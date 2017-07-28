carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Selena Gomez's explains the vision behind her new video for "FETISH"


-Selena Gomez and Petra Collins met on the set of her creepy Wonderland editorial shoot.
-They didn't want to make the music video about S&M and bondage. They wanted it to be "crazy and complicated."
-The video is about "the very dirty, gross and weird love you can have towards someone. This is how obsessive some people get and how they release. I'm obsessed with these weird ASMR videos."
-Selena also says the reason why she wanted to work with Gucci Mane is because she's "obsessed" with him, and they worked before on Spring Breakers together.

