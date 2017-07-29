'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' returns with original artwork

Gammell's art is fantastic! I would love to get a tattoo of some of his work, I've seen some really cool ones online. Reply

I'd be scared to approach someone with those tats.

Lol, drag me I guess!

thank god for that



hellquist is very talented but those horrific illustrations were what made the books so traumatising and memorable



Edited at 2017-07-29 05:05 am (UTC)

The artwork added so much to the stories. The grit they have to them is part of what they the stories scary.

Oh hell YES!!



Ripping these to make into mp3s. :D

I like to put audiobooks/podcasts on while I drift off to sleep. These books were a bad idea because the narrator includes the SOUND EFFECTS during those specific stories where you're instructed to make a noise.

Thank you!! My childhood!

Does the voice actor also narrate Unsolved Mysteries and multiple other crime shows? His voice sounds familiar which makes it even creepier lol

ohh, saving these to my phone

foreign and found footage are my fave atm but I'll watch anything.

I watched a FFM something called Bad Ben on Amazon Prime. It wasn't great, but it did have some jump scares. The problem was that the main character - really, the only character - was so obnoxious. But the ending was decent. I've seen worse shoestring budget horror movies.

The Others.

The Bay, The Den, The Sacrament, The Demented, Deborah Logan have been my favorite found footage films in the last few years.

lake mungo, noroi: the curse, home movie

a tale of two sisters

the wailing (this one is cray)

whispering corridors

nang nak

the witch

the others

Here's a few foreign that I enjoy



I Saw The Devil

Noroi The Curse

Pulse

Frontier(s)

The Orphanage

The Host

Audition



just some off the top of my head. I know I'm missing a lot more.

The Orphanage was more depressing than scary.

How bout the French classic Les Yeux Sans Visage and Les Diaboliques? Still pack a hell of a punch.

GOOD



The story that stood out to me the most as a kid (esp. because in the appendices it said it was based on a ~true story) was the one about the daughter whose mom vanishes while staying in a hotel. The note at the end said something like how her mom died of a disease and the hotel didn't want patrons getting scared away so they re-painted the entire room and pretended to the daughter that they were never there, etc. Like the details are prob. different but something along those lines.

That's one of my favorites. And it's based on true accounts apparently.

OMG YEEESSSS!! That and the woman whose face was full of spider eggs!

that was a segment on Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction!





The movie Flightplan with Jodie Foster was loosely based on the story, too.

Oooh I never saw this one! I loved this show--it was so creepy.

This show was so scary lmao

http://www.snopes.com/horrors/ghosts/ho tel.asp they say this isn't a true story but still a legend

YASSSS I loved these when i was younger.

yes! kids these days deserve to be traumatized by those illustrations just as much as i was when i was a bb!



my brother and our friends and i used to act out scenes from the book, my story of choice was harold.

good choice! to this day harold freaks me out and the story wouldn't have been the same without the illustration.

creepy post before bed?

But it's the best time for them!

I only read creepy stuff before bed oop

i'm way too high for a creep post and my cat keeps making these weird noises trying to catch a fly he just sounds possessed lol

My 5th grade teacher would read us a story from this a day.



I'm not sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing.



I loved it though.



I still remember some of the stories vividly, even though it was so long ago.

My 4th grade teacher would read these to us too. I remember the whole school went bonkers over these books

There was supposed to be a documentary on these prints being banned. I wonder whatever happened to it.

http://www.scarystoriesdoc.com/



I guess it never got the funding?



I guess it never got the funding?

Thank god. The artwork was like half the reason I read these books as a kid. I loved them.

I just remember kids telling variations of babysitter/clown, driver with hook handed killer in backseat and the one about someone laying in bed thinking their dog was licking them but it was someone under the bed?

Humans can lick too.

yes that was the punchline I couldn't rememberber lol



What was that story called on /r/nosleep about that guy who watched that public access show as a kid that was tied to a bunch of child murders? It was soooo good but I cannot recall the name of it. Its hands down my favorite scary story.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Channel_Z ero_(TV_series)#Candle_Cove_.282016.29 Is that what Channel Zero's first season is based on?

That's very similar to this guys story on /r/nosleep, and its a super popular scary story, so Channel Zero may have been inspired by it.

