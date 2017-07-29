'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' returns with original artwork
The REAL Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Are On Sale Again! https://t.co/AdTsL8ghXk pic.twitter.com/Y4Fr87sud2— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) July 28, 2017
- Alive Schwartz's book trilogy, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, are on sale again. And the original artwork by Stephen Gammell is included. The first book came out in 1981.
- Fans of the books were not too happy with the contemporary reprints that included new artwork by Brett Hellquist (A Series of Unfortunate Events).
- You can order the books with Gammell's art here.
- The film adaptation of the books is still in the works.
Gammell's art (left), Hellquist's art (right)
What is your favorite scary story, ONTD?
hellquist is very talented but those horrific illustrations were what made the books so traumatising and memorable
The artwork added so much to the stories. The grit they have to them is part of what they the stories scary.
The story that stood out to me the most as a kid (esp. because in the appendices it said it was based on a ~true story) was the one about the daughter whose mom vanishes while staying in a hotel. The note at the end said something like how her mom died of a disease and the hotel didn't want patrons getting scared away so they re-painted the entire room and pretended to the daughter that they were never there, etc. Like the details are prob. different but something along those lines.
my brother and our friends and i used to act out scenes from the book, my story of choice was harold.
I'm not sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing.
I loved it though.
I still remember some of the stories vividly, even though it was so long ago.
