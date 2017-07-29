Anthony Scaramucci Executive Producing HBO Movie While in White House

Ugh, so many flop Hollywood wannabes in the white house. No wonder everyone is so dramatic. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe he can star as paterno too and I can sit and hate-watch on multiple levels until I get hysterical blindness. Reply

Thread

Link

No wonder why he brought him up during that weird CNN interview



Edited at 2017-07-29 05:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This administration is a mess and that movie has the potential to be an even bigger mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Well shit I knew there had to be something behind him fucking quoting Paterno last week



Fuck this guy and fuck this movie Reply

Thread

Link

mte, it sounded odd AF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Joe Paterno was actually a soldier in the Confederate army before he became a football coach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No lmao, this is a film about sports player who part of a child abuse scandal involving his team member



Confederate is a series about the confederacy.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't Trump himself an executive producer on the Apprentice still? Or is that show over again? I can't keep track. Reply

Thread

Link

I assume not, because he was bitching about how much it was ~failing~ under Arnie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah the show, in some form, is still his Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still can't get over how much he looks like a coke fiend villain business executive from a 1980s movie



Edited at 2017-07-29 05:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because he is all those things? except IRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. He oozes slime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he was the original prototype upon which everyone was cast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like Red Skull from Captain America Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was something about him following a gay porn star on twitter, I didn't follow up on it but was wondering if anyone else read about it? Reply

Thread

Link

didn't see that, but i saw that former ontdr aurosan tweeted that he followed him and a bunch of other gay guys on twitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He follows like 170K people on twitter. He seems like the type who follows back anyone who follows him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Follow up and dish. ONTD original that shit.



We can spin it in a self hating way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He follows RuPaul and a bunch of drag queens and a bunch of gay guys and gay porn stars but I don't really see the big deal about it. When a porn star tweets a pornographic pic, isn't it completely censored? He probably didn't even know he was following gay people lol



People are scandalized about this but this is truly nothing lol



But again I might be wrong and he probably did know those were gay porn stars lol who knows anything at this point w the trump administration



Edited at 2017-07-29 06:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's following a bunch of gay porn stars that don't even following him.



Edited at 2017-07-29 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he also follows logo and a plethora of drag queens

i don't know what his notoriety beyond being a rich man was before being appointed to this position so idk if these are recent developments or older Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On the plus side, Anthony's wife is divorcing him Reply

Thread

Link

Hope it flops.... Reply

Thread

Link

yes, joe paterno, the true casualty of the jerry sandusky's sexual abuse... Reply

Thread

Link

I watched that documentary "Happy Valley" on netflix and the cognitive dissonance of the people in that town, oh my fucking god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And all of those people are the ones online saying they would kill a pedophile too.



But here they are supporting a legacy of cover ups Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not just that town, it spans the whole state, honestly. I have a couple Penn State alumni in my family and the strongest reaction has been "what happened was horrible, Sandusky should rot, but JoePa shouldn't have his reputation tarnished and his statue torn down." The brainwashing of Penn State is fucking strong around here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad he's starting this conversation, it's time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mnuchin EPed for Wonder Woman :( Trump's taint spreads everywhere Reply

Thread

Link

I'd rather leave thinking about Trump's taint to Ivanka, thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since his nomination, I've seen like 7-8 movies (in the theatre) that he's credited on. The ONLY audience with the integrity to boo him? The all-lady screening of Wonder Woman. DOESN'T THAT JUST SAY IT ALL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone find out the link between the gay porn star he follows on Twitter?



Edited at 2017-07-29 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link