Fox moves Gotham season premiere up by a week

I love this show, way better than Arrow, Flash and Smallville.



I don't know why so many people on ONTD shit all over it. Reply

It's currently my favorite of them as well (followed closely by The Flash). I think maybe it's because it had kind of a shaky start? That's why I didn't care for it at first. It took a while for it to find it's rhythm but once it did it became so enjoyable. Reply

outside of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead ONTD are OTT critical of the majority of TV shows. If they aren't perfectly aligned with what they envision in their head then they drop it after the first season if not the first few eps. Not sure why it's just the nature of the beast.



Gotham admittedly had a shaky start because the first season was too procedural and not enough comic book like. Things have improved vastly but since it's not Wonder Woman it'll never be good enough for ONTD. It's not Fox's biggest hit but it's on Fox so.. It has a huge social media presence which is why it has gotten this far. Reply

Yeah I gave up on most of the CW DC shows but those shows declined after season 1 where I feel like Gotham improved.



Gotham also weirdly feels closer to actual Batman then current DC movie verse and definitely more then Nolan's Batman. Like obviously Gotham is an alternate story but I feel like they have the best live action Bruce Wayne. Reply

I agree about it being closer to actual Batman despite basically being an AU. I feel that they do the mixture of darkness and camp well. Like they found the balance between the extremes of Frank Miller and Joel Schumacher.



Edited at 2017-07-29 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah I feel like it's really easy to take Batman to one extreme or the other, either really camp or really dark but my favorite adaptations are usually both those things. Batman the animated series is a good example of something I feel is both.



The people working on Gotham also seem to be fans of the Burton movies especially after what happened last season. Reply

Exactly. My favorite versions are Batman: The Animated Series and then the Burton films (particularly Batman Returns) and I love that they're pulling from it. Like even Paul Reubens reprising his role was kind of everything.



There are some storylines I don't particularly care for (I'm real tired of Lee) but overall I'm enjoying it a lot more than I initially thought I was going to. Reply

Yes! I almost forgot about Reubens for a hot second I love that he's been Penguin's dad in two different adaptations now.



Like of course it's not perfect and there are some plot lines I got bored of quickly but there's usually something within an episode I like or they'll move into another plot really quickly.



I'm excited to see what they're going to do with Ra's al Ghul next seasons especially since Alexander Siddig is playing him. Reply

I love the casting for Ra's so much. There are a lot of storylines I'm looking forward to. That one, Solomon Grundy and Ed's storyline sounds interesting though it seems like it's going to take a few episodes for it to get going / him to thaw out. Reply

it's my favorite show especially when it was shown Monday nights. Reply

I tried watching this show when it first started and gave up after two episodes but a friend convinced me to revisit it early this year and I binged through it and got current about mid-season and I got hooked on it hard omg. I love that they like to channel / draw inspiration from Batman Returns since it's my favorite Batman movie. Reply

Is this show worth getting back into? I semi dropped it after season 1 ended LOL Reply

I think so! Reply

For me it improved massively after season 1, I found season 1 a chore to get through but I'm usually entertained by episodes now. Reply

It improved so much after Season 1. Reply

by the end of last season i was only watching penguin/nygma & selina/ivy scenes & some bruce ones. i just lost interest in everything else. Reply

I LOVE GOTHAM SO MUCH tho i'm behind a season, my ass gotta catch up Reply

love/hate this show Reply

Agreed Reply

they occasionally film on my block which is why i watch this show. i dont even understand what is going on tbh. lol Reply

I don't watch this show but fox conetantly fucks with all their shows' scheduling for no clear reason. I have no idea how showrunner/EPs put up with it Reply

Excited to see what they do for this season. I think it's too soon for Bruce to be donning the cape but I could care less since were getting more Selina being Catwoman. Hopefully I'll get a break from Lee this season. Reply

I find this show and it's fandom irritating af (sorry ONTD Gotham stans!), but tbh i'd be first in line to watch paint dry for Alexander Siddig, so. Looks like i'll be tuning in this season afterall! Reply

it takes an irritating fan of irritating shows to know one Reply

If anyone on ONTD is qualified to know when a show is trash, it's me, the OP of plenty of weekly posts about trash shows. Reply

After Game of Thrones absolutely wasted Siddig I am ready for Gotham to let him shine (don't let me down Gotham!)



edit: And by shine I mean actually let him be in scenes and do things which would be more then he got in Game of Thrones lol.



Edited at 2017-07-29 06:11 am (UTC) Reply

Before I was replied to above, I was trying to edit my comment to give more context to my irritation.



I love the actors on this show, and have been fans of some of them for years, but tbh Season 1 was so low quality, and so poorly done, that it turned me completely off. I did try to get back into it but by that point this intense fandom had developed around the Penguin, and now around Penguin and Nygma, and everyone on social media and all over my dash was so ott about it all infantalising and woobifying them both that it just got on my last nerve. Fans are SO hardcore about those two!



BUT I do think the show has got better at utilising their actors, from what i've seen since S1's mess.



So i'm actually not too concerned about them letting Sid shine! Unlike the bullshit from GOT.



He's a stellar actor and tbh deserves better than most roles he gets.



Edited at 2017-07-29 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

No worries I totally get that. I found season 1 completely boring like I could not even tell you what happened for most of the season because I just binged it on netflix while doing other things. I am not even sure how I stuck with it but then it turned things around and I got more into it.



I don't interact with those fans, the most I talk about Gotham is on ONTD or any friends who randomly watch it (and none of them are really that hardcore.) I try to keep my distance from intense fandoms because they would get on my nerves as well. I need people to have a certain level of chill when we're talking about a tv show, it's not that serious to me. I don't really get offended when people have different opinions then I do about fictional shows and I know a lot of people in fandom do so that's why I try to keep a safe distance lol.



I was so happy when he showed up in GoT and then they let me down! Hopefully he'll have some fun on Gotham and then go on to even better work. Reply

Did you see him on Peaky Blinders? Highly recommended!



It was so hilarious when I met him at a con a few years ago, and we got talking about Da Vinci's Demons, and I said even though I did watch for him I really couldn't like it, not when it had taken over Spartacus' timeslot, I was still in the post-Spartacus depression.



And he just gave me this sad little understanding smile and said "I don't blame you... it wasn't very good, was it."



TELL IT, SID!



Re: the fandom, honestly when any fandom gets obnoxiously vocal about one particular pairing and everything becomes jussstttt about those two characters it's just irritating af. If they were revelling in the villainy fair enough, but it was just this constant woobifying of everything Penguin ever does that annoyed me? Like he's their "soft precious son" and totally misunderstood and a good person.

It's the Kylo Ben fangirls all over again! But now it's all about Nygma. I had a good conversation with Cory Michael Smith about art galleries last year at a meet and greet 'party', and the whole time he was talking about Impressionists and how he loves coming to London to museums because he can just walk around all low key and never gets recognised, I just wanted to tell him I SEE YOUR FACE ON MY DASH 50 TIMES A DAY AND I DON'T EVEN FOLLOW GOTHAM ACCOUNTS YOU'RE EVERYWHERE.



Reply

No I haven't seen it, I will put it on my watch list!



And lol that story is so cute I love when actors are really honest about their roles.



Yeah fandom pairings can be pretty terrible and they can tend to overtake an entire fandom to the point that you can't even discuss anything else. I've also found fandom in general is really terrible at grasping character, sometimes I'll read other people's interpretations and I'll just sit there like, "And what television show were you watching exactly????" Misinterpretation of the text is just really, really common. Like head-canons are one thing but these people insist that is 100% the character on screen and they're usually about as off as anyone could be. Reply

yas, stan him



i think i've seen like half an episode of this show but lemme tune in to this.

(and tune right out again if it sucks, but, you know) Reply

This show is sexist fucking crap. I wish they would kill off Morena's character so she can get a better TV show and so she won't have to kiss her bland ass husband onscreen. Been over it since the second half of season two.



Edited at 2017-07-29 06:48 am (UTC) Reply

Apparently, I'm one of the few people who enjoyed the first season. I'm currently rewatching it.



Also, really looking forward to the next season. What they teased about Ed and new alliances at SDCC really sounds interesting. And I just hope they'll use Butch and Tabitha better. Or give Gordon finally an interesting storyline.

Reply

lol not this show doing a better job casting Ra's al Ghul than anywhere else. I love Siddig, i've had a crush on him since i was a kid, back when he was Dr Bashir, might have to catch up AGAIN lol Reply

