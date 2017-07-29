Australian Comedian Chris Lilley "Apologizes" After Being Slammed For Blackface Video

OP, can you add the "australian celebrities" tag? I tried to, but it didn't stick. Thanks. And I wasn't sure if you meant to add "european celebrities" tag. Reply

tag added ;) Reply

Blackface is okay if it isn't current!



These people, I swear to god. Reply

esp when it was done in the olden days of 2009 Reply

isn't being a racist sack of shit basically his thing? he's done yellowface as well

plus i mean he's australian... Reply

Wow, I just assumed he was being his normal, racist POS self - had no idea he had actually taken it even further re: the death of that poor child. Reply

So he's apologizing that it was posted now...not the blackface really Reply

Nothing about any of this is okay. This man is disgusting, not funny, I just went to his wiki page and his pic is actually repulsive. One of the ugliest people I've ever seen. Racist waste of space. Reply

what the fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuckkkk



the blackface



the SQUASHED N....





GO FUCK YOURSELF DUDE Reply

that non apology my god Reply

that's so weird, my friend and i were just reminiscing about this show the other day and we were all "damn, that was so not ok." he should have just stuck to mr g tbh. Reply

edit: the show was called "jonah from tonga", i'll put it under a spoiler since the pic is sorta big

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





not surprised, this guy has always been a douche and this isn't the first time. didn't he do brownface on a show like 2 or 3 years ago as well? his character was supposed to be maori or something.

edit: the show was called "jonah from tonga", i'll put it under a spoiler since the pic is sorta big

yep, it got pulled from new zealand television as well



yep, it got pulled from new zealand television as well

i'm glad there was at least some type of response, it shouldn't have been allowed to get filmed in the first place Reply

Yup, Jonah from Tonga. I remember that so many people here defended him because "satire!" Reply

he was also a character on Summer Heights High Reply

Wasn't this in HBO? Reply

omg i remember liking this character but i do not remember him being so brown and darkened omg. Reply

Link

I started a new job working alongside a white Australian guy and my god ive never met anyone more proud to be offensive and racist Reply

every aussie I know is like that tbh. lovely people but spew out some of the dumbest shit. Reply

Link

Ikr he's actually easy to get along w and lovely otherwise (lol..) so the contrast is crazy Reply

Link

So, not lovely then? Reply

"They're racist, but other than that I would still have a cuppa with them. I just wouldn't put out the good cream" Reply

Link





tfw you accidentally out yourself as a latent racist. Reply

Link

i knew an aussie guy who used to say "well we came from all the criminals of england of course we aren't pc!!!" it shouldn't be a point of national pride that you're an asshole dude. Reply

Link

same. that "friendship" ended quickly. Reply

Link

summer heights high really wasnt that good lol Reply

yes it was lol Reply

Link

if middle aged dudes mocking teenage girls is your thing then yeah it was a masterpiece Reply

The fact that he is so popular says so much about Australians.

Link

i love ja'mie/summer heights high but he's always been messy so this doesn't surprise me



also i can't at that apology. its not even an apology/acknowledgement of what he did? just 'oh well its not in correlation with recent news stories'. Reply

