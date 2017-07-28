Selena Gomez's explains the vision behind her new video for "FETISH"

oh wow she feels feelings so much special Reply

what are feelings Reply

I feel nothing. Can I be special too?



Actually, I do feel something. I feel shame for wanting to download this song. Reply

asmr videos are so fucking stupid and annoying. Reply

They put me straight to sleep, like no joke, they knock me the fuck out. Reply

same. idk why but man it has helped my insomnia so much. Reply

I need this. Where do I find these? Any suggestions? Reply

same here, like straight up. they just work. Reply

Ditto. I often wake up with my headphones still on. Reply

they actually work for a lot of people, its no different than meditation, chill Reply

it was petra collins that said that, not selena

OP you should make that clear

They make my skin crawl. I can't stand them. Reply

They're like torture to me. I can't imagine anything more unpleasant. But they apparently help some people so that's good. Reply

I love them but I won't explain and/or show them to people in my real life lmao. Reply

i like them. they put me to sleep easily 💤 (especially the ones with no talking or unintelligible or inaudible whispering)



I especially like ephemeral rift, phonecian sailor, asmrsurge, made in france asmr, massage asmr, the uk asmr, puddingwhispers, versatile asmr (he's no longer posting I think 😕) [in no particular order]



Reply

sometimes they're the only thing that helps me get to sleep Reply

Well...if you don't have ASMR...then yes. Lol. Reply

This aesthetic is not really my thing and I feel like Selena is forcing it on herself. It doesn't feel authentic. Reply

I feel like it's Abel's influence honestly. Reply

Me too. Except Abel's naturally a weirdo and Selena's clearly not, so it comes across as inauthentic. Reply

yeah but her take on it, which feels so inauthentic while his aesthetics feel genuine and fitting for him even when i don't like them. Reply

Probably cause it's Petra's aesthetic. Reply

Parent

yup Reply

Yeah Reply

exactly bye Reply

mhmm Reply

Nothing about Selena's image/sound is authentic so yeah you're right. Reply

after that stuff she said about wanting to leave the spotlight, i honestly feel like she's just doing what people tell her to do. like she just doesn't seem into it and like she's only continuing for the sake of it. Reply

I agree with it not feeling authentic. Reply

I love ASMR so much. I watch ASMR videos every night before bed, they put me straight to sleep. Reply

Same. When I first started watching them I liked tapping and stuff, but now that just annoys me. I love the ones that roleplay a real-life thing, like a haircut or skin assessment or nerve test. Those were always the kind of things that gave me tingles when I was a kid, before I knew what ASMR was. Reply

I have really been getting into roleplay ASMR recently! I use to not really like it, but now I do. Reply

idk if you'd like it (since I don't think it is supposed to be an ASMR channel) but PeacefulCuisine has (vegan) cooking videos and each one comes in two version, with background music or without and the guy never speaks so you get to hear all the sounds he makes while preparing the food. Reply

Same! I noticed the feeling when I was young when certain things would happen, like someone gently touching my face with their finger tips.. (which would help me get sleepy.. lol) Only a couple years ago did I learn what that was. Reply

Send me some that will knock me out plz Reply

Me too. They have helped with my anxiety so much. Reply

Her face looks really swollen in that gif Reply

it might be her lupus flaring Reply

she got fillers Reply

Girl, no one cares about your "crazy and complicated" vision when your music can only be classified as lazy bops. Reply

This video was so fucking weird to watch. Reply

Did she do something to her face?



It looks different in that gif Reply

She's not wearing mascara, that makes a huge difference for me. Reply

She legit looks fourteen tho Reply

Is that quote about how Bieber caters to the small f**t #Fetish community Reply

what do asmr videos have to do with eating soap and you feeling things intensely? the fuck? Reply

I think she's just associating ASMR with a weird sex thing, which a lot of people do tbh. Reply

and considering she said she watches a lot of them, she's clearly full of shit then lmfao

anyone who actually watches ASMR knows its not sexual...

Reply

she didn't say the thing about ASMR, petra did Reply

I also fell down in the deep hole that is ASMR. Some of them really do knock you out Reply

mte ppl think it's weird and think they're special bc they hate chewing sounds



but the whispering knocks me the fuck out Reply

That GIF in the tweet is magical. Reply

i haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaate the tapping and crinkling in asmr, it set off my anxiety so much the one time i listened. Reply

