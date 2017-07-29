HBO Has Two of the Black Producers Defending Their Upcoming Series 'Confederate'
"Regardless of how awkwardly that press release was phrased, we are involved as peers, as full executive producers and as partners," said Malcolm, one of the producers. "If you render us a footnote, the assumption is that we're just a prop or a shield...Our own people marginalized us like that." He says HBO made a mistake by emphasizing Benioff and Weiss
"First thing to tell everybody is what the project is not," said Malcolm Spellman. "The project is not antebellum imagery, it's not whips, it's not plantations, it's not a celebration or pornography for slavery. And, most importantly, it's not an entire nation of slaves."
"I think there is less discomfort is dealing with slavery when it is in the past, but talking about white supremacy [in today's times] without trying to...talk about where it comes from, is crazy to us."-said Malcolm.
"We are black and we are not going to create that reality, we are not doing that kind of show."- They said.
That's because HBO only thought to rustle these two up after there was backlash.
Why not an alternate time line where there Southern white population is put into perpetual indentured servitude for their attempt to secede? Or a caste system with the Yankees at the top and the Southerners at the bottom in retribution for their crimes? Why not slave being eradicated with the Revolution and black history being totally different?? Fuck this show, and fuck anyone trying to justify its development.
I know so many black people that feed into the negative stereotypes and are blatantly ignorant about that part of the world but want to claim this, that, and the third.
"I want to go Africa" fam, what country?
I liked the idea of black advances during reconstruction not being lost to the Jim crow era.
or if slavery ended earlier.
Or if black wall street wasn't destroyed.
Or If the black outreach to whites during the yellow fever outbreak had changed how blacks were treated.
The idea of this show makes me literally nauseated
This, this. It's why I'm wary of US content tbh. Hollywood loves its misery porn when it comes to black ppl.
Seriously, the "what if the South won" and "what if the Axis Powers won" alternate universes are lazy as hell and ignore several historical aspects (like the latter completely forgetting about Mussolini and Italy let alone the behemoth of Russia/USSR).
me too, girl, me too. Some people think I'm crazy when I say this exact thing, it's just that I don't want to see movies with black people being tortured and in pain, I know the history of slavery and white supremacy, and white supremacy is not dead it's still alive and well so, I don't need to see it depicted on screen all the time.