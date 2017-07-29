Keke Palmer slams Kylie Jenner’s transformation
Keke Palmer thinks Kylie Jenner is a victim of society’s idea of perfection. She claims Jenner caved to societal pressures heavily influenced by social media.
“So often people feel like, you know what, I’m going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.
Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it,”
i mean, 90s socialites and celebs didn't do makeup hauls and have layers of makeup on their faces, perpetuating this idea that a woman needs to wear makeup.
i've overheard girls talking about how many followers/likes they have -- that matters more now than actual social relationships
It's no wonder Kylie is getting work done to look like Kim
My Korean roommate in college for example said how common it is in Seoul to completely revamp their faces with all types of plastic surgery.
this botox instagram look is anything but natural
either way she's getting shit for her appearance.
Yeah let's pretend that women and girls aren't affected by coercive beauty standards and that her transformation is wholly independent of society telling girls that if they don't conform in x ways they're not good enough at every stage of their lives lmao
I know my fave is when people I know claim they hate the Kardashians themselves but buy their makeup and follow Khloe on Snapchat bc "body goals"
that being said, it's fucking gross no one in her family protected her from predators like kylie.