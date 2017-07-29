Anthony Scaramucci Executive Producing HBO Movie While in White House
- The movie stars Al Pacino as Paterno, the former head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions football team who was fired, a casualty of a sex abuse scandal involving his defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky.
- In Scaramucci's recently disclosed financial reports, he lists one of his many sources of income the Edward R. Presman Film Corp., which is a production company making the Paterno HBO movie.
- Currently known as the "Untitled Barry Levinson Project," since Levinson is directing.
Source| Source
Edited at 2017-07-29 05:36 pm (UTC)
Fuck this guy and fuck this movie
Confederate is a series about the confederacy....
Edited at 2017-07-29 05:30 pm (UTC)
We can spin it in a self hating way.
People are scandalized about this but this is truly nothing lol
But again I might be wrong and he probably did know those were gay porn stars lol who knows anything at this point w the trump administration
Edited at 2017-07-29 06:53 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-29 06:20 pm (UTC)
i don't know what his notoriety beyond being a rich man was before being appointed to this position so idk if these are recent developments or older
But here they are supporting a legacy of cover ups
Edited at 2017-07-29 05:39 pm (UTC)