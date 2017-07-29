Anthony Scaramucci Executive Producing HBO Movie While in White House



- The movie stars Al Pacino as Paterno, the former head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions football team who was fired, a casualty of a sex abuse scandal involving his defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky.
- In Scaramucci's recently disclosed financial reports, he lists one of his many sources of income the Edward R. Presman Film Corp., which is a production company making the Paterno HBO movie.
- Currently known as the "Untitled Barry Levinson Project," since Levinson is directing.

