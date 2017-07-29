Dr. Luke v. Kesha Update: Lady Gaga Dodging Deposition Demands





Also here's another fake Kesha Rolling Stone cover, as a part of my "dream it into reality" campaign

Another day, another pretend @kesharose for @rollingstone cover! #keshaXrollingstone #kesha #rainbow #learntoletgo #praying #woman pic.twitter.com/6luvdSgys7 — caleb stark (@calebstark) July 29, 2017

PS. in the filed documents Dr. Luke's team included a bunch of tweets from Lady Gaga about sexual abuse that didn't mention Kesha at all, as evidence that she is purposely campaigning against him.... Take from that what you will....Also here's another fake Kesha Rolling Stone cover, as a part of my "dream it into reality" campaign Reply

in all honesty though, that would make a cool cover Reply

right!! I really hope she gets major press when the album comes out, because she has a hell of a story to tell! Reply

What a nightmare. Reply

#freekesha god damn it. This is so sad! Reply

The fact that he's still profiting from her work is so fucked up. Reply

According the the New York Times Magazine piece from last fall, Kesha has never cared that he is going to profit from her, as long as she doesn't have to answer to him/work with him directly. Reply

Then she's a much better person than I would be tbh, I hope she gets what she's asking for... Reply

That man is pure trash. Reply

However, he did tweet this the other day, which I think is hilarious haha



dr lukes attorneys: we need eveything keshas ever given you

me: pic.twitter.com/rwG43YS821 — ㅤㅤㅤ (@michaeIeisele) July 26, 2017

I feel the worst for the dude behind #FreeKesha , who is being jerked around by Luke's legal team as well... I hope he can afford a good lawyer, and isn't bowing to their bullshit if he doesn't need to. I can't imagine....However, he did tweet this the other day, which I think is hilarious haha Reply

Yeah, I hope everything will be alright for him as well. The good sis Taylor needs to send some more money to help with that shit! Reply

So why does he want this conversation? Does it prove in some way that he didn't do it and there is another rapist? It doesn't sound like it. Reply

I assume he wants to get it on the record that Kesha said he raped Katy, then get Katy on the record saying it wasn't true, in order to discredit her... Reply

I think it has more to do with proving that Kesha was directly responsible for what Gaga was saying publicly. In Kesha's response to the amended complaint, she references those text messages as on record in the court already and says that the contents were factually accurate. Reply

From reading the documents, it sounds like he's trying to prove that Gaga said some of the things she said (they reference an interview where she said she knows more secret information about him) because of what Kesha texted her. Reply

Has Katy commented on this/been involved at all? Reply

not as far as I can tell... However, there are lots of references to "other recording artist" in the documents... I always assumed it was one person (Lady Gaga) but maybe they have both been served orders to be deposed...



She did say she loved Kesha so much when she was watching the I Kissed A Girl music video on her Witness live stream Reply

Learn To Let Go is such a bop

Had a boogieman under my bed

Putting crazy thoughts inside my head

Always whispering, "It's all your fault"

He was telling me "No, you're not that strong"



really hope this motherfucker loses every lawsuit hes a part of, fucking asshole Reply

I am in love with this song Reply

Link

All of her new songs are wonderful, but I think that one's my favourite of the three. Reply

Link

it's my favorite/tied with "Praying." such a great upbeat song that still has a lot of meaning... Reply

Link

Is there a way I can support Kesha rn or do anything? Reply

buy her music. The more success she has while creating music without Dr. Luke (even though he is getting money from it), the more likely the label will trust her to release more music on her own. It's pretty clear that she won't be let out of her contract, so the next best option is releasing two more albums and getting the fuck outta there... Reply

Link

preorder rainbow on itunes! Reply

Link

Yes, put up an ad on craiglist selling your bussy in exchange for people pre ordering Rainbow. Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

kill dr luke for us tbh! Reply

Wow, it's crazy how Gaga got involved.



yeah, right? She's been involved longer than I thought too... the text messages between Kesha and GaGa that she turned over were from October 2013. I always assumed they connected after her case went super public in February 2016....However this makes sense - that was around the time that #freekesha started (back when I thought it was just a fan making things up, and the rape allegations weren't public knowledge) and around the time GaGa was talking about being abused by a producer herself. Reply

Link

I can't imagine Kesha was the only artist he worked with he abused, even if she is the only woman he serially abused. Men like him so often abuse multiple women and I rly rly wish more women would go on the record saying he is an abuser. Like... Why would Kesha sabotage her own career for years just to potentially harm Dr. Luke? It doesn't make sense. He's a dumbass. Reply

Anyhow my old roommate made me listen to Praying a few weeks back (I'm a rape survivor and was in a four year long abusive relationship) and afterwards said "I'm glad I was never abused, that song would have given me serious flashbacks" hahahaha yeah um exactly thanks for playing it in the car on the way to the dispensary! Reply

Link

haha I bet you were lighting a joint before you even made it back to the car!!



As daunting as it is to face, I hope Kesha's music is helping you in some way <3 Reply

I still don't understand how he knew about the text messages, unless they cc'd him lol Maybe, he had a mole in her team but that's just absurd; it's veering into TV melodrama territory, right? Reply

How To Get Away With Murder would lead me to believe that a gaysian hacked her cell phone Reply

Link

Stefani Germanotta is such a phony bitch Reply

This selective memory when Britney is the ultimate cautionary tale of taking advantage of young talent. Smh I know you're a Stan and troll but you're being ridiculous even mentioning her in this post. Reply

Link

I'm ridiculous for saying I'm happy Luke never had a chance to abuse Britney?



Seek help, troll. Reply

I'm not a kesha fan, but this whole thing makes me sick to my stomach. 😔 Reply

why are you not a kesha fan? tell me everything so we can change that right up Reply

Link

I don't know her voice just isn't my jam. I mean she's talented etc. Reply

