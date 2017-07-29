Keke Palmer slams Kylie Jenner’s transformation

I can't wait to see what Kylie looks like at 30. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like La Toya Jackson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I honestly think she'll be fine, probably the same as she does now. Ontd does too much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hopefully she'll just chill the eff out and go the Heidi Montag route. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's so scary is the even younger generation doing her whole look. That cash me outside girl and her crew are like 13 and getting famous for looking and acting too old for their age. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn Makeup trends these days age you, not to mention look uncanny in real life. Give it 10-20 years and we'll look back on instabrows and extreme contouring like we do some 80s trends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't hate it (I like the lip colors tbh) but lbr it's basically a bunch of pale girls who want to be 'brown' and 'ethnic' for three years, then they'll take the silicon out of their asses and lips and donate it to renewable energy sources Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Re: 80s makeup- lol I was actually thinking the same thing earlier. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i fucking haaaate instabrows. it usually looks so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i saw a photo on facebook that showed the cash me outside girl and sophia grace - the singing british twin from the ellen show are the same damn age!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know it just makes us old but like damn no one has an awkward phase anymore. I would hate to be a teenager rn and expected to wear brand name everything including makeup Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That Just Jared partner site (or whatever), Raw, had some girl who had just turned 13 (so she was 12 in the pics) in the standard open mouth, red lipstick, eyes half-closed poses and I was just like, whut. I was that age in 1994 and sure I was wearing the same clothes that are in again now, but I looked like a very unsexy tween. Thank god. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit's far worse for girls these days than it was for us

i mean, 90s socialites and celebs didn't do makeup hauls and have layers of makeup on their faces, perpetuating this idea that a woman needs to wear makeup.



i've overheard girls talking about how many followers/likes they have -- that matters more now than actual social relationships Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-07-29 07:14 pm (UTC) Kylie's new boobs are huge, i gasped when i saw it on my dash Reply

Thread

Link

she just seems so dead inside. that top is kind of cute tho 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. i just get sad when i see her. i hope one day she's able to get things figured out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is actually depressing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if she's ever like... content with her looks? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

those are some dead ass eyes. i wonder how it feels to live in a vacuum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my chest hurts reflexively Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That looks like a Kimora Blac breast plate Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm more shocked about her abs tbh. When she get those Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That bra doesn't fit, child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But you guys, her boobs just get big when she's on her period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand when she gets all these surgeries, they take time to recover from. Doesn't she Snapchat like every day? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they look so heavy and painful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yo they look about my size... why anyone would want boobs this large is beyond me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao those are huge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She isn't wrong but damn... If I was Kylie I don't know how I'd react, reading that other celebrities think that about me. Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't lie... Reply

Thread

Link

They fucking TRIED it with that picture of keke Reply

Thread

Link

First thing i noticed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She still looks cuter than kylie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte i'm screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kylie doesn't even look like the same person who was on KUWTK five years ago, but I can't blame her for having so much done. She was constantly compared to Kendall with people calling her "the ugly one" and that's a pretty devastating thing to deal with on a mass scale when you're just a teenager. Reply

Thread

Link

well she ain't wrong. i do feel bad for kylie, she never stood a chance. Reply

Thread

Link

Prayer circle for north west Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am actually worried for her tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+ Penelope & Dream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her mother, grandmother and aunts will be discussing which procedures she needs to "look her best." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The family will sexualize her as soon as they are able to. When did Kylie start being sexualized in the media? 17? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her mom has been dressing in her in little slip dresses that look like victoria secret slips for a while now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what happens when you have a mother who openly talks about how Kim is her favorite child and also the most pretties.

It's no wonder Kylie is getting work done to look like Kim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she didn't lie. i feel bad for her and these young kids trying to achieve this look. Reply

Thread

Link

she is speaking the truth tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just really glad I didn't grow up as a teen during this era. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm so happy to be an 80s baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh, I think in the near future the extreme plastic surgery people like Kylie get to look beautiful and be in trend will eventually become the norm and expected. I'm assuming that's already how it is in some parts. I think it's an interesting example of how wealth factors into beauty in a country continually marred by income inequality.



My Korean roommate in college for example said how common it is in Seoul to completely revamp their faces with all types of plastic surgery. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree. it already feels like the norm in la. i'm in some pretty big fb groups and whenever there's talk of fillers and other things, there's tons of girls in their 20s sounding off with their experiences and recommendations. it's made me feel a little less self-conscious to realize a lot of people's beauty is bought but also at the same time more self-conscious since i could easily fix things if i had the $$$. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i think i know what group you're talking about Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think im in the same groups as you LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel ya bb. i think i'm the only iranian american in LA without a nose job lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it is the norm for the wealthy teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Completely agree. This look isn't going away any time soon, especially in Western societies. The thin lip will give way to the overfilled pout, much as pubic hair has disappeared from pussies in the last 15-20 years thanks to porn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just going to mention Seoul. I travelled there in 2015 and a question people asked me was "are you going to get surgery while there?". I had no idea at that point how prevalent it was. It's almost expected. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i go to a mostly korean school and i've learned/noticed that the thing with koreans is that their plastic surgery aims to look natural and fit with their faces, even if it falls in within the same "beauty standard", same with their makeup looks



this botox instagram look is anything but natural Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL. Why do people care so much? Its her body/face to do with whatever she feels necessary. I bet if she were sitting around getting big, fat and ugly she would be getting nothing but praise from social media feminists for being her "true self." This shit is so transparent, and to call her out like that with that bullshit faux concern... Reply

Thread

Link

I agree, except no, they'd be insulting her no matter what she looked like. She'd be getting it so much worse if she was fat and ugly than she is now. This chick can't win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, because ugly and fat women are just loved by the media. totally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least the people who constantly berate her looks now would stand up for her...



either way she's getting shit for her appearance. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's because she started reconstruction while she was underage. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No she wouldn't lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because she's a sad reflection of today's society and the insane standards of beauty women are held to, and the fact that she's a huge influence on young girls who already have body issues as it is. stop being obtuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh we've got a new troll! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Whatever she feels necessary"



Yeah let's pretend that women and girls aren't affected by coercive beauty standards and that her transformation is wholly independent of society telling girls that if they don't conform in x ways they're not good enough at every stage of their lives lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a public figure and makes her money off her looks. Of fucking course people are going to say something about it, especially because she looks more like Kim than Kim looks like Kim. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia with the fake concern in the guise of feminism but lmao if she were fat she'd be rips to shreds but it'd be okay but she's problematic~ (i.e. lena dunham and amy schumer) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you a male, just wondering Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly, she can do whatever she wants with her body but the fact that her parents LET HER do all of this surgery when her body wasn't even fully formed yet is disturbing af tbh some people grow into their looks in their twenties, or learn how to love and accept themselves, she never even had that chance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anybody who supports her makeup line is stupid IMO Reply

Thread

Link

I know my fave is when people I know claim they hate the Kardashians themselves but buy their makeup and follow Khloe on Snapchat bc "body goals" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she and the rest of the klan didn't behave like the cat that got the cream whenever they 'bag' a self hating black man, I could probably muster an ounce of sympathy for the likes of kylie.



that being said, it's fucking gross no one in her family protected her from predators like kylie. Reply

Thread

Link

Ur so right, their SMUGNESS when they're with a black man you can smell it off the screen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link