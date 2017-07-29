dw - amy pond

According to JK Rowling, Jessica Williams is a Gryffindor & Stephen Colbert is a Ravenclaw


  • While the whole interview with Jessica Williams aired on Tuesday, the first part of the interview was replayed on Friday due to J.K Rowling's response.


source

What house are you, ONTD? I was sorted into Gryffindor on Pottermore which I don't think represents me very well and I want to try again :/
