Mindy Kaling Is Five Months Pregnant, According to Oprah
"My mouth dropped." 😲😲😲 https://t.co/n9uAqbV9ki— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) 29. Juli 2017
source
Mindy told her at the A Wrinkle in Time presentation at D23
“That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped ‘What did you just say?’ she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’ ”
“That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], ‘Did you know?’ and she said, ‘I just found out, too.’ And then I said to [Wrinkle director Ava DuVernay], ‘Did you know?’ And she said, ‘I just found out.’ ”
this whole pregnancy is starting to feel like some a.r.g. meta-plot or some shit.
It's not like she owes us, but I'm dying to know who the father is
teas
i saw a guy who got lip fillers but his lips were so small that it ended up looking really weird because his lips were just NOT MEANT to be bigger.
i think thats what has happened with mindy. her face is not one that works well with the different dimensions that have resulted.
she's gotten so many fillers in her lips, cheeks, and forehead that she's nearly unrecognizable now, and she was gorgeous to begin with.
she has that generic puffy filler look now. it's sad.
Edited at 2017-07-29 09:44 pm (UTC)
I know everyone thinks it's BJ & it'd be pretty cute but I really don't think it is.
Anyway, the best to her raising this kid alone <3
I wonder if there will be another butthurt comment about ONTD making fun poc w/white man or woman addictions.
i always immediately tell people shit and then beat myself up for not keeping my mouth shut.
Once I got into a car accident, was taken to the hospital while there my mom called me for a how's your day chat and while in the hospital bed I told her I was out running errands and would call her back later. Months later she was going through the junk in my desk and found my hospital wristband. She didn't talk to me for weeks, an angry African mother is the last thing you wanna deal with so I'm constantly putting my life at risk lol. It's definitely not a good trait, your family/friends are always angry with you and you don't get that support you need when you need it. I've been trying to change it for years without much luck.
So, that being said, it's okay if you want to be private, but you should be prepared for the drama from other people.
Then again if you are gonna have someone else confirm your pregnancy, might as well get Oprah to do it! Go big or go home!! LOL!
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
the pregnancy isn't the scoop though. we wanna know who the baby daddy is because she's pulling a january jones and not telling.