Australian Comedian Chris Lilley "Apologizes" After Being Slammed For Blackface Video
29 juillet 2017
Days after man who ran down Aboriginal teen was sentenced to 3 yrs, @ChrisLilley posts blackface vid "squashed n-": https://t.co/tgL3WuP18M pic.twitter.com/lVn2hrfG2t— Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) 29 juillet 2017
In a time where this country is mourning the death of a child run down this cheap excuse of comedy drops. The only joke here is Chris. pic.twitter.com/uLeL0dgbka— Ryan Griffen (@RyanJGriffen) 29 juillet 2017
SOURCES : 1, 2, 3
tag added ;)
These people, I swear to god.
plus i mean he's australian...
the blackface
the SQUASHED N....
GO FUCK YOURSELF DUDE
edit: the show was called "jonah from tonga", i'll put it under a spoiler since the pic is sorta big
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-07-29 06:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-29 06:58 pm (UTC)
also i can't at that apology. its not even an apology/acknowledgement of what he did? just 'oh well its not in correlation with recent news stories'.
What in the fuck