Wynonna Earp 2X09 promo and roundup



- Emily once again talks about writing in Melanie's pregnancy, how Melanie was afraid to disappoint Emily and how everyone supported Melanie.



- Dominique about what Dolls is: Why label?



- Moderator: 'How long until we get into the polyamory I keep pushing?' Emily jokes that it's too early and we should wait till S4, before talking about non traditional families and building the family you want, vs. the family you have.



- It's not a traditional love triangle, Doc and Dolls are grownups and now like each other.



- Tim thinks Wynonna doesn't have to pick between them, he's up for a threesome.



- Varun thinks Doc-Dolls-Jeremy is not the threesome people expect, but it's the threesome everyone wants (moderator: It's the threesome Jeremy wants. Varun: 100%, he binded them together for a reason).



- Katherine gets nervous when she acts with Melanie, because she's so fantastic. She was really looking forward to filming their scenes and had such a fun time, getting to play with Mel. It pushed her as an actor because she had to control her nerves. It was great playing drunk!Nicole because she's a character who is always in control.



- Varun: Everyone was very welcoming to him and Tamara. Tamara was very nervous because it's like going to someone else's Thanksgiving and everyone has their own dynamic, but everyone was friendly and giving, on and off set.



- Tamara was an Earper fan first before being cast, Varun says he was a fan too.



- They joke about Beau Smith (Wynonna Earp comic writer) being Waverly's father.



- The black eyes for Gooverly/Goononna was sometimes special effects, sometimes contacts.



- Beau talks about the comics, specifically 'Wynonna Earp: Season Zero". They've been globe trotting the first couple of arcs, but Beau wanted it to have something to do with the show. He says Emily was gracious enough to give him three gifts: 1) Before the show started Wynonna rode with a biker gang called 'The Banditos' and told Beau he could flesh that out (since they couldn't afford to do it). 2) He's gonna write about the key around Wynonna's neck 3) Something in Wynonna's past that she was shocked when Lucado said to her (last season) 'we know what you did'. You can find out about all three in the comics.



- Beau said when he was writing the Season Zero comics he felt that something wasn't right (weeping was a clue) and when his wife asked him why he was crying, he said that he misses Tim. So after he spoke to his editor he called up Tim, who thanks him from the bottom of his heart for the greatest gift he's ever been given (since Emily). Beau calls Tim 'sensitive Sally'.



- Their favorite moment to film in S2-

Dom: The scene with Melanie at the end of episode 6, never in her life did she have an experience like that. She felt like she was shooting with two people, there was a presence there and it was humbling and made her realize there's something so much more important than anything else- life, Melanie was making a human, it was Dom's first time around a pregnant woman before. It was a magical and invigorating journey to share with Mel.



Shamier: His interactions with Varun, every time they do a scene together it's so funny. Varun is so great, such a star and such a great addition to the show.



Tim: For Tim it's his scene with Melanie in 2X07, as an actor working with Melanie this season was an honor, he was in awe of her while they were performing together, it was very easy to be affected by Melanie this season, because of what was going on. She was an inspiration to play maybe the father of the baby she was carrying. Tim knows it was a hard year for Melanie and she gave a lot, but selfishly, as an actor, it was the best experience he could have had. At the end of the scene when he put his hand on her belly, he felt the baby kick for the first time. (All the guys in front and behind the camera were very supportive of Melanie and her pregnancy).



Katherine: Nicole's scene with Nedley, where he told Nicole being a good cop mattered.



Varun: His second day of filming, he was very nervous and he and Dom were doing the scene when he gets hit on the head, Dom helped him through it and was very supportive and loving.



Emily: There are amazing Tamara moments coming that will surprise us, she has a moment in the finale that is Emily's favorite (it's Tamara's favorite as well). There's also an Earp sisters moment in the finale that she loves.



Beau: Loves in S2 having two more members of his family in Tamara and Varun.



Melanie: Melanie's favorite moments are upcoming. One is a scene with Dom and another castmember, another is a scene with Tim.



