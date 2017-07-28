New trailer for Flatliners
In Flatliners, five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev and starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons.
But yet another reboot that only makes me want to watch the original....at least it's a lot less pretentious and lofty than this I am sure
That being said, I still need to see the original.
Also can we agree that Dan Stevens looks so much better with a beard and I hope he has one in the new season of Legion? It's legit transformative lmao
I suffered through this awful movie called Bonobo or some shit just to get a look @ his body I hate myself
omg lmao
it genuinely creeped me out when i saw the trailer in theaters
i was like... they're gonna die???? are they stupid?