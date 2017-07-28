Juana Molina - In The Lassa (music video)





-Juana Molina released the music video for In The Lassa, her third single from her acclaimed new album "Halo" (Pitchfork gave her an 8 , it's 84 on Metacritic, and she is on the list of Overlooked Music this year by pitchfork)

-The video features The Jane Bone Adventures, a cartoon based on the cover from her new album.

-She is touring USA on September, so if you can, do you a favor and watch ha cos' her live show are amazing.

-Don't know Juana Molina? let me school you kids.

Juana Molina is an actress, singer, composer, producer and other things from Argentina . Her music is based on loops, words that sometimes means something or not, latin folk sounds with some industrial electronic vibes. Her albums are always on the "Best of" in magazines like Rolling Stone or some music blogs like Pitchfork.

Here are some bops if you want to know her (you will not regret tho)

You can stream her new album "Halo" on Spotify or Youtube

Her new album is really wonderfull, hope u guys enjoy, what have you been listening lately ontd?