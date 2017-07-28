Seth NASCAR

Fox moves Gotham season premiere up by a week



*Originally the season premiere of Gotham was to air on Sept 28th during Fox's premiere week.

*Fox execs figured out what everyone else knew--that it was confusing to air The Orville on Sunday for two weeks straight then stop airing it for week and a half in order to move it to it's normal Thursday night time slot.

*So instead, they moved their entire Thursday night lineup up by one week to Sept 21st.


Source

Well I guess it's good they figured this out now instead of on Sept 29th lol
