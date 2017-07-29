OscarsSoWhite creator starts social media campaign to stop 'Confederate'

Living for your icon!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I thought I was waging a one man anti confederate campaign!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but if HBO cancels confederate, how are they going to capitalize on the neckbeard faction of GoT viewers by giving them a new show they can jerk off to? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Westworld was stepping into that role Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Insult to westworld to compare it to GoT tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Excuse you Westworld isn't trash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's way too complicated for that. i mean, those guys will jerk off to an elbow that looks like a boob, so you're not wrong, but ~confederate~ would clearly tick more of their boxes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aren't they doing like 5 spin-offs of GoT? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought Confederate was a ripoff of The Man in the High Castle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really hate how people are saying "wait and see." In this current era, this show is so fucking irresponsible, dangerous, offensive and ill-conceived. How stupid can everyone involved be.



Edited at 2017-07-29 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

But if they show an ounce of decency, HBO might cut off their screeners! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, there's no reason to wait and see. Things like these need to be nipped in the bud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA. It's stupid and destructive. HBO needs to let this show go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freeze peach! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who thought this show would be a good idea Reply

Thread

Link

White people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too many people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too many white people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White affiliated POC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White people and too many white affiliated POC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hbo should be embarrassed that this show even made it this far Reply

Thread

Link

ITA, there's literally no point to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they know their cash cow got is ending and they think they can make another hit with the same creator's. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe that here must have been dozens and dozens of people involved, and no one said that this is a bad idea. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How sad that we have to beg them not to produce such an offensive show? Why do they not see what a terribly irresponsible idea this is? Have they not seen the type of people they've produced on GoT who thinks rape is ok because back then that's how the world worked? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm having some pretty violent thoughts about the fuckers who approved this. From the makers of rapefest aka GOT no less. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. these men are just human waste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do we need this show Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like they watched The Man In The High Castle and thought this show would be a good idea. Why must these two men be so fucking dumb? Reply

Thread

Link





Still can't believe this got greenlit. But then I remember that race swap show from just a few years ago and yeah. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember. unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hearing about this show :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one believes me when I tell them about this show. Also, Steve carrell? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this was at least ten years ago but yea, this was he one on fx right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what show was this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we can blame ice cube for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is a terrifying image Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to watch this for my psych class lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I -



IT looks like everyone on the left is about to scream DY-NO-MITE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg I remember Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did they walk around like this in real life? And people thought they were actually black/white?



Beyond how offensive this is, like... how. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:S wtf is dis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obviously the show was in bad taste and shouldnt have been made but me and my mom thought it was interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOOOOL



Didn't it turn out to be totally fake? Like none of the ppl on the show are actual family, all paid actors.



Also, you gotta be blind to fall for that White Chicks-esque makeup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If this show makes it to series, I don't even know what I'll do. I'll just be so angry. Reply

Thread

Link

The premise sounds completely pointless on top of being offensive garbage, like there are so many AU ideas that could work, be creative and new, and be entertaining for everyone. Reply

Thread

Link

Between this and Chris Lilley being an absolute shithole about an aboriginal kid dying brutally (IN BLACKFACE AND EVERYTHING) i don't even want to think is gonna happen. Reply

Thread

Link

I know he is straight up trash but I hadn't heard about this - what did he say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know someone who follows me will have Chris Lilley in their contacts - tell him, from me; 'Chris, go fuck yourself you tactless gronk' pic.twitter.com/CZ7qro8yq6 — Senator Briggs (@BriggsGE) 29 July 2017



briggsy is an absolute champ. lilley can go choke. briggsy is an absolute champ. lilley can go choke. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







I remember when people here adored this guy. Ugh. Fuck him. Chris Lilley, the guy who played a racist rich white girl and a caricatural Polynesian boy (with brownface) for the sake of "comedy and satire! OMG where's your sense of humour!", is a racist piece of shit?I remember when people here adored this guy. Ugh. Fuck him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sadly, I doubt HBO will care. =( Reply

Thread

Link