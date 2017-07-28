Fox moves Gotham season premiere up by a week
*Originally the season premiere of Gotham was to air on Sept 28th during Fox's premiere week.
*Fox execs figured out what everyone else knew--that it was confusing to air The Orville on Sunday for two weeks straight then stop airing it for week and a half in order to move it to it's normal Thursday night time slot.
*So instead, they moved their entire Thursday night lineup up by one week to Sept 21st.
Well I guess it's good they figured this out now instead of on Sept 29th lol
I don't know why so many people on ONTD shit all over it.
Gotham admittedly had a shaky start because the first season was too procedural and not enough comic book like. Things have improved vastly but since it's not Wonder Woman it'll never be good enough for ONTD. It's not Fox's biggest hit but it's on Fox so.. It has a huge social media presence which is why it has gotten this far.
Gotham also weirdly feels closer to actual Batman then current DC movie verse and definitely more then Nolan's Batman. Like obviously Gotham is an alternate story but I feel like they have the best live action Bruce Wayne.
The people working on Gotham also seem to be fans of the Burton movies especially after what happened last season.
There are some storylines I don't particularly care for (I'm real tired of Lee) but overall I'm enjoying it a lot more than I initially thought I was going to.
Like of course it's not perfect and there are some plot lines I got bored of quickly but there's usually something within an episode I like or they'll move into another plot really quickly.
I'm excited to see what they're going to do with Ra's al Ghul next seasons especially since Alexander Siddig is playing him.
edit: And by shine I mean actually let him be in scenes and do things which would be more then he got in Game of Thrones lol.
I love the actors on this show, and have been fans of some of them for years, but tbh Season 1 was so low quality, and so poorly done, that it turned me completely off. I did try to get back into it but by that point this intense fandom had developed around the Penguin, and now around Penguin and Nygma, and everyone on social media and all over my dash was so ott about it all infantalising and woobifying them both that it just got on my last nerve. Fans are SO hardcore about those two!
BUT I do think the show has got better at utilising their actors, from what i've seen since S1's mess.
So i'm actually not too concerned about them letting Sid shine! Unlike the bullshit from GOT.
He's a stellar actor and tbh deserves better than most roles he gets.
I don't interact with those fans, the most I talk about Gotham is on ONTD or any friends who randomly watch it (and none of them are really that hardcore.) I try to keep my distance from intense fandoms because they would get on my nerves as well. I need people to have a certain level of chill when we're talking about a tv show, it's not that serious to me. I don't really get offended when people have different opinions then I do about fictional shows and I know a lot of people in fandom do so that's why I try to keep a safe distance lol.
I was so happy when he showed up in GoT and then they let me down! Hopefully he'll have some fun on Gotham and then go on to even better work.
It was so hilarious when I met him at a con a few years ago, and we got talking about Da Vinci's Demons, and I said even though I did watch for him I really couldn't like it, not when it had taken over Spartacus' timeslot, I was still in the post-Spartacus depression.
And he just gave me this sad little understanding smile and said "I don't blame you... it wasn't very good, was it."
TELL IT, SID!
Re: the fandom, honestly when any fandom gets obnoxiously vocal about one particular pairing and everything becomes jussstttt about those two characters it's just irritating af. If they were revelling in the villainy fair enough, but it was just this constant woobifying of everything Penguin ever does that annoyed me? Like he's their "soft precious son" and totally misunderstood and a good person.
It's the Kylo Ben fangirls all over again! But now it's all about Nygma. I had a good conversation with Cory Michael Smith about art galleries last year at a meet and greet 'party', and the whole time he was talking about Impressionists and how he loves coming to London to museums because he can just walk around all low key and never gets recognised, I just wanted to tell him I SEE YOUR FACE ON MY DASH 50 TIMES A DAY AND I DON'T EVEN FOLLOW GOTHAM ACCOUNTS YOU'RE EVERYWHERE.
And lol that story is so cute I love when actors are really honest about their roles.
Yeah fandom pairings can be pretty terrible and they can tend to overtake an entire fandom to the point that you can't even discuss anything else. I've also found fandom in general is really terrible at grasping character, sometimes I'll read other people's interpretations and I'll just sit there like, "And what television show were you watching exactly????" Misinterpretation of the text is just really, really common. Like head-canons are one thing but these people insist that is 100% the character on screen and they're usually about as off as anyone could be.
i think i've seen like half an episode of this show but lemme tune in to this.
(and tune right out again if it sucks, but, you know)
and so she won't have to kiss her bland ass husband onscreen.Been over it since the second half of season two.
Also, really looking forward to the next season. What they teased about Ed and new alliances at SDCC really sounds interesting. And I just hope they'll use Butch and Tabitha better. Or give Gordon finally an interesting storyline.