Keke Palmer slams Kylie Jenner’s transformation




Keke Palmer thinks Kylie Jenner is a victim of society’s idea of perfection. She claims Jenner caved to societal pressures heavily influenced by social media.

“So often people feel like, you know what, I’m going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.
Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it,”

source
Tagged: , ,