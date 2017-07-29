According to JK Rowling, Jessica Williams is a Gryffindor & Stephen Colbert is a Ravenclaw
- While the whole interview with Jessica Williams aired on Tuesday, the first part of the interview was replayed on Friday due to J.K Rowling's response.
What house are you, ONTD? I was sorted into Gryffindor on Pottermore which I don't think represents me very well and I want to try again :/
i think stephen is a slytherin though
But over the years I've mostly gotten Hufflepuff and its so true. My BFF is absolutely a Slytherin.
All of the non-Pottermore tests I take say 50/50 Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff though, so!
I dunno, I could fit in any house. I'd probably choose Hufflepuff because they're the stoners.
i wouldn't want to cross u in the halls of hogwarts bb!!
<3<3<3
Which did surprise me