANS, in a light we rarely ever see. Black excellence 100%

I agree. Hopefully it will spark a surge of positive African representation in Hollywood. It would be nice to see their artists get more mainstream attention as well especially since Drake, JB, etc have been riding the dancehall and afrobeats wave lately.



I know so many black people that feed into the negative stereotypes and are blatantly ignorant about that part of the world but want to claim this, that, and the third.



"I want to go Africa" fam, what country?

That's why I like insecure and chewing gum and i have no interest in snowfall

Right?!

I liked the idea of black advances during reconstruction not being lost to the Jim crow era.

or if slavery ended earlier.

Or if black wall street wasn't destroyed.

Or If the black outreach to whites during the yellow fever outbreak had changed how blacks were treated.



The idea of this show makes me literally nauseated Reply

> I am so fucking tired of 90% of black-focused shows being about drugs, gangs, or slavery.



This, this. It's why I'm wary of US content tbh. Hollywood loves its misery porn when it comes to black ppl.



Edited at 2017-07-29 10:13 pm (UTC)

Because that would 1.) take imagination and creativity and 2.) make it hard to have white saviors and the slave owners who "treated their slaves well". Nobody wants to greenlight an alternate universe where whites weren't salty and violent as fuck to the point of completely destroying numerous prosperous black communities because that would be acknowledging white people's majority part in suppressing and oppressing black success in reality. They don't even teach about Black Wall Street in schools because it's hard to talk about bootstraps and lazy black people if we see that blacks were incredibly successful once gaining freedom and white people destoryed it all.

Seriously, the "what if the South won" and "what if the Axis Powers won" alternate universes are lazy as hell and ignore several historical aspects (like the latter completely forgetting about Mussolini and Italy let alone the behemoth of Russia/USSR).



Seriously, the "what if the South won" and "what if the Axis Powers won" alternate universes are lazy as hell and ignore several historical aspects (like the latter completely forgetting about Mussolini and Italy let alone the behemoth of Russia/USSR). Reply

this

its not even relatable content like the target demographic could only be white people

Well they are going the COMPLETE wrong way about it. Like they are the same type of people that think racism doesn't exist right now, that it died during the civil rights movement or Obama killed it. Like give me a break. There is no need for this show

Lol HBO you idiots, should have had these 2 as show runners to begin with and not just producers. I swear HBO never reads any criticism about themselves. Should have seem this coming given past criticism of their showrunners. I don't watch GoT, while there is a curious part of me to see what they do with this, I hate slave shit in general and tend not to watch it no matter how much praise it gets so I won't start with this

"I hate slave shit in general and tend not to watch it no matter how much praise it gets so I won't start with this"

me too, girl, me too. Some people think I'm crazy when I say this exact thing, it's just that I don't want to see movies with black people being tortured and in pain, I know the history of slavery and white supremacy, and white supremacy is not dead it's still alive and well so, I don't need to see it depicted on screen all the time.

Reply

