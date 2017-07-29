Dan Stevens #5

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' returns with original artwork

  • Alive Schwartz's book trilogy, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, are on sale again. And the original artwork by Stephen Gammell is included. The first book came out in 1981.

  • Fans of the books were not too happy with the contemporary reprints that included new artwork by Brett Hellquist (A Series of Unfortunate Events).

  • You can order the books with Gammell's art here.

  • The film adaptation of the books is still in the works.


Gammell's art (left), Hellquist's art (right)

What is your favorite scary story, ONTD?
