#OscarsSoWhite creator starts social media campaign to stop 'Confederate'








She told CNN :
"We would like HBO to cancel #Confederate and instead uplift more marginalized voices with a different series. The premise of the show itself is without merit.
The commodification of Black pain for the enjoyment of others must stop. Earlier this month, there were protests about taking down Confederate monuments. The prison industrial complex is bursting with Black and brown people, disproportionate to the crimes committed. So, for some, Confederate is not 'alternate history,' but a painful and recent reminder of how much further we still need to go for true equality in this country."



SOURCES : 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , , ,