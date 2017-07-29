king manbun

Mindy Kaling Is Five Months Pregnant, According to Oprah



Mindy told her at the A Wrinkle in Time presentation at D23

“That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped ‘What did you just say?’ she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’ ”

“That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], ‘Did you know?’ and she said, ‘I just found out, too.’ And then I said to [Wrinkle director Ava DuVernay], ‘Did you know?’ And she said, ‘I just found out.’ ”
