According to JK Rowling, Jessica Williams is a Gryffindor & Stephen Colbert is a Ravenclaw

Slytherin-Gave up on pottermore instantly afterwards. Reply

I've taken it sooo many times, and I get Slytherin every time. Even when I try to give what I assume are nice, harmless answers. Wtf!? I don't want to be in the blood supremacy house!!! Reply

probably cuz it knows you're sneakily trying to work the system lmao Reply

me too... smh Reply

i'm a hybrid between gryffindor and ravenclaw but if i could choose, i'd pick ravenclaw bc its less attention



i think stephen is a slytherin though Reply

Report Stephen is definitely a Slytherin. Real life Stephen is textbook Ravenclaw Reply

Idk, I pegged Report Colbert as more of a Gryffindor. Self-satisified, but well-meaning braggadoccio dumbass who acts like he knows more than he does. Reply

High five were exactly the same lmao. Reply

the first time i did the test on pottermore i was a ravenclaw, and then when they changed the design and i had to do it again i was a gryffindor. i def don't think i'm a gryffindor though Reply

Lmao I'm a slytherin, which isn't surprising. Reply

Hufflepuff here! Reply

Same! I got Gryffindor once, and Slytherin once... Ravenclaw once when I lied... lol.



But over the years I've mostly gotten Hufflepuff and its so true. My BFF is absolutely a Slytherin. Reply

hell yeah, puff pride! Reply

Same! Puff puff. Reply

Me too! I'm a Gryffindor who grew up into a Hufflepuff! Reply

me too. i got it both times i did the pottermore quiz lol. (i retook it when they did that revamp) Reply

I'm def a gryffindor/slytherin hybrid. Prob more of the former than the latter, but I can be hella manipulative when I really want something Reply

Hufflepuff!! I've taken the sorting quiz 3 or 4 times and always get the same result. Reply

I was in Hufflepuff but when I retook the Pottermore test it sorted me into Ravenclaw.



All of the non-Pottermore tests I take say 50/50 Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff though, so! Reply

Jessica totally seems like a Gryffindor.



I dunno, I could fit in any house. I'd probably choose Hufflepuff because they're the stoners. Reply

i never got into pottermore but there was a website (probs buzzfeed lbr) with all the pottermore test questions and i got ravenclaw with slytherin as a close second Reply

Do you know which one? I googled "buzzfeed pottermore quiz" and like a million turned up Reply

I just took it and got Ravenclaw with Hufflepuff as a close second. Reply

I just took this and got 93% Ravenclaw with Gryffindor next. Reply

It's either Slytherin, or Ravenclaw depending on my mood but Pottermore's test is bullshit. Like, just because I find Transfiguration more interesting than Defense Against Dark Arts etc doesn't mean I'm a Ravenclaw, you can transfigure the fuck out of people. Reply

your last sentence is cracking me up. so threatening omg



i wouldn't want to cross u in the halls of hogwarts bb!! Reply

Link

hhahahahah most of that test is "are you evil, brave, nerd or laidback?" and it's so easy to see through it -- i simply don't understand why liking transfiguration is labeled as nerdy that's all.



<3<3<3 Reply

u sound like a slytherin Reply

Sounds like something a Slytherin would say tbh Reply

Gryffindor with a large side of Hufflepuff. Reply

same here Reply

Yas at your icon bb! Reply

Slytherin

Which did surprise me Reply

