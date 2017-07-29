Dr. Luke v. Kesha Update: Lady Gaga Dodging Deposition Demands
EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga has been dodging deposition demands by Dr. Luke in his defamation case against Kesha https://t.co/bzLD27P8Ve pic.twitter.com/cv6ctMiRDu— Page Six (@PageSix) July 29, 2017
- Dr. Luke is suing Kesha for defamation in New York State Court
- Lady Gaga was served a deposition order in March 2017
- She has yet to sit for the deposition
- Dr. Luke's legal team is asking for all text messages to Kesha, Kesha's family and anyone connected to the "#Freekesha" movement
- Dr. Luke's team says that Kesha told Lady Gaga through text message that an unnamed recording artist (who was previously revealed as Katy Perry) was abused by the same person that as her (op note: I still don't understand how Dr. Luke and his team found out about this conversation, which they quote directly in the filed documents)
-Lady Gaga has turned over some text messages, which have been heavily redacted by her lawyers (Luke's team wants copies without censoring)
- Lady Gaga wants to provide a signed affidavit instead, but Luke's team wants the judge to force her to take the originally ordered 3 hour desposition
Source
Remember: even though Kesha is releasing new music, she isn't free!
Also here's another fake Kesha Rolling Stone cover, as a part of my "dream it into reality" campaign
However, he did tweet this the other day, which I think is hilarious haha
She did say she loved Kesha so much when she was watching the I Kissed A Girl music video on her Witness live stream
Had a boogieman under my bed
Putting crazy thoughts inside my head
Always whispering, "It's all your fault"
He was telling me "No, you're not that strong"
really hope this motherfucker loses every lawsuit hes a part of, fucking asshole
As daunting as it is to face, I hope Kesha's music is helping you in some way <3
Seek help, troll.