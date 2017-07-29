Me neither, OP, lol Reply

Thread

Link





He's cute.



Edited at 2017-07-29 02:00 am (UTC) He's cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, that bb is an exact mix of his parents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ that is one beautiful child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Little dude is going to have one hell of a modeling career if he wants it - he's just a bb and he's already serving FACE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf he's ONE?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly... he rly is smizing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which xmen is he Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is more photogenic than I have ever been in my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that's Tyra's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she photoshop his face tho? cute regardless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lil vin disel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks exactly like a face mash result



Edited at 2017-07-29 04:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Photoshopped or not, that child will grow up to be stunning! Who's the father?



Like the OP, I had no idea Tyra had a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm...not getting the "he's cute" comments :/



could be the photo tho



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 0020562.html#comments Never 4get this iconic "I didn't know she was pregnant/bitches why can't u read it was a surrogate" post Reply

Thread

Link

'i thought tyra was referring to herself in the third person' i'm dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i thought of that post right after i read the op's note in this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

naomi is just such an asshole. legend or not people do way too much w/ her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She really gave that as a gift... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

L m f a o @ the Miley one and Miley's "this is the coolest gift" line. Narcissism level 100 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i adore tyra's unironic lack of self awareness. it's so delicious! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honorable mention to when she went undercover as a stripper on the Tyra show and made it seem like she'd get on stage, only to chicken out at the last minute Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my personal favorites are when she gave her audience bedazzled tubs of vaseline as a gift, when she pretended to faint, and the entire Shake Ya Body mv Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When they did a photoshoot with homeless people for ANTM and she was like "this is a subject that's close to my heart because I pretended to be homeless for a day". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When is Life Size 2 coming Reply

Thread

Link

i could actually watch tyra talk all day long and yes, i know she's annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Tyra Banks has kids?



Wow. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea she had a child whoa Reply

Thread

Link

for someone with so much money, her wig looks dry Reply

Thread

Link

right? she can get do better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know she had a kid either, but then I routinely forget when people have children. Like, people in my real life too. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Thread

Link

york better be part of the antm panel Reply

Thread

Link

"He's black (mixed) so when you put sun screen on black people they look purple" ????? Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of sunscreens can give an ashy look. But there are some out there that dont. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean a white cast happens but purple?!



she can afford sunscreens that don't have a white cast come on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, a lot of baby sunscreens are physical sunblocks that use zinc oxide instead of chemical sunscreens, and it can leave a lavenderish cast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is not at all relevant and I have had several rum and cokes but this comment just gave me flashbacks to when they tried to make purple/green ketchup a thing in the '00s 🤒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't they try to advertise that with the Shrek movie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I specifically remember there being some at the high school tuckshop/canteen and I put some of the green one on a sausage roll - big mistake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course she wore that dress. Reply

Thread

Link

"you aint gonna get no peas and carrots if you don't smize" lmfao i love her Reply

Thread

Link

York rhymes with "work." Tyra is so wise. Reply

Thread

Link